Branden Grace Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 5/20/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 170

Branden Grace withdrew from The Honda Classic following a birdie-free, 7-over-par 36-41=77 in round one. There was no injury cited the time of the WD. The South African swallowed five bogeys and a double bogey without circling a single birdie in his navigation of PGA National's Champion Course. It was his third attempt at The Honda Classic, and he's now 1-for-3 with a T71 in 2013 still his best. There was no reason for the WD provided but we'll update if/when that information becomes available. Grace is currently committed to next week's WGC-Mexico Championship where gamers should be ready to jump back on board, unless an injury becomes apparent.

Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 17 Branden Grace opened his Genesis Open debut with a bogey-free 4-under-par 31-36=67, T5 on the leaderboard with play still in progress. The 28-year-old found eight (of 14) fairways and 10 greens in regulation, going 8-for-8 in scrambling. He opened with nine straight pars before getting on the board with eagle-3 at the first (from 19'7"). The South African, 41st in the FedExCup standings last season, dropped a 27-footer from the fringe for birdie at the par-4 second, wrapping up with birdie-3 at seven from 17'5". He missed three scoring tries from inside of 10 feet, posting 1.800 putts per GIR and 25 putts total, but made four par-savers from between five and seven feet.

Branden Grace will get his first look at Riviera Country Club as he prepares for this week's Genesis Open. This week's classical par-71 layout is not known to be kind to first-timers. One thing that Grace does have going for him is the familiarity with the grass types. The rare kikuyu grass found on the fairways and rough at Riviera CC is actually the norm back home in South Africa. That should provide Grace a bit of comfort this week, but even the most savvy of veterans never truly feel comfortable at Riviera CC. It's a tough track to tackle, but Grace might be up for the task this week. To open the season he has eased his way in, playing in three no-cut events before finishing T13 at the Sony Open. Source: PGATOUR.com