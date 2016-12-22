Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rangers considering righty Jason Hammel
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
Nationals 'also want' free agent Tyson Ross
Indians finalize Edwin Encarnacion contract
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Justin Thomas
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/29/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 145
Latest News
Recent News
World No. 22 Justin Thomas smoothed a 6-under-par 33-34=67 in today's second round of the SBS Tournament of Champions to post 12-under 134, good for a share of the 36-hole lead with playing competitor Ryan Moore.
Thomas and Moore were paired together in R2 and both shot 67. In fact, the duo has matched 67s in each of the first two rounds. For his part, Thomas circled seven today against a lone bogey at the par-5 15th, 3-putting from 49'1". He landed 11 (of 15) fairways and pelted
all 18 greens in regulation
, gaining 2.344 stroked tee-to-green and 3.094 SG: Total. The 23-year-old, who won the no-cut CIMB Classic in October as the defending champ and 36-hole leader, finished birdie-birdie and also circled three straight on Nos. 3-5. His split featured five from inside of seven feet and two from between 12 and 16 feet, highlighted by a 15-footer at the par-4 17th.
Jan 6 - 10:15 PM
Justin Thomas torched The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort with a bogey-free, 6-under-par 34-33=67 during round one of the SBS Tournament of Champions.
Thomas trickled out of the gates with seven straight pars. It was a key 10'6" par-saver at the par-4 first hole that may have helped with confidence on the greens for the rest of the round. On the day he dropped in seven putts from outside five feet, including a 21'6" birdie bomb at the par-3 eighth. That was good for 2.611 strokes gained putting on the round. The wide fairways at Kapalua Resort allow Thomas to grip-it and rip-it on the tee box but he'll need to maintain a hot putting stroke if he wants to keep his foot on the gas and find himself near the top by week's end. This is his second trip to Maui, finishing T21 last year in his debut.
Jan 5 - 9:50 PM
Justin Thomas heads into the holidays ranked second in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas opened the season with a T8 at the Safeway Open before successfully defending his title at the CIMB Classic and then posting a T23 at the WGC-HSBC Champions. The results are eerily similar to his year-over-year finishes in those same events (T3-1-T27). Last year he parlayed that great fall into $4,126,366 and a 12th-place finish in the FedExCup race by season's end. It was a breakout season for the youngster out of the University of Alabama. His next step will be consistency in major championships as his current resume shows just on top 25 in six attempts (T18, 2015 PGA Championship). Gamers should continue to treat Thomas as a top-tier option anytime he tees it up.
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 12:53:00 PM
Justin Thomas twirled a bogey-free, 8-under-par 64 in the finale of the CIMB Classic, securing a second-straight CIMB Classic title, finishing the week on 23-under 265 to clear the field by three strokes.
After watching his Crimson Tide remain undefeated before the round, Thomas was inspired to do the same at TPC Kuala Lumpur. It led to a plethora of birdies early in the round, circling birdies in four of his first five holes. He would sprinkle four more birdies throughout the card, but more importantly kept his card clean. The 23-year-old takes the honor of low-lap of the day, with nobody else in the field eclipsing 6-under today. Thomas has now played eight rounds at TPC Kuala Lumpur, posting an aggregate of 49-under en route to a pair of victories (his only two PGA TOUR titles). In the fourth official playing of this event, there have only been two winners with Ryan Moore winning back-to-back in the 2014 and 2015 editions. This is also the first successful title defense on the PGA TOUR since Matt Every won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2014 and 2015. Thomas will now look to snowball this into success in Shanghai next week.
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 03:00:00 AM
Thomas shares lead on Maui with twin 67s
Jan 6 - 10:15 PM
J. Thomas two back after R1 of SBS TOC
Jan 5 - 9:50 PM
Justin Thomas matches stellar fall results
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 12:53:00 PM
J. Thomas remains undefeated at CIMB Classic
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 03:00:00 AM
More Justin Thomas Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
2
1
1
2
0
79
52
1
9
1
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
CIMB Classic
1
0
0
0
29
38
4
1
0
Safeway Open
8
0
0
1
23
41
5
0
2
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
Patrick Reed already knows what it's like to win on Maui, making him a popular pick this week.
»
Thomas shares lead on Maui with twin 67s
»
Ryan Moore co-leads thru 36 holes at SBS TOC
»
Reed vaults to the top of SBS TOC leaderboard
»
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
»
Dufner dials a bogey-free 68 in R1 of SBS TOC
»
Late bogey spoils Berger's blemish-free bid
»
Jim Herman heats up early at Kapalua Resort
»
Patrick Reed fatigued ahead of SBS TOC
»
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
»
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
»
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
»
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
