Branden Grace

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/20/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 170

Branden Grace withdrew from The Honda Classic following a birdie-free, 7-over-par 36-41=77 in round one. There was no injury cited the time of the WD.
The South African swallowed five bogeys and a double bogey without circling a single birdie in his navigation of PGA National's Champion Course. It was his third attempt at The Honda Classic, and he's now 1-for-3 with a T71 in 2013 still his best. There was no reason for the WD provided but we'll update if/when that information becomes available. Grace is currently committed to next week's WGC-Mexico Championship where gamers should be ready to jump back on board, unless an injury becomes apparent. Feb 23 - 5:49 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201740 0 0 01925923320
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Genesis Open220011153700
Sony Open in Hawaii130011846700
Tournament of Champions3200014451120
CIMB Classic330001648800
 

 