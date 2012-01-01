Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Altuve wins '17 Players Choice POTY Award
Red Sox prospect Daniel Flores dies of cancer
JD Martinez looking for $200 million contract
BoSox hire Dana LeVangie as pitching coach
MLB, NPB to grandfather old posting system
Orioles have interest in FAs Cashner, Vargas
Arenado awarded fifth straight NL Gold Glove
Twins 2B Dozier wins first career Gold Glove
44-year-old Colon hoping to continue career
John Lackey, 39, plans to pitch next season
Roy Halladay killed in plane crash at age 40
Shohei Otani chooses CAA to represent him
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Victor Dubuisson
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 4/22/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 163
Latest News
Recent News
Victor Dubuisson often finds his best golf late in the season and he showed it again with a 4-under-par 34-34=68 in round one of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, good enough for the early clubhouse lead.
The Frenchman's two European Tour wins have come in November and he's finished third and fourth in the last two editions of this event. He's on track for another title push after a lap of Gary Player Country Club that featured five birdies against a single bogey. Starting from 10th tee, Dubuisson opened with three pars before scoring back-to-back birdies at 13 and 14. He gave one back at the par-3 16th but responded with a trio of red circles at 18, 1 and 2. Coming in, he held it together with seven straight pars to sign for a 68 and match his best 18 at the course (he'd achieved that score three times before). On the live leaderboard he's tied for the lead with Scott Jamieson (18), Julian Suri (18), Branden Grace (16) and Alex Noren (12). The former Ryder Cup is 73rd on the Race to Dubai so has huge incentive to play his way into the top 60 who contest next week's season closer in Dubai. "I played very well today. I kept the ball in the fairway. That was the key," he said.
Nov 9 - 7:26 AM
Tournament expert Victor Dubuisson returns to the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club in South Africa this week.
The Frenchman has never failed to thrive in Sun City. On debut in 2013 he was a solid T20 but failed to break 70. Two years later he hadn't gone sub-70 pre-weekend but ended the week 68-68 to post T4. A year later he had three rounds in the 60s as he registered T3, only a second lap 75 tripping him up. He was fifth for Total Putting in 2015 and led the Ball-Striking stats last year so all facets work on the Black Knight design. He was an impressive T3 in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship but a flat T35 in last week's Turkish Airlines Open. As always his motivation is difficult to discern.
Nov 7 - 11:36 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Victor Dubuisson thrashed a magnificent 9-under-par 29-34=63 to complete a 17-under total of 271 and finish third in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the Old Course, St. Andrews.
The Frenchman got off to an electric start as he torched the front nine in perfect scoring conditions. The enigmatic Gallic star ticked the second and third holes before hitting the turn with no less than five straight par breakers at 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9. The pre-round leader Tyrrell Hatton was always in the distance but that didn’t stop him eating up his opposition in the pack. Further birdies came at 11, 14 and 15 before he dropped his only shot of the day at 16. He safely made his par at the 17th but failed to make the most of the short par-4 18th. "The only regrets I have is I started to think about the 59 on 16 and I had a bad 3-putt," he said afterwards. "But with all the putts I made today, it's amazing."
Oct 8 - 1:17 PM
After shooting four rounds in the 60s for the first time since capturing the 2015 Turkish Airlines Open, Victor Dubuisson takes his talents to Close House GC in England for this year's British Masters.
The enigmatic Frenchman has tested the patience of gamers to the limit this season but after a flicker of form with T31 at August's Made In Denmark, he shot 68-68-69-67 for T12 in last week's Portugal Masters. What's more, it was hardly a case of smoke and mirrors as he ranked 1st on the All-Around stats, hitting 81.9% of greens in regulation. Do we trust him to perform well again? Anything could happen but Dubuisson has said he's at his best when stringing a run of tournaments together and, traditionally, he's done well in the latter part of the season. He withdrew from the 2016 British Masters which acts as a warning of what could go wrong but he's certainly capable of offering big reward this week.
Sep 26 - 7:54 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Dubuisson hangs up early number at Nedbank
Nov 9 - 7:26 AM
Mystery man Dubuisson on favored track
Nov 7 - 11:36 AM
Dubuisson seals third in Dunhill Links
Oct 8 - 1:17 PM
Dubuisson showing form ahead of England trip
Sep 26 - 7:54 AM
More Victor Dubuisson Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
3
0
0
0
0
123
20
0
31
6
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
