Player Page

Graham DeLaet

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (35) / 1/22/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 165

Latest News

Recent News

Graham DeLaet orchestrated a bogey-free 6-under-par 34-31=65 during round one of the RBC Heritage, staking out a spot just two strokes shy of early leader Bud Cauley.
The Canadian entered the week ranked 72nd in the FedExCup race on the heels of some stellar early-season putting, currently ranked 15th on TOUR in strokes gained putting. He continued to roll his rock today, splashing home six putts from outside seven feet including a pair in the 19-to-25 foot range. The Canuck walked off the course gaining 2.781 strokes putting. All that flat-stick work was set up by a steady aerial attack, pelting 16 greens on a day where the field averaged less than 12. Playing his 17th round at Harbour Town Golf Links, this goes in the books as a new personal best for DeLaet, previously signing for nothing better than 3-under 68. The wildcard will remain in his scrambling but with GIR numbers like today, that weakness is minimized. Apr 13 - 4:53 PM
More Graham DeLaet Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201790 0 2 034612228170
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCardn/a001224900
Valspar Championship220001547820
The Honda Classic100001548900
Genesis Open1700019421010
Waste Management Phoenix Open900122381010
Farmers Insurance Open5400014451210
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001332900
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open540001745910
Safeway Openn/a000525510
 

 