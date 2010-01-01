Welcome,
date 2010-01-01
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Cameron Percy
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
42
) / 5/5/1974
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 180
Latest News
Recent News
Cameron Percy withdrew during round one of The Honda Classic, he was 2-over thru 11 at the time of his WD. No injury news has been provided at this point.
The Aussie opened on the back nine with a bogey at the par-4 10th. He traded a bogey at the 17th with a birdie at the 18th before making the turn at a respectable 1-over 36. Percy swallowed a third bogey at the par-4 second after finding trouble in the fairway bunker and called it quits after his tee shot on the following hole. The Web.com Tour grad was making his second appearance at The Honda Classic, first since a T71 in his 2013 debut. There was no injury cited at the time of the WD, but we will pass along that information if/when it becomes available.
Feb 23 - 1:03 PM
Beginning on No. 10 tee, World No. 343 Cameron Percy tacked on an even-par 34-37=71 in Friday's second round of the Genesis Open to post 5-under 137, down two spots on the leaderboar to T4 with play suspended for the day due to severe weather.
The 42-year-old was one of only 25 players to get their respective second rounds completed. That leaves 118 (of 143) that will return on Saturday morning. The Web.com Tour grad offset three birdies with three bogeys on eight (of 14) fairways and 10 greens in regulation, posting 1.700 putt per GIR and 27 putts total. His birdies came at Nos. 12, 5 and 8, two from between 12 and 20 feet, squaring bogey-5s at 15, 18 and 9, all on failed scrambles.
Feb 17 - 4:20 PM
World No. 343 Cameron Percy enjoyed a 5-under-par 31-35=66 in the first round of the Genesis Open, currently T2 and two back of clubhouse leader Sam Saunders, with play suspended due to darkness.
The 42-year-old is making his tourney debut thanks to a top-10 exemption last week at the AT&T Pro-Am (T10). It was his first top 10 since T10 at the 2015 Byron Nelson. The Web.com Tour grad squared a lone bogey-5 at 10 (3-putt from 37'5") but overshadowed it with six birdies on 11 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation. The Aussie's split included four conversions from between 13 and 19 feet, culminating with an 18'6" walk-off 3 at the 18th.
Feb 16 - 9:11 PM
World No. 428 Cameron Percy pieced together a 3-under-par 34-35=69 in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to conclude on 8-under 279, up six spots on the live leaderboard to T10.
The Web.com Tour grad squared two bogeys and five birdies on 10 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, posting 1.643 putts per GIR and 2.871 SG: Putting. He lost 2.096 strokes approaching-the-green but gained 0.714 around-the-green. For the week, the 42-year-old had one eagle and 16 birdies against eight bogeys and a double. This is easily his best at the AT&T in six visits, previously T46 on debut in 2010. The Aussie, who lives in North Carolina, posts his second top 25 of the season in six events, joining T21 at the RSM. If the top 10 holds, it'll be his first since T10 at the 2015 Byron Nelson.
Feb 12 - 4:42 PM
Percy WDs during R1 of The Honda Classic
Feb 23 - 1:03 PM
Web.com grad Percy tacks on 71 in R2
Feb 17 - 4:20 PM
Percy begins Genesis debut with six-birdie 66
Feb 16 - 9:11 PM
Percy on top-10 bubble with final-round 69
Feb 12 - 4:42 PM
More Cameron Percy Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
6
0
0
1
0
246
88
1
52
9
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Genesis Open
49
0
0
0
17
41
13
1
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
10
0
0
1
16
46
8
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
71
0
0
0
16
38
16
2
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
12
36
3
3
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
80
0
0
0
9
37
7
1
0
The RSM Classic
21
0
0
0
18
48
5
1
0
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Daniel Berger finished runner-up at The Honda Classic in 2015. He returns to his home state and the comfort of Bermuda greens at PGA National.
More GOL Columns
»
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
»
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
»
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
»
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
»
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
»
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
»
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
»
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
GOL Headlines
»
Percy WDs during R1 of The Honda Classic
»
Gribble lands 18 GIR to set early Honda pace
»
Ben Crane cruises in R1 of The Honda Classic
»
Ace propels Stallings to a fast Honda start
»
Wilkinson (back) WDs during R1 of the Honda
»
Coetzee surges before play halted in Joburg
»
Peterson off to a flyer; leads Joburg with 62
»
Marino WDs prior to R1 tee time @ Honda
»
J. Thomas heads home for Honda Classic
»
Former champion Coetzee ready for Joburg bid
»
Scott back in Florida to defend Honda Classic
»
Garber grabs another ticket through Honda Q
