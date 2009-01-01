David Drysdale Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (42) / 3/19/1975 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 191

David Drysdale birdied five of his final seven holes at Kingsbarns in a second-round 5-under-par 35-32=67 to take an early share of the halfway clubhouse lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The Scotsman's flying finish hauled him up to 8-under 136 at the midpoint and in a tie with Kiradech Aphibarnrat although that's two back from leader Tyrrell Hatton, who still has two holes to play. Drysdale's opening 69 at Carnoustie contained a double bogey-7 while he had another little hiccup in his round today after making two bogeys in four holes (17 and 2). But prior to that he'd birdied 12 and 15 and, following his second dropped shot, the veteran surged to the top with gains at 3, 5, 6, 8 and 9. Drysdale is playing his home event for the 12th time and will now be looking to beat his best finish of T9 two years ago. He'll continue his bid at St. Andrews tomorrow.

David Drysdale painted a 5-under-par 33-32=65 in round one of the Omega European Masters in Switzerland, his impressive early lap of Crans-sur-Sierre positioning him just one back from the clubhouse lead. The experienced Scot is having one of his best ever seasons on the European Tour (47th on Race to Dubai) and also posted T12 here last year thanks mainly to a third-round 64. Those who got on him board this week certainly had logic on their side and Drysdale delivered. His round got an early spark thanks to eagle-2 at No. 2 although he gave one of those shots back at the next. But after that it was serene stuff in the picturesque mountain surroundings as he carved out birdies at 7, 10, 12, 14 and 16 to move into a tie for the lead. A bogey at 17 meant he finished one behind the target set by Miguel Angel Jimenez, Tyrrell Hatton and Scott Hend.

David Drysdale is 3-for-3 in the Made In Denmark and he returns to Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort this week to try and keep that record going. The Scot posted T15 in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2014 but hasn't quite hit those heights in the last two years, finishing T44 each time. Drysdale has never finished better than 48th (2009) on the Race to Dubai in his lengthy career but he's actually 47th on this year's list. That's thanks mainly to a T4 finish at the Irish Open last month although he's surrounded that with some other good performances of late - T16 in the Open de France and T27 at The Open at Royal Birkdale. He suffered a first-round exit in the Paul Lawrie Match Play last week but should enjoy this return to strokeplay on a course he gets on well with. Source: EuropeanTour.com