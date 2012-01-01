Graham DeLaet Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (35) / 1/22/1982 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 165

Graham DeLaet orchestrated a bogey-free 6-under-par 34-31=65 during round one of the RBC Heritage, staking out a spot just two strokes shy of early leader Bud Cauley. The Canadian entered the week ranked 72nd in the FedExCup race on the heels of some stellar early-season putting, currently ranked 15th on TOUR in strokes gained putting. He continued to roll his rock today, splashing home six putts from outside seven feet including a pair in the 19-to-25 foot range. The Canuck walked off the course gaining 2.781 strokes putting. All that flat-stick work was set up by a steady aerial attack, pelting 16 greens on a day where the field averaged less than 12. Playing his 17th round at Harbour Town Golf Links, this goes in the books as a new personal best for DeLaet, previously signing for nothing better than 3-under 68. The wildcard will remain in his scrambling but with GIR numbers like today, that weakness is minimized.

World No. 135 Graham DeLaet makes final preparations for his fifth Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach and arrives at 59th in the FedExCup standings. The 35-year-old is 4-for-4 in the opposite-field event with four top 25s and one top 10 (T9/2012). He posted T11 last year (70-69-70-71) and overall, has put 15 (of 16) rounds in the red. The Canadian's scoring average on the par 72 is a steady 69.44, though he's yet to really contend. This is his 159th career event on TOUR and is still looking for an elusive first title. He's had three runners-up, most recently in 2014 with back-to-back T2s at the Farmers and WM Phoenix Open. The Boise State alum, a pre-tourney 20/1 outright, is 7-for-10 this season with five top 25s, three for top 10s, with a season-best T8 at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms in late-October where he was T3 thru 54 holes, closing with even-par 72. Source: PGATOUR.com

World No. 132 Graham DeLaet carded a 4-under-par 33-34=67 in today's final round of the Valspar Championship for a four-day total of 3-under 281, up 28 spots on the live leaderboard to T21 and tying the low round in the clubhouse with Jason Dufner and Graeme McDowell. UPDATE: With play completed, DeLaet finished T22 while Tony Finau had the low round with 64. This was the 35-year-old's fifth appearance, fourth straight cash and apparent fourth straight top 25. His best is T5 last year, where he was solo 2nd thru 54 holes but closed in 75. After kicking off in 71-71, the Canadian was one of 19 to make the cut on the number, adding a 72 in R3 to begin T49. He outpaced two bogeys, which unfortunately came over his final three holes, with six birdies on nine (of 13) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, recording 1.615 putts per GIR and 2.888 SG: Putting. The Boise State alum was making his ninth start of the season and is vying for a fifth top 25, possibly fourth consecutive if it holds up.