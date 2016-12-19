Bronson Burgoon Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 6/2/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 190

World No. 414 Bronson Burgoon withdrew during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship citing a back injury. Making his second appearance (T20/2016), the 30-year-old was 1-over thru nine holes, 3-over total, when he called it a day. This is his first mid-tourney WD in his 31st career start (29 pro). The Woodlands, Texas, native and resident, was a pre-tourney 22/1 outright, second-highest on the bookmaker's food chain. He is fully exempt as a Web.com Tour grad (Category No. 26), 19th in the priority rankings, but is also on a Non-exempt Medical, with a now nine starts remaining to earn 323.979 FedExCup points. If the Texas A&M product meets the terms, he'll be promoted to Category No. 22. He is in the published field at next week's Shriners. Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter

Bronson Burgoon has played his way back onto the PGA TOUR and will get his season started at this week's Safeway Open in Napa, California. The Texas A&M product has one season of PGA TOUR results under his belt, so he's not an entirely new face, despite being a Web.com Tour graduate. During the 2015-16 season, he went 16-for-27 to finish 131st in the FedExCup standings, narrowly missing out on the Playoffs and keeping his card. Burgoon had conditional status last year but didn't make any starts due to an injury that sidelined him until June. He returned to post an 8-for-10 record on the Web.com Tour, most notably a pair of top 5s to end the Web.com Tour Finals and play his back into The Finals 25. Source: PGATOUR.com

Bronson Burgoon posted a 16-for-27 record during his rookie campaign to finish 131st in the FedExCup standings. Burgoon just missed the FedExCup Playoffs last season and will now play out of category 198: 25 Finishers below Top 125 on Prior Year's FedEx Cup Points List. With his priority ranking that low, starts will be tough to come by in 2017. His rookie season featured seven top 25s in 27 starts but nothing better than a T14 (Honda Classic). No injuries were disclosed publicly but he withdrew from the DAP Championship after one round and didn't return to any of the remaining Web.com Tour Finals events, so a nagging injury cannot be ruled out. DFS gamers should keep their eye out for Burgoon in 2017, but his lack of a PGA TOUR card makes him easy to avoid in season-long formats.