Justin Thomas

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/29/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 145

World No. 22 Justin Thomas smoothed a 6-under-par 33-34=67 in today's second round of the SBS Tournament of Champions to post 12-under 134, good for a share of the 36-hole lead with playing competitor Ryan Moore.
Thomas and Moore were paired together in R2 and both shot 67. In fact, the duo has matched 67s in each of the first two rounds. For his part, Thomas circled seven today against a lone bogey at the par-5 15th, 3-putting from 49'1". He landed 11 (of 15) fairways and pelted all 18 greens in regulation, gaining 2.344 stroked tee-to-green and 3.094 SG: Total. The 23-year-old, who won the no-cut CIMB Classic in October as the defending champ and 36-hole leader, finished birdie-birdie and also circled three straight on Nos. 3-5. His split featured five from inside of seven feet and two from between 12 and 16 feet, highlighted by a 15-footer at the par-4 17th. Jan 6 - 10:15 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201721 1 2 079521912
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CIMB Classic10002938410
Safeway Open80012341502
 

 