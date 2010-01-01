Francesco Molinari

Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Corey Seager (back, oblique) cleared to throw
Dickerson has disc protrusion, out 3-4 weeks
Carrasco (elbow) to play catch on Thursday
Desmond (hand) likely to be ready in April?
Greg Holland (elbow) sharp in Cactus debut
Baker: Scherzer (finger) unlikely for opener
Prado (hamstring) returning to Marlins camp
Matt Carpenter (back) says he feels '100%'
Eric Hosmer whacks go-ahead two-run homer
Smyly strikes out eight in Team USA victory
MRI reveals strained oblique for Tomas
Rayan Gonzalez lifted with right elbow injury
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Falcons get former first-round NT Dontari Poe
Raiders, Lions teams to watch for Peterson?
Rams add RB Lance Dunbar on one-year deal
Vikes sign Latavius Murray for 3 years, $15M
McCaffrey in mix for Broncos 1st-round pick?
Niners to host free agent RB Tim Hightower
49ers, Ravens swap sixth rounders for Zuttah
Thielen lands $17M deal after breakout season
Revis open to playing safety, lost 10 pounds
Judge dismisses all charges against FA Revis
Big offseason continues: Pats keep Hightower
Burkhead highest-paid Pats RB since 2010
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dwyane Wade (fractured elbow) out for season
Willie Cauley-Stein drops monster stat line
Eric Bledsoe (knee soreness) out for season
Skal Labissiere explodes for career-high 32
Marquese Chriss scores 17 points in full line
Tyler Ulis goes for 13 & 13, must-own player
Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan out Thursday
Julius Randle scores career-high 32 points
Suns asked Brandon Knight (back) to play
LaMarcus Aldridge (heart) returns w/ 19 pts
Kawhi Leonard puts up 9-cat gem on Wednesday
Damian Lillard scores 36 pts in win at Spurs
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Craig Anderson (LBI) might start on Tuesday
Alexander Radulov misses practice with flu
Report: Citi Field likely site of 2018 WC
Pastrnak extends streak, hits 30-goal mark
Matt Duchene snaps 11-game point drought
Brad Marchand gets goal lead in win v. Flames
Steve Mason blanks Penguins on Wednesday
Sean Couturier scores 1G, 1A in win over PIT
Artem Anisimov will miss 3-4 weeks
Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) will be a GTD
Patric Hornqvist skates, won't play Wednesday
Brian Elliott ill, Johnson starts Wednesday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Joey Logano almost perfect at PIR with Penske
Austin Dillon is inconsistent at Phoenix
Bayne still seeking 1st top-10 on track type
DiBenedetto has never lost PIR place-diff
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 6 for last 7 at Phoenix
Ryan Preece: Performance Plus 150 advance
Jamie Tomaino: Performance Plus 150 advance
Eric Goodale: Performance Plus 150 advance
Woody Pitkat: Performance Plus 150 advance
Ron Silk: Performance Plus 150 advance
Max Zachem: Performance Plus 150 advance
Drew Herring: DC Solar 200 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
F. Molinari makes early move at Bay Hill
Danny Willett (illness) WDs from the API
Koepka slumping ahead of API appearance
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
Stellar Chawrasia defense of Hero Indian Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Joe Mixon visiting the Broncos on Thursday
Reuben Foster visited the Eagles on Wednesday
Lewis charged w/ misdemeanor domestic assault
QB Davis (knee) declares for the NFL Draft
Cam Robinson reveals future Jaguars visit
O.J. Howard set to visit the Bucs & Titans
Corey Davis won't work out at WMU pro day
Chris Godwin scheduled to visit the Steelers
Derwin James could see work as punt returner
Brandon Harris set for UNC if visit impresses
Joey Counts hits 44-inch pro day vertical
Report: WR VandeBerg (foot) to miss spring
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Middlesbrough parts ways with manager Karanka
AFC close to full strength for the WBA trip
Mourinho rules Rooney out of Thursdays EL tie
Snodgrass hoping to shake off an ankle injury
Scans reveal ligament damage for Harry Kane
Adam hoping for Stoke extension
Foxes stun Sevilla to reach UCL last eight
Arter injury tempers Bournemouth joy
Mendy ruled out for UCL, in doubt for week
Pulis, West Brom keen on move for John Terry
United's negative football punished by Blues
Niasse confident he can fire Hull to survival
Full Depth Charts
Francesco Molinari
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 11/8/1982
Ht / Wt:
5'8" / 159
Latest News
Recent News
Francesco Molinari made early waves at Bay Hill Club and Lodge, posting a 2-under-par 33-37=70 during the opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The Italian enjoyed his first lap around Bay Hill this week, splitting 11 (of 14) fairways en route to 14 greens in regulation. He opened with four birdies on his outward nine to offset a lone bogey that came as a result of a three-putt at the par-3 seventh. He rebounded with the flat stick at the following hole by draining a 37'11" birdie bomb. After the turn, he splashed home another bomb, this time from 33'3" at the par-4 11th, moving him to 4-under and sole possession of first place. Molinari would swallow two bogeys on his way into the clubhouse, but this is still a very strong start, considering the difficulty of the course this morning under flat-out cold conditions. With three top 20s already on his API resume, Molinari could be here for the long haul this week.
Mar 16 - 12:48 PM
World No. 34 Francesco Molinari smoothed a bogey-free 5-under-par 33-33=66 in today's final round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship to conclude on 5-under 279, up 18 places to T20 with play still in progress, tying the low round in the clubhouse with Paul Casey and posted just the fifth blemish-free lap of the week and the
ONLY one in R4
.
UPDATE:
With play completed, Molinari finished T20 with Ross Fisher and Brandt Snedeker posting the low rounds with 65s.
While the tournament's debut in Mexico City, this was the 34-year-old's sixth appearance and sixth finish inside the top 30. His best is T3 in 2011 and the then-named TPC Blue Monster. Overall, the Italian was playing his 24th WGC with four prior top 10s, including a win at the 2010 HSBC Champions when it was an unofficial event on the PGA TOUR but an official event on the European Tour. After opening in 71-72-70, he began on even-par (T38). The London, England, resident landed nine (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, circling birdies at Nos. 3, 5, 11, 15 and 18, posting 1.583 putts per GIR and gaining 4.647 strokes tee-to-green. For the week he carded 18 birdies versus 13 bogeys and is currently 12th in SG: TTG though T45 in SG: Putting with a cumulative -0.860.
Mar 5 - 3:37 PM
World No. 32 Francesco Molinari smoothed a bogey-free 3-under-par 34-33=67 in today's third round of The Honda Classic to reach 6-under 204, up nine spots into a 12-way T8, seven back of 54-hole leader Rickie Fowler.
The 34-year-old orchestrated just the third blemish-free lap of round 3 -- and sixth of the tourney. He joined forces with Fowler, who shot 65, and Brandon Hagy, who tied the low lap of the week with 64. After opening in 68-69, the Italian began the day T17 on 3-under, six shy of 36-hole co-leaders Ryan Palmer and Wesley Bryan. He found 10 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, gaining 2.107 strokes tee-to-green. Molinari's three birdies came at Nos. 8 (from 18 feet), 12 and 17, both 9-footers, posting 1.786 putts per GIR, 0.507 SG: Putting and 29 putts total. His longest par-saver was from 7'7" at the par-4 first.
Feb 25 - 7:03 PM
Francesco Molinari hopes the third time is the charm as he readies for this week's Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Italian missed the cut in his 2015 Honda debut. He returned last year and made small progress, posting his first red number (2-under 68 in R2) en route to a T65 by week's end. The problem areas have been approach and around-the-green play. In six rounds he's lost 3.78 total strokes approaching-the-green and 3.12 total strokes around-the-green while gaining strokes off-the-tee as well as putting. World No. 32 arrives fresh off a missed cut at the Genesis Open but had six straight top 15s worldwide before that.
Feb 22 - 2:25 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
F. Molinari makes early move at Bay Hill
Mar 16 - 12:48 PM
F. Molinari wraps in Mexico w/ bogey-free 66
Mar 5 - 3:37 PM
F. Molinari enjoys bogey-free 67 in Round 3
Feb 25 - 7:03 PM
F. Molinari back for a third try at the Honda
Feb 22 - 2:25 PM
More Francesco Molinari Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
6
0
1
1
0
243
93
4
51
5
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
20
0
0
0
18
41
13
0
0
The Honda Classic
14
0
0
1
14
47
8
2
0
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
20
9
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
14
0
0
0
17
45
10
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
12
0
0
1
18
46
7
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
4
0
0
2
20
44
4
2
0
