Byeong Hun An

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets agree to bring back Fernando Salas
Rays ink Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
Rays to bring back Morrison on one-year deal
Twins surprisingly DFA Byung Ho Park
Herrera and Royals settle at $5.325 million
Miller loses arbitration hearing with D-backs
Familia decision to come before Opening Day
Romo deciding between Dodgers, mystery team
Twins to sign Matt Belisle to one-year deal
Report: Reds near deal with Desmond Jennings
Bronson Arroyo passes physical with Reds
Report: Juan Lagares drawing trade interest
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Arians expects Palmer to announce return soon
Vikes to do 'tough analysis' of Adrian Peterson
Falcons 'concerned' about Alex Mack's injury
Cardinals may keep Humphries at left tackle
Eric Berry: I'll sit the season out if tagged
Report: Arizona 'very high' on Deshaun Watson
49ers reportedly remain high on Kirk Cousins
Bills hope to keep Tyrod with cheaper deal?
Report: Bills have significant Romo interest
Savage will get 'every opportunity' to start
Report: Bears are 'moving on' from Jay Cutler
Report: Bears will make strong Garoppolo bid
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Frank Kaminsky to start at center vs. Gobert
Ramon Sessions dealing with a sore knee
Cody Zeller (quad) out again on Saturday
Thon Maker will still get minutes off bench
John Henson will start vs. the Nuggets
Kemba Walker (illness) questionable vs. Jazz
Wilson Chandler to start on Friday
Kevin Love (back) expects to play Saturday
Favors (rest) expected to play Saturday
Nikola Jokic (hip) will play Friday night
Joel Embiid (knee) unlikely to play Saturday
Stephen Curry leads Warriors with 29 & 11
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jason Spezza (UBI) may miss a couple of weeks
Predators place Mike Ribeiro on waivers
Cam Ward will be a game-time call Friday
Patrice Bergeron day-to-day with LBI
Aleksander Barkov will return Friday night
Jonathan Huberdeau gets clearance to return
Jason Spezza injured, will 'miss some time'
Patrick Marleau scores 500th career goal
Patrick Kane picks up two points in win
Paul Stastny's 200th goal powers Blues to win
Jamie Benn nets 1G, 2A in loss to Jets
Mark Scheifele scores twice in win over DAL
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Armour featured on JRM’s No. 1 and 88 entries
Cole Whitt in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup entry
Gray Gaulding to join rookie battle
Twisted Tea sponsors Ty Dillon and #13 Chevy
Hessert running abbreviated schedule with VMS
Enfinger signs with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Harrison Burton dominates Speedfest 2017
Ben Rhodes back with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Jeffrey Earnhardt has ride for Daytona 500
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Laird scrambles a bogey-free 66 in R2 of WMPO
Blixt ties low lap of week with 8-birdie 64
Byeong Hun An sets the 36-hole target @ WMPO
High winds suspend Dubai R2; return Saturday
Cabrera-Bello hangs tough; ties lead in Dubai
Tiger withdraws from Dubai DC with bad back
Darkness leaves nine stranded in R1 of WMPO
Kuchar cruises to the top at WM Phoenix Open
Matsuyama continues to shine @ TPC Scottsdale
John Peterson paces early starters at WMPO
Pat Perez (shoulder) WDs during R1 of WMPO
Colt Knost WDs from WM Phoenix Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Art Briles allegedly intervened in discipline
NFL isn't excited about QBs Trubisky or Kizer
RB Mixon and WR Zamora not invited to Combine
La Canfora: Cardinals very high on QB Watson
Deshaun Watson will throw at NFL Combine
Pitt fills OC vacancy with Indiana's Watson
Report: Watson still receiving Day 2 grades
Wisconsin promotes DB coach Leonhard to DC
Badgers RB Deal (ankle) ruled out for spring
LSU fires WR coach Dameyune Craig
Northwestern snags Oregon grad transfer Brown
QB Browning (shoulder) cleared for the spring
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Slimani ruled out for two more matches
No Friend for Saturday's Tottenham encounter
Ramirez closing on return from knee injury
Wilson injury huge blow to Bournemouth
Van Dijk to miss 2 to 3 months with injury
Fraser signs Bournemouth contract extension
New contract for Tuanzebe after Man U debut
Clarets boost left side options with Brady
Westwood another deadline day signing for BUR
Swansea add another Ayew, swap Taylor to AVL
Jones injury could hand Bailly a recall
Man United held to draw by lowly Hull
Byeong Hun An
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Byeong Hun An
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 9/17/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2 / 191
Latest News
Recent News
Byeong Hun An carded his first bogey of the week but still twirled a 5-under-par 33-33=66 during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, claiming the early title of clubhouse leader as the morning wave starts to finish up.
An found just five (of 14) fairways off the tee, but recovered nicely to still land 15 greens in regulation. The 25-year-old is looking really comfortable on the green this week. Today, he splashed home six putts from outside eight feet, including a walk-off birdie bomb from 34'7" at the 18th green. He currently ranks ninth in the field in strokes gained approaching-the-green and eighth in strokes gained putting, a lethal combination. An has one big win on his professional resume, the 2015 BMW PGA Championship across the pond, but he's still seeking his first on the PGA TOUR.
Feb 3 - 2:08 PM
Byeong Hun An had no troubles in his tournament debut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, twirling a bogey-free, 5-under-par 33-33=66 during round one to position himself one off the early pacesetter Hideki Matsuyama.
Opening on the 10th tee, An used some early scrambling to build momentum for the remainder of his round. He needed an 11'2" putt to drop on the 10th in order to save par and then found water with his tee shot on the par-4 11th. An recovered nicely by sticking his approach to 3'4" to a tap-in par. From there, he cruised home but the highlight came at the par-5 third where he landed his approach to 12'5" and splashed it home for eagle. The 25-year-old is playing his first season with a PGA TOUR card, and arrived with nothing better than T39 in four events. He's too talented to remain out of contention for long, and it looks like this might be the week he strikes.
Feb 2 - 6:49 PM
Byeong Hun An takes his talents to La Jolla, California, for his debut at this week's Farmers Insurance Open.
An earned enough Non-Member FedExCup Points during the 2015-16 season to earn his TOUR card for this year. With a full schedule ahead of him in 2017, he's easing into it as this week will be just his third start of the season, ranking 169th in the FedExCup standings after a T39 (CIMB) and T63 (WGC-HSBC) during the fall. The youngster has showcased his ability to contend on the European Tour, posting 10 top 10s in 40 starts. It's taking him a little longer to find his groove on the PGA TOUR but the upside remains. Gamers in season-long and dynasty league should be trying to buy low while they still can.
Jan 23 - 4:25 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Byeong-Hun An started out birdie-eagle in his second round at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai before having to settle for a 3-under-par 34-35=69, currently placing him T9 on the leaderboard.
At 5-under 139, he's just two off the clubhouse leaders but a closing bogey-6 cemented the feeling of what might have been. After opening 3-3, An posted six pars before dropping a shot at 9, a hole he'd birdied yesterday. He responded with circles at 11 and 14 but finished bogey-birdie-par-bogey to miss the chance to join Bernd Wiesberger, Tyrrell Hatton and Charl Schwartzel, who had earlier finished at 7-under. He could find himself four or five back at close of play but is nevertheless still in position to be a factor over the final 36 holes at the Earth Course. The Korean finished T4 in this event last year after closing 66-71.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 07:21:00 AM
Byeong Hun An sets the 36-hole target @ WMPO
Feb 3 - 2:08 PM
Ben An signs blemish-free 66 in R1 of WMPO
Feb 2 - 6:49 PM
An readies for debut @ Farmers Insurance Open
Jan 23 - 4:25 PM
An adds a 69 in Dubai; moves into the top 10
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 07:21:00 AM
More Byeong Hun An Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
2
0
0
0
0
87
34
0
20
3
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Open
49
0
0
0
16
42
13
1
0
CIMB Classic
39
0
0
0
18
45
7
2
0
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Ryan Moore has a solid history in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Check out where he lands in this week's power ranking.
