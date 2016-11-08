Matteo Manassero Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (23) / 4/19/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 174

Matteo Manassero shrugged off a double bogey-6 at his first hole of the day to post 4-under-par 36-32=68 and assume the clubhouse lead on the first morning of the Hero Indian Open at DLG Golf & CC, two clear of his nearest rivals on the live leaderboard. Few things disappoint a tour golfer more than preparing all week for an event and then giving away more than a shot at the very first hole, but the Italian did just that when opening from the 10th, needing six shots to negotiate the 476-yard par-4. He got one of the shots back at the 13th only to hand it back at the very next hole. He was far from being the only player to rack up big numbers on this new Gary Player layout, but in contrast to others he didn't fall prey to frustration. Birdies eventually came and in a rush too: at 17, 18, 2, 3 and 4. When he added a final red number at the 8th he was two clear with a few of the morning starters to complete. Back in July 2014 he opened with a 67 to lie T2 in the Open Championship, but since then has only twice ranked top 8 after 18 holes. His challenge is to maintain the pace and improve on a world ranking of 336 which in no way reflects on his talent and past record.

Matteo Manassero will make his debut in the Hero Indian Open on the Gary Player course at the DLF Golf & Country Club this week. The Italian has a strong record in co-sanctioned Asian Tour events, being a winner in both Malaysia and Singapore. Moreover he is 10-for-12 including seven top 20 finishes, the last of those when T20 in last month's Maybank Championship, back on his favored Malay Peninsula. Yet he has never ventured to the sub-continent and on first glance this monster track would appear to be a bad place to change things. The Italian used his career breakthrough win in the 2013 BMW PGA Championship to bulk up his body and change his swing for extra distance. Whilst the stats say he has gained 15 yards from the tee (273 average in 2013, 288 this season) he has lost consistency and the ability to contend. Looking on the bright side, he has played four rounds of golf in four of his last five starts. The buzz is that he's turned the corner with his long game and the short game has taken a hit. He's certainly hitting lots of greens, but will the long test suit this week? Source: EuropeanTour.com

2011 Malaysian Open champion Matteo Manassero flashed a reminder of his skills with a superb 6-under-par 34-32=66 in round two of the Maybank Championship, good for 7-under 137 and T4 on the live leaderboard. Twelve months after that victory the Italian put up a stout defense of his title, ending the week T7. Add in his victory at the 2012 Singapore Open and he made plenty of short lists this week. Many might have been put off by his form, but in amongst his T54 last week in Dubai was a round of 71 in the worst of the Friday wind. In much calmer, and more humid, conditions at Saujana G&CC this Friday he coasted the back nine (which he played first), ticking the two par-fives (13 and 18), then raced through the front nine. He circled three in four at 2, 4 and 5 before making it a hat-trick of par-five birdies at the 8th. He took lunch two behind the clubhouse leade David Lipsky and four behind the leader on the live scoring, Marc Warren.