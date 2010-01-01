Francesco Molinari Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (34) / 11/8/1982 Ht / Wt: 5'8" / 159

Francesco Molinari made early waves at Bay Hill Club and Lodge, posting a 2-under-par 33-37=70 during the opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The Italian enjoyed his first lap around Bay Hill this week, splitting 11 (of 14) fairways en route to 14 greens in regulation. He opened with four birdies on his outward nine to offset a lone bogey that came as a result of a three-putt at the par-3 seventh. He rebounded with the flat stick at the following hole by draining a 37'11" birdie bomb. After the turn, he splashed home another bomb, this time from 33'3" at the par-4 11th, moving him to 4-under and sole possession of first place. Molinari would swallow two bogeys on his way into the clubhouse, but this is still a very strong start, considering the difficulty of the course this morning under flat-out cold conditions. With three top 20s already on his API resume, Molinari could be here for the long haul this week.

World No. 34 Francesco Molinari smoothed a bogey-free 5-under-par 33-33=66 in today's final round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship to conclude on 5-under 279, up 18 places to T20 with play still in progress, tying the low round in the clubhouse with Paul Casey and posted just the fifth blemish-free lap of the week and the ONLY one in R4. UPDATE: With play completed, Molinari finished T20 with Ross Fisher and Brandt Snedeker posting the low rounds with 65s. While the tournament's debut in Mexico City, this was the 34-year-old's sixth appearance and sixth finish inside the top 30. His best is T3 in 2011 and the then-named TPC Blue Monster. Overall, the Italian was playing his 24th WGC with four prior top 10s, including a win at the 2010 HSBC Champions when it was an unofficial event on the PGA TOUR but an official event on the European Tour. After opening in 71-72-70, he began on even-par (T38). The London, England, resident landed nine (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, circling birdies at Nos. 3, 5, 11, 15 and 18, posting 1.583 putts per GIR and gaining 4.647 strokes tee-to-green. For the week he carded 18 birdies versus 13 bogeys and is currently 12th in SG: TTG though T45 in SG: Putting with a cumulative -0.860.

World No. 32 Francesco Molinari smoothed a bogey-free 3-under-par 34-33=67 in today's third round of The Honda Classic to reach 6-under 204, up nine spots into a 12-way T8, seven back of 54-hole leader Rickie Fowler. The 34-year-old orchestrated just the third blemish-free lap of round 3 -- and sixth of the tourney. He joined forces with Fowler, who shot 65, and Brandon Hagy, who tied the low lap of the week with 64. After opening in 68-69, the Italian began the day T17 on 3-under, six shy of 36-hole co-leaders Ryan Palmer and Wesley Bryan. He found 10 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, gaining 2.107 strokes tee-to-green. Molinari's three birdies came at Nos. 8 (from 18 feet), 12 and 17, both 9-footers, posting 1.786 putts per GIR, 0.507 SG: Putting and 29 putts total. His longest par-saver was from 7'7" at the par-4 first.