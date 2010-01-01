Cameron Percy Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (42) / 5/5/1974 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 180

Latest News Recent News

Cameron Percy withdrew during round one of The Honda Classic, he was 2-over thru 11 at the time of his WD. No injury news has been provided at this point. The Aussie opened on the back nine with a bogey at the par-4 10th. He traded a bogey at the 17th with a birdie at the 18th before making the turn at a respectable 1-over 36. Percy swallowed a third bogey at the par-4 second after finding trouble in the fairway bunker and called it quits after his tee shot on the following hole. The Web.com Tour grad was making his second appearance at The Honda Classic, first since a T71 in his 2013 debut. There was no injury cited at the time of the WD, but we will pass along that information if/when it becomes available.

Beginning on No. 10 tee, World No. 343 Cameron Percy tacked on an even-par 34-37=71 in Friday's second round of the Genesis Open to post 5-under 137, down two spots on the leaderboar to T4 with play suspended for the day due to severe weather. The 42-year-old was one of only 25 players to get their respective second rounds completed. That leaves 118 (of 143) that will return on Saturday morning. The Web.com Tour grad offset three birdies with three bogeys on eight (of 14) fairways and 10 greens in regulation, posting 1.700 putt per GIR and 27 putts total. His birdies came at Nos. 12, 5 and 8, two from between 12 and 20 feet, squaring bogey-5s at 15, 18 and 9, all on failed scrambles.

World No. 343 Cameron Percy enjoyed a 5-under-par 31-35=66 in the first round of the Genesis Open, currently T2 and two back of clubhouse leader Sam Saunders, with play suspended due to darkness. The 42-year-old is making his tourney debut thanks to a top-10 exemption last week at the AT&T Pro-Am (T10). It was his first top 10 since T10 at the 2015 Byron Nelson. The Web.com Tour grad squared a lone bogey-5 at 10 (3-putt from 37'5") but overshadowed it with six birdies on 11 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation. The Aussie's split included four conversions from between 13 and 19 feet, culminating with an 18'6" walk-off 3 at the 18th.