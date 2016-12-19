Bronson Burgoon

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Team Roundup: Cardinals
Oct 27
Dose: So Long, Joe
Oct 27
Team Roundup: Twins
Oct 26
Postseason Dose: We're Tied
Oct 26
Team Roundup: Angels
Oct 25
Team Roundup: Rangers
Oct 25
Pitching Projections Review
Oct 25
Dose: Dodgers Grab Game 1
Oct 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Enrique Hernandez DHing for Dodgers Friday
Evan Gattis in DH spot for Astros in Game 3
Royals deny Braves request to interview Moore
John Farrell interviews for Nats' manager job
Report: Tigers to hire pitching coach Bosio
Giants the 'very early favorites' for Stanton
Cubs close to hiring Hickey as pitching coach
Brewers sign Sogard to one-year, $2.4M deal
Cards to hire Mike Maddux as pitching coach
Twins name Garvin Alston new pitching coach
Yankees part ways with manager Joe Girardi
Indians name Carl Willis new pitching coach
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Handcuff Heaven
Oct 27
Dose: Ravens Blank Dolphins
Oct 27
Matchup: Dolphins @ Ravens
Oct 26
Week 8 Rankings
Oct 26
Silva's Week 8 Matchups
Oct 26
Week 8 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Oct 26
Podcast: Watson in Seattle
Oct 26
Dose: Martavis On The Outs
Oct 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Gase calls out players after Week 8 shutout
C.J. Prosise (ankle) doubtful to face Texans
Luke Kuechly clears concussion protocol
Gase frustrated with Dolphins' running game
Michael Thomas removed from injury report
Marquise Goodwin expected to play Sunday
Raiders without Amerson, Conley vs Buffalo
Norman listed questionable, expected to play
Gase: Cutler will return Week 9 vs. Raiders
Lions list Tate (shoulder) as questionable
Texans LT Brown on owner: 'It's not over'
Kenny Golladay (hamstring) out for Week 8
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 27
Oct 27
Stew: Green Light Gordon
Oct 27
Dose: Boogie Gets Revenge
Oct 27
Roundtable: Favorite Drafts
Oct 26
Small Sample Size Statistics
Oct 26
Dose: Suns' Chriss goes down
Oct 26
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 25
Oct 25
Notable Numbers
Oct 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
D'Angelo Russell will start against Knicks
Jimmy Butler ready to go against OKC
Ersan Ilyasova, Dennis Schroder will start
Kyle O'Quinn still ahead of Willy Hernangomez
Dennis Schroder (ankle) will play vs. Nuggets
Frank Ntilikina (ankle) will play Friday
Report: Jarrett Jack will start vs. Nets
Meyers Leonard (ankle) out 4-6 weeks
Jae Crowder to be bumped to Cavs' bench
Hassan Whiteside (knee) ruled out Saturday
Ersan Ilyasova (knee) probable for Friday
Dennis Schroder (ankle) questionable Friday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Vegas heads on the Road
Oct 27
Dose: Fading Arizona
Oct 27
Fantasy Nuggets Week 4
Oct 26
Podcast: Vegas is rolling
Oct 26
Dose: Steen a Mean Machine
Oct 26
Disparity & The Jets
Oct 25
Dose: Vegas Beats The Odds
Oct 25
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Oct 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jaromir Jagr practices, might return Sunday
James van Riemsdyk is questionable Saturday
Cam Fowler expected to miss 3-7 more weeks
Rangers will start Ondrej Pavelec on Saturday
Zack Smith (UBI) is questionable Friday night
Chris Wideman is a game-time decision Friday
M. Condon will play between the pipes Friday
Carter Hutton is expected to start on Friday
Golden Knights put Jason Garrison on waivers
Alex DeBrincat moves up to Toews' line
Steven Stamkos has an 11-game point streak
Quick outstanding in shutout win over Habs
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 27
DFS: Martinsville (Fall)
Oct 26
Caps After Kansas (Fall)
Oct 24
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
Oct 22
Update: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 21
DFS: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 20
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 19
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 17
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Dalton Sargeant: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Shane Lee: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Gus Dean: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Bell: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Riley Herbst: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Friesen tops in final M'ville truck practice
Bret Holmes: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Thomas Praytor: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Brad Smith: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Purdy joins MDM for full ARCA season in 2018
Briscoe has top 10 laps in NCWTS Practice 1
Matt Crafton leads M'ville Truck Practice 1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-HSBC
Oct 24
WGC-HSBC & SFC Preview
Oct 24
Thomas wins inaugural CJ CUP
Oct 23
WGC-HSBC Champions Preview
Oct 23
Expert Picks: The CJ CUP
Oct 17
CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES Preview
Oct 17
Perez 4-shot winner at CIMB
Oct 16
Valderrama Masters Preview
Oct 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Ryan Armour leads by 1 at the SFC midpoint
Burgoon (back) WD during Round 2 of SFC
Van Aswegen signs week-low 65 with 10 birdies
W. Clark keeps a share of 36-hole SFC lead
Lindheim posts 36-hole target with R2 67
Johnson's 63 snatches WGC-HSBC Champions lead
W. Clark joins the pack of early SFC leaders
Spaun surges into a share of the SFC co-lead
Sam Burns blemish-free in professional debut
Shindler shares the R1 Sanderson Farms lead
Landry signs opening 66 @ SFC w/ outward 29
Armour sets an early target at CC of Jackson
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
Best Red Zone WRs
Oct 27
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kelly Bryant (concussion) expected for Sat.
Wazzu lands four-star WR Drue Jackson
Austin Allen (shoulder) on track to play Sat.
QB Anderson (shoulder) ruled out for year
RB Moore (foot) day-to-day ahead of UMass
Dalvin's bro RB James Cook commits to Georgia
Arcega-Whiteside scores game-winning TD
Stanford RB Bryce Love (ankle) out Thursday
Sam Ehlinger (concussion) won't start on Sat.
USC WR Steven Mitchell (shoulder) to travel
Jordan Huff (leg) sporting boot in warmups
Arizona RB Wilson (ankle) questionable
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW10
Oct 27
Stag's Take - Gameweek 10
Oct 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 10
Oct 26
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW10
Oct 26
AM's Perfect XI - Week 10
Oct 25
The Bargain Hunter - Week 10
Oct 24
FPL Draft Recap - Week 10
Oct 24
Team News - Week 9
Oct 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Craig Dawson ruled out for two months
Drinkwater fitness adds to Kante's absence
Huth suffers setback in recovery bid
Moses still unavailable for Chelsea
Mustafi back in training and could feature
Roberto Pereyra to miss Stoke City visit
Andre Carrillo likely to start vs Potters
Xherdan Shaqiri should return for Watford
Peter Crouch questionable for Watford trip
Quaner back in contention for Huddersfield
Antonio remains an injury doubt for Week 10
Hemed and Co. back available for Brighton
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Bronson Burgoon
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 6/2/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 190
Latest News
Recent News
World No. 414 Bronson Burgoon withdrew during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship citing a back injury.
Making his second appearance (T20/2016), the 30-year-old was 1-over thru nine holes, 3-over total, when he called it a day. This is his first mid-tourney WD in his 31st career start (29 pro). The Woodlands, Texas, native and resident, was a pre-tourney 22/1 outright, second-highest on the bookmaker's food chain. He is fully exempt as a Web.com Tour grad (Category No. 26), 19th in the priority rankings, but is also on a Non-exempt Medical, with a now nine starts remaining to earn 323.979 FedExCup points. If the Texas A&M product meets the terms, he'll be promoted to Category No. 22. He is in the published field at next week's Shriners.
Oct 27 - 6:20 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
Bronson Burgoon has played his way back onto the PGA TOUR and will get his season started at this week's Safeway Open in Napa, California.
The Texas A&M product has one season of PGA TOUR results under his belt, so he's not an entirely new face, despite being a Web.com Tour graduate. During the 2015-16 season, he went 16-for-27 to finish 131st in the FedExCup standings, narrowly missing out on the Playoffs and keeping his card. Burgoon had conditional status last year but didn't make any starts due to an injury that sidelined him until June. He returned to post an 8-for-10 record on the Web.com Tour, most notably a pair of top 5s to end the Web.com Tour Finals and play his back into The Finals 25.
Oct 4 - 5:52 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Bronson Burgoon posted a 16-for-27 record during his rookie campaign to finish 131st in the FedExCup standings.
Burgoon just missed the FedExCup Playoffs last season and will now play out of category 198: 25 Finishers below Top 125 on Prior Year's FedEx Cup Points List. With his priority ranking that low, starts will be tough to come by in 2017. His rookie season featured seven top 25s in 27 starts but nothing better than a T14 (Honda Classic). No injuries were disclosed publicly but he withdrew from the DAP Championship after one round and didn't return to any of the remaining Web.com Tour Finals events, so a nagging injury cannot be ruled out. DFS gamers should keep their eye out for Burgoon in 2017, but his lack of a PGA TOUR card makes him easy to avoid in season-long formats.
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 09:07:00 AM
PGA TOUR rookie Bronson Burgoon is in Greensboro, North Carolina, for his debut in the Wyndham Championship.
UPDATE:
Burgoon shot 77-68=145 to miss the cut by eight shots and will
miss the Playoffs
at a projected 132nd in FEC points.
The Web.com Tour grad is one of 13 TOUR rookies (of 17 total) that are competing in the regular-season finale at Sedgefield CC. He arrives at No. 130 in the FedExCup standings with a respectable seven top-25 finishes in 26 starts, but he's missed 10 cuts and has no top 10s. The Texas native and resident's season best is T14 at The Honda Classic and arrives off a T47 at the John Deere that chased two missed cuts and a T54 at the opposite-field Barbasol.
Wed, Aug 17, 2016 06:32:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Burgoon (back) WD during Round 2 of SFC
Oct 27 - 6:20 PM
Burgoon back on TOUR for the Safeway Open
Oct 4 - 5:52 PM
Burgoon has no PGA TOUR card for 2016-17
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 09:07:00 AM
Burgoon No. 130 in FedExCup ahead of Wyndham
Wed, Aug 17, 2016 06:32:00 PM
More Bronson Burgoon Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
G. DeLaet
PGA
(678)
2
J. Thomas
PGA
(672)
3
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(498)
4
T. Clark
PGA
(498)
5
C. Smith
PGA
(492)
6
B. Snedeker
PGA
(484)
7
K. Stadler
PGA
(450)
8
J. Luiten
PGA
(444)
9
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(397)
10
L. List
PGA
(388)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
1
0
0
0
0
47
16
0
9
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Safeway Open
17
0
0
0
16
47
9
0
0
Headlines
Expert Picks: WGC-HSBC
Oct 24
Paul Casey continues to hover around the winner's circle and will look to finally find the hardware in China this week.
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: WGC-HSBC
Oct 24
»
WGC-HSBC & SFC Preview
Oct 24
»
Thomas wins inaugural CJ CUP
Oct 23
»
WGC-HSBC Champions Preview
Oct 23
»
Expert Picks: The CJ CUP
Oct 17
»
CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES Preview
Oct 17
»
Perez 4-shot winner at CIMB
Oct 16
»
Valderrama Masters Preview
Oct 16
GOL Headlines
»
Ryan Armour leads by 1 at the SFC midpoint
»
Burgoon (back) WD during Round 2 of SFC
»
Van Aswegen signs week-low 65 with 10 birdies
»
W. Clark keeps a share of 36-hole SFC lead
»
Lindheim posts 36-hole target with R2 67
»
Johnson's 63 snatches WGC-HSBC Champions lead
»
W. Clark joins the pack of early SFC leaders
»
Spaun surges into a share of the SFC co-lead
»
Sam Burns blemish-free in professional debut
»
Shindler shares the R1 Sanderson Farms lead
»
Landry signs opening 66 @ SFC w/ outward 29
»
Armour sets an early target at CC of Jackson
GOL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Golf season is here on FanDuel!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved