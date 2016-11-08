Player Page

Matteo Manassero

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/19/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 174

Matteo Manassero shrugged off a double bogey-6 at his first hole of the day to post 4-under-par 36-32=68 and assume the clubhouse lead on the first morning of the Hero Indian Open at DLG Golf & CC, two clear of his nearest rivals on the live leaderboard.
Few things disappoint a tour golfer more than preparing all week for an event and then giving away more than a shot at the very first hole, but the Italian did just that when opening from the 10th, needing six shots to negotiate the 476-yard par-4. He got one of the shots back at the 13th only to hand it back at the very next hole. He was far from being the only player to rack up big numbers on this new Gary Player layout, but in contrast to others he didn't fall prey to frustration. Birdies eventually came and in a rush too: at 17, 18, 2, 3 and 4. When he added a final red number at the 8th he was two clear with a few of the morning starters to complete. Back in July 2014 he opened with a 67 to lie T2 in the Open Championship, but since then has only twice ranked top 8 after 18 holes. His challenge is to maintain the pace and improve on a world ranking of 336 which in no way reflects on his talent and past record. Mar 9 - 3:09 AM
