David Drysdale

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (42) / 3/19/1975
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 191

David Drysdale birdied five of his final seven holes at Kingsbarns in a second-round 5-under-par 35-32=67 to take an early share of the halfway clubhouse lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
The Scotsman's flying finish hauled him up to 8-under 136 at the midpoint and in a tie with Kiradech Aphibarnrat although that's two back from leader Tyrrell Hatton, who still has two holes to play. Drysdale's opening 69 at Carnoustie contained a double bogey-7 while he had another little hiccup in his round today after making two bogeys in four holes (17 and 2). But prior to that he'd birdied 12 and 15 and, following his second dropped shot, the veteran surged to the top with gains at 3, 5, 6, 8 and 9. Drysdale is playing his home event for the 12th time and will now be looking to beat his best finish of T9 two years ago. He'll continue his bid at St. Andrews tomorrow. Oct 6 - 10:26 AM
