Byeong Hun An

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/17/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2 / 191

Byeong Hun An carded his first bogey of the week but still twirled a 5-under-par 33-33=66 during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, claiming the early title of clubhouse leader as the morning wave starts to finish up.
An found just five (of 14) fairways off the tee, but recovered nicely to still land 15 greens in regulation. The 25-year-old is looking really comfortable on the green this week. Today, he splashed home six putts from outside eight feet, including a walk-off birdie bomb from 34'7" at the 18th green. He currently ranks ninth in the field in strokes gained approaching-the-green and eighth in strokes gained putting, a lethal combination. An has one big win on his professional resume, the 2015 BMW PGA Championship across the pond, but he's still seeking his first on the PGA TOUR. Feb 3 - 2:08 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 0 0 0873402030
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Open4900016421310
CIMB Classic390001845720
 

 