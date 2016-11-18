Byeong Hun An Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (25) / 9/17/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'2 / 191

Latest News Recent News

Byeong Hun An carded his first bogey of the week but still twirled a 5-under-par 33-33=66 during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, claiming the early title of clubhouse leader as the morning wave starts to finish up. An found just five (of 14) fairways off the tee, but recovered nicely to still land 15 greens in regulation. The 25-year-old is looking really comfortable on the green this week. Today, he splashed home six putts from outside eight feet, including a walk-off birdie bomb from 34'7" at the 18th green. He currently ranks ninth in the field in strokes gained approaching-the-green and eighth in strokes gained putting, a lethal combination. An has one big win on his professional resume, the 2015 BMW PGA Championship across the pond, but he's still seeking his first on the PGA TOUR.

Byeong Hun An had no troubles in his tournament debut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, twirling a bogey-free, 5-under-par 33-33=66 during round one to position himself one off the early pacesetter Hideki Matsuyama. Opening on the 10th tee, An used some early scrambling to build momentum for the remainder of his round. He needed an 11'2" putt to drop on the 10th in order to save par and then found water with his tee shot on the par-4 11th. An recovered nicely by sticking his approach to 3'4" to a tap-in par. From there, he cruised home but the highlight came at the par-5 third where he landed his approach to 12'5" and splashed it home for eagle. The 25-year-old is playing his first season with a PGA TOUR card, and arrived with nothing better than T39 in four events. He's too talented to remain out of contention for long, and it looks like this might be the week he strikes.

Byeong Hun An takes his talents to La Jolla, California, for his debut at this week's Farmers Insurance Open. An earned enough Non-Member FedExCup Points during the 2015-16 season to earn his TOUR card for this year. With a full schedule ahead of him in 2017, he's easing into it as this week will be just his third start of the season, ranking 169th in the FedExCup standings after a T39 (CIMB) and T63 (WGC-HSBC) during the fall. The youngster has showcased his ability to contend on the European Tour, posting 10 top 10s in 40 starts. It's taking him a little longer to find his groove on the PGA TOUR but the upside remains. Gamers in season-long and dynasty league should be trying to buy low while they still can. Source: PGATOUR.com