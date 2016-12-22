Justin Thomas Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (23) / 4/29/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 145

Latest News Recent News

World No. 22 Justin Thomas smoothed a 6-under-par 33-34=67 in today's second round of the SBS Tournament of Champions to post 12-under 134, good for a share of the 36-hole lead with playing competitor Ryan Moore. Thomas and Moore were paired together in R2 and both shot 67. In fact, the duo has matched 67s in each of the first two rounds. For his part, Thomas circled seven today against a lone bogey at the par-5 15th, 3-putting from 49'1". He landed 11 (of 15) fairways and pelted all 18 greens in regulation, gaining 2.344 stroked tee-to-green and 3.094 SG: Total. The 23-year-old, who won the no-cut CIMB Classic in October as the defending champ and 36-hole leader, finished birdie-birdie and also circled three straight on Nos. 3-5. His split featured five from inside of seven feet and two from between 12 and 16 feet, highlighted by a 15-footer at the par-4 17th.

Justin Thomas torched The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort with a bogey-free, 6-under-par 34-33=67 during round one of the SBS Tournament of Champions. Thomas trickled out of the gates with seven straight pars. It was a key 10'6" par-saver at the par-4 first hole that may have helped with confidence on the greens for the rest of the round. On the day he dropped in seven putts from outside five feet, including a 21'6" birdie bomb at the par-3 eighth. That was good for 2.611 strokes gained putting on the round. The wide fairways at Kapalua Resort allow Thomas to grip-it and rip-it on the tee box but he'll need to maintain a hot putting stroke if he wants to keep his foot on the gas and find himself near the top by week's end. This is his second trip to Maui, finishing T21 last year in his debut.

Justin Thomas heads into the holidays ranked second in the FedExCup standings. Thomas opened the season with a T8 at the Safeway Open before successfully defending his title at the CIMB Classic and then posting a T23 at the WGC-HSBC Champions. The results are eerily similar to his year-over-year finishes in those same events (T3-1-T27). Last year he parlayed that great fall into $4,126,366 and a 12th-place finish in the FedExCup race by season's end. It was a breakout season for the youngster out of the University of Alabama. His next step will be consistency in major championships as his current resume shows just on top 25 in six attempts (T18, 2015 PGA Championship). Gamers should continue to treat Thomas as a top-tier option anytime he tees it up.