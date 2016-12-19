Player Page

Bronson Burgoon

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/2/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 190

Latest News

Recent News

World No. 414 Bronson Burgoon withdrew during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship citing a back injury.
Making his second appearance (T20/2016), the 30-year-old was 1-over thru nine holes, 3-over total, when he called it a day. This is his first mid-tourney WD in his 31st career start (29 pro). The Woodlands, Texas, native and resident, was a pre-tourney 22/1 outright, second-highest on the bookmaker's food chain. He is fully exempt as a Web.com Tour grad (Category No. 26), 19th in the priority rankings, but is also on a Non-exempt Medical, with a now nine starts remaining to earn 323.979 FedExCup points. If the Texas A&M product meets the terms, he'll be promoted to Category No. 22. He is in the published field at next week's Shriners. Oct 27 - 6:20 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
More Bronson Burgoon Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201810 0 0 047160900
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Safeway Open170001647900
 

 