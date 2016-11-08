Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brito undergoes surgery on dislocated finger
Kazmir (hip) won't pitch in a game for a week
Justin Turner (knee) receives injection
Brad Boxberger sidelined due to lat issue
Duffy (heel) might not be ready for season
Corey Seager (back) expected to return Sat.
David Price (elbow) could try throwing soon
Kazmir (hip) to throw bullpen session Wed.
Harvey (neck) throws bullpen, ready for Fri.
Keuchel to make Grapefruit League debut Sun.
Frazier (oblique) to make spring debut Wed.
Swanson day-to-day with back tightness
|
Full Depth Charts
Matteo Manassero
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/19/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 174
Latest News
Recent News
Matteo Manassero shrugged off a double bogey-6 at his first hole of the day to post 4-under-par 36-32=68 and assume the clubhouse lead on the first morning of the Hero Indian Open at DLG Golf & CC, two clear of his nearest rivals on the live leaderboard.
Few things disappoint a tour golfer more than preparing all week for an event and then giving away more than a shot at the very first hole, but the Italian did just that when opening from the 10th, needing six shots to negotiate the 476-yard par-4. He got one of the shots back at the 13th only to hand it back at the very next hole. He was far from being the only player to rack up big numbers on this new Gary Player layout, but in contrast to others he didn't fall prey to frustration. Birdies eventually came and in a rush too: at 17, 18, 2, 3 and 4. When he added a final red number at the 8th he was two clear with a few of the morning starters to complete. Back in July 2014 he opened with a 67 to lie T2 in the Open Championship, but since then has only twice ranked top 8 after 18 holes. His challenge is to maintain the pace and improve on a world ranking of 336 which in no way reflects on his talent and past record.
Mar 9 - 3:09 AM
Matteo Manassero will make his debut in the Hero Indian Open on the Gary Player course at the DLF Golf & Country Club this week.
The Italian has a strong record in co-sanctioned Asian Tour events, being a winner in both Malaysia and Singapore. Moreover he is 10-for-12 including seven top 20 finishes, the last of those when T20 in last month's Maybank Championship, back on his favored Malay Peninsula. Yet he has never ventured to the sub-continent and on first glance this monster track would appear to be a bad place to change things. The Italian used his career breakthrough win in the 2013 BMW PGA Championship to bulk up his body and change his swing for extra distance. Whilst the stats say he has gained 15 yards from the tee (273 average in 2013, 288 this season) he has lost consistency and the ability to contend. Looking on the bright side, he has played four rounds of golf in four of his last five starts. The buzz is that he's turned the corner with his long game and the short game has taken a hit. He's certainly hitting lots of greens, but will the long test suit this week?
Mar 7 - 5:47 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
2011 Malaysian Open champion Matteo Manassero flashed a reminder of his skills with a superb 6-under-par 34-32=66 in round two of the Maybank Championship, good for 7-under 137 and T4 on the live leaderboard.
Twelve months after that victory the Italian put up a stout defense of his title, ending the week T7. Add in his victory at the 2012 Singapore Open and he made plenty of short lists this week. Many might have been put off by his form, but in amongst his T54 last week in Dubai was a round of 71 in the worst of the Friday wind. In much calmer, and more humid, conditions at Saujana G&CC this Friday he coasted the back nine (which he played first), ticking the two par-fives (13 and 18), then raced through the front nine. He circled three in four at 2, 4 and 5 before making it a hat-trick of par-five birdies at the 8th. He took lunch two behind the clubhouse leade David Lipsky and four behind the leader on the live scoring, Marc Warren.
Feb 10 - 2:55 AM
Matteo Manassero was a leaderboard presence in Turkey last time and will hope to stay strong for all four rounds in this week's Nedbank Golf Challenge as he bids to book his place in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
This is leg two of the European Tour's Final Series and the Italian is 68th on the Race to Dubai, needing to jump eight spots to punch his ticket for the big showdown in Dubai. He looked on course to crack the top 60 after sitting T2 through 54 holes at the Turkish Airlines Open last week but a closing 74 relegated him to T17. Many gamers are keen to pull the trigger on Manassero given his past exploits (four wins before his 22nd birthday) but trust remains an issue given that he's missed six cuts out of 10 since we thought the good times were back when he took third place in July's Scottish Open. Manassero has played Gary Player CC just once, finishing T22 of 30 in 2013.
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 07:08:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Manasseo claims early R1 Indian Open lead
Mar 9 - 3:09 AM
Manassero hoping to unlock mystery in India
Mar 7 - 5:47 AM
Manassero rekindles memories of good times
Feb 10 - 2:55 AM
Manassero back to SA; has Dubai in crosshairs
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 07:08:00 PM
More Matteo Manassero Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
1
0
0
0
0
46
9
0
15
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Gary Woodland is a past champion on the Copperhead Course and is in the midst of a strong 2016-17. He's a Valspar Championship favorite.
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
