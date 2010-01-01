Player Page

Francesco Molinari

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (34) / 11/8/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'8" / 159

Francesco Molinari made early waves at Bay Hill Club and Lodge, posting a 2-under-par 33-37=70 during the opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The Italian enjoyed his first lap around Bay Hill this week, splitting 11 (of 14) fairways en route to 14 greens in regulation. He opened with four birdies on his outward nine to offset a lone bogey that came as a result of a three-putt at the par-3 seventh. He rebounded with the flat stick at the following hole by draining a 37'11" birdie bomb. After the turn, he splashed home another bomb, this time from 33'3" at the par-4 11th, moving him to 4-under and sole possession of first place. Molinari would swallow two bogeys on his way into the clubhouse, but this is still a very strong start, considering the difficulty of the course this morning under flat-out cold conditions. With three top 20s already on his API resume, Molinari could be here for the long haul this week. Mar 16 - 12:48 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201760 1 1 02439345150
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship2000018411300
The Honda Classic140011447820
Genesis Openn/a000620910
Farmers Insurance Open1400017451000
CareerBuilder Challenge120011846700
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open40022044420
 

 