Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Cardinals Check-In
Feb 23
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
Podcast: Nationals Check-In
Feb 22
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 21
Showdown: Dozier vs. LeMahieu
Feb 20
Bullpen Review: AL East
Feb 20
2017 Breakdowns: Catcher
Feb 20
Lowdown: Donaldson Dinged Up
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Farrell 'disappointed' in OF Rusney Castillo
Wieters' 2-yr, $21M deal to be finalized Fri.
Scherzer (finger) to throw off mound Saturday
Jake Peavy not signing due to family issue
No new damage in Josh Hamilton's left knee
Rangers discussing long-term deal with Odor
O's closer Britton says oblique is improving
No current movement on Gonzalez extension
Todd Frazier dealing with oblique strain
Bell ahead of schedule from knee surgery
Will Smith dealing with elbow inflammation
Josh Hamilton to have left knee examined
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 21
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bucs cut FA bust Alterraun Verner, save $6.5M
Jets cut Breno Giacomini, save $4.5 million
Jets part ways with Folk after seven seasons
Vikings GM noncommittal on Adrian Peterson
Vikes 'hoping' Teddy Bridgewater plays again
Arizona, Dallas playing in Hall-of-Fame Game
Broncos won't pick up Russell Okung's option
Tannehill 'healed,' will be ready for OTAs
New OC Dennison wants to keep Tyrod Taylor?
A.J. Bouye expected to be 'king' of CB class
More talk of Dalvin Cook's 'off-field issues'
Report: Eagles will retain LT Jason Peters
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live Blog: Trade Deadline Day
Feb 23
Cauley-Stein Rising
Feb 23
Dose: Welcome Homie, Dario!
Feb 23
Wednesday Trade Breakdowns
Feb 22
Top-175 Fantasy Values
Feb 22
Dose: Sweet Lou now in HOU
Feb 22
Deal Breakdown: HOU Gets Lou
Feb 21
Don't Touch Jimmy?
Feb 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Terrence Ross, Aaron Gordon starting at 3 & 4
Mavericks waive Deron Williams on Thursday
Nets waive Marcus Thornton on Thursday
Jahlil Okafor staying put in Philadelphia
ESPN: Pels expected to waive Terrence Jones
ESPN: Deron Williams possibly getting buyout
Woj: Raptors acquire P.J. Tucker in trade
Woj: Mike Scott traded to Phoenix for cash
Tyler Ennis traded for Marcelo Huertas
Pacers decline trade offers for Paul George
Doug McDermott traded to the Thunder
K.J. McDaniels traded to the Brooklyn Nets
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 20
Feb 23
Dose: A Red Hot Kuznetsov
Feb 23
Podcast: Toews is Rolling
Feb 22
Coaching Change & Shot Share
Feb 22
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 22
Laine, Matthews have big games
Feb 22
Changes: You're My Galchenyuk
Feb 21
Dose: The Family Stone
Feb 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ben Bishop vies for 6th straight win Thursday
Justin Schultz hopes to return on Saturday
Kris Letang day-to-day with upper-body injury
Carolina has placed Bryan Bickell on waivers
Penguins acquire Ron Hainsey from Hurricanes
Trevor Daley out six weeks with knee injury
Rickard Rakell snaps 5-game scoreless streak
Caps lose Matt Niskanen to lower-body injury
Braden Holtby picks up 30th win of season
Evgeni Kuznetsov scores twice in win over PHI
John Gibson day-to-day with LBI
Kris Russell scores GWG against Panthers
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kasey Kahne: Daytona Double Duty
William Byron: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Justin Allgaier: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Michael Annett: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Elliott Sadler: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Friesen: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Forrister with Wauters for full truck season
Chastain to drive Bolen Motorsports truck
Copp Mtrsprt debuts at Daytona with Todd Peck
Gragson: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Bell: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Snider: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Branden Grace WDs after R1 of Honda Classic
W. Bryan shines in R1 of The Honda Classic
Percy WDs during R1 of The Honda Classic
Gribble lands 18 GIR to set early Honda pace
Ben Crane cruises in R1 of The Honda Classic
Ace propels Stallings to a fast Honda start
Wilkinson (back) WDs during R1 of the Honda
Coetzee surges before play halted in Joburg
Peterson off to a flyer; leads Joburg with 62
Marino WDs prior to R1 tee time @ Honda
J. Thomas heads home for Honda Classic
Former champion Coetzee ready for Joburg bid
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
NFL exec: Pat Mahomes will shine at Combine
ND stays hot on trail w/ four-star ATH Lenzy
Mahomes, Webb to participate fully at Combine
Trubisky to throw, run 40 at NFL Combine
Mandel: HC Hugh Freeze won't survive scandal
QB Buechele re-aggravated thumb injury
Charges lead Ole Miss to impose 1-yr bowl ban
UW hires Lubick to his 4th job in 3 months
WR Edwards (hernia) to be limited in spring
Mahomes received 2nd round advisory grade
More buzz of Lamp possibly moving to C
Godwin is 2017's best contested catch WR
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 26
Feb 23
Thoughts on Upcoming Weeks
Feb 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 26
Feb 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 26
Feb 22
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Friend in doubt for trip to Selhurst Park
Rooney announces United stay
Ranieri era comes to an end at Leicester City
Defenders in doubt ahead Crystal Palace clash
Everton midfielders, Lukaku back in training
History backs Diego Costa against Swansea
Rose still 'number of weeks away' from return
Saturday likely to come too soon for Carroll
Unlucky Carrick set to miss Cup final
Cazorla kisses goodbye to his season.
Liverpool locks down Lallana to new contract
Shaw faces fight to regain spot
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Branden Grace
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 5/20/1988
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 170
Latest News
Recent News
Branden Grace withdrew from The Honda Classic following a birdie-free, 7-over-par 36-41=77 in round one. There was no injury cited the time of the WD.
The South African swallowed five bogeys and a double bogey without circling a single birdie in his navigation of PGA National's Champion Course. It was his third attempt at The Honda Classic, and he's now 1-for-3 with a T71 in 2013 still his best. There was no reason for the WD provided but we'll update if/when that information becomes available. Grace is currently committed to next week's WGC-Mexico Championship where gamers should be ready to jump back on board, unless an injury becomes apparent.
Feb 23 - 5:49 PM
Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 17 Branden Grace opened his Genesis Open debut with a bogey-free 4-under-par 31-36=67, T5 on the leaderboard with play still in progress.
The 28-year-old found eight (of 14) fairways and 10 greens in regulation, going 8-for-8 in scrambling. He opened with nine straight pars before getting on the board with eagle-3 at the first (from 19'7"). The South African, 41st in the FedExCup standings last season, dropped a 27-footer from the fringe for birdie at the par-4 second, wrapping up with birdie-3 at seven from 17'5". He missed three scoring tries from inside of 10 feet, posting 1.800 putts per GIR and 25 putts total, but made four par-savers from between five and seven feet.
Feb 16 - 5:25 PM
Branden Grace will get his first look at Riviera Country Club as he prepares for this week's Genesis Open.
This week's classical par-71 layout is not known to be kind to first-timers. One thing that Grace does have going for him is the familiarity with the grass types. The rare kikuyu grass found on the fairways and rough at Riviera CC is actually the norm back home in South Africa. That should provide Grace a bit of comfort this week, but even the most savvy of veterans never truly feel comfortable at Riviera CC. It's a tough track to tackle, but Grace might be up for the task this week. To open the season he has eased his way in, playing in three no-cut events before finishing T13 at the Sony Open.
Feb 15 - 9:45 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Branden Grace gets his first taste of Kapalua Resort this week as he preps for the SBS Tournament of Champions.
The South African found his way into the field with a win at the RBC Heritage. He's collected seven career wins on the European Tour but this was his first in the States. The 29-year-old played a career-high number of events last year (18) and with status locked up through 2017-18, he'll have the luxury again of deciding how many times he wants to tee it up on the PGA TOUR versus the Euro Tour. The Plantation Course at Kapalua has some tricky, slow-looping greens so Grace will need to figure those out quickly if he wants to bring home another trophy by week's end.
Jan 2 - 8:10 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Branden Grace WDs after R1 of Honda Classic
Feb 23 - 5:49 PM
Grace opens Genesis debut w/ bogey-free 67
Feb 16 - 5:25 PM
Branden Grace gears up for Genesis Open debut
Feb 15 - 9:45 AM
Grace a newcomer at SBS Tourney of Champions
Jan 2 - 8:10 AM
More Branden Grace Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(544)
2
J. Overton
PGA
(502)
3
B. DeChambeau
PGA
(472)
4
R. McIlroy
PGA
(464)
5
D. Johnson
PGA
(453)
6
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(443)
7
C. Knost
PGA
(430)
8
T. Woods
PGA
(419)
9
T. Clark
PGA
(414)
10
D. Lee
PGA
(409)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
4
0
0
0
0
192
59
2
33
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Genesis Open
22
0
0
1
11
53
7
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
13
0
0
1
18
46
7
0
0
Tournament of Champions
32
0
0
0
14
45
11
2
0
CIMB Classic
33
0
0
0
16
48
8
0
0
Headlines
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Daniel Berger finished runner-up at The Honda Classic in 2015. He returns to his home state and the comfort of Bermuda greens at PGA National.
More GOL Columns
»
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
»
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
»
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
»
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
»
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
»
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
»
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
»
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
GOL Headlines
»
Branden Grace WDs after R1 of Honda Classic
»
W. Bryan shines in R1 of The Honda Classic
»
Percy WDs during R1 of The Honda Classic
»
Gribble lands 18 GIR to set early Honda pace
»
Ben Crane cruises in R1 of The Honda Classic
»
Ace propels Stallings to a fast Honda start
»
Wilkinson (back) WDs during R1 of the Honda
»
Coetzee surges before play halted in Joburg
»
Peterson off to a flyer; leads Joburg with 62
»
Marino WDs prior to R1 tee time @ Honda
»
J. Thomas heads home for Honda Classic
»
Former champion Coetzee ready for Joburg bid
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved