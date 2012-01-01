Player Page

Victor Dubuisson

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/22/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 163

Latest News

Recent News

Victor Dubuisson often finds his best golf late in the season and he showed it again with a 4-under-par 34-34=68 in round one of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, good enough for the early clubhouse lead.
The Frenchman's two European Tour wins have come in November and he's finished third and fourth in the last two editions of this event. He's on track for another title push after a lap of Gary Player Country Club that featured five birdies against a single bogey. Starting from 10th tee, Dubuisson opened with three pars before scoring back-to-back birdies at 13 and 14. He gave one back at the par-3 16th but responded with a trio of red circles at 18, 1 and 2. Coming in, he held it together with seven straight pars to sign for a 68 and match his best 18 at the course (he'd achieved that score three times before). On the live leaderboard he's tied for the lead with Scott Jamieson (18), Julian Suri (18), Branden Grace (16) and Alex Noren (12). The former Ryder Cup is 73rd on the Race to Dubai so has huge incentive to play his way into the top 60 who contest next week's season closer in Dubai. "I played very well today. I kept the ball in the fairway. That was the key," he said. Nov 9 - 7:26 AM
More Victor Dubuisson Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201630 0 0 01232003160
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 