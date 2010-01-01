Player Page

Cameron Percy

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (42) / 5/5/1974
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180

Cameron Percy withdrew during round one of The Honda Classic, he was 2-over thru 11 at the time of his WD. No injury news has been provided at this point.
The Aussie opened on the back nine with a bogey at the par-4 10th. He traded a bogey at the 17th with a birdie at the 18th before making the turn at a respectable 1-over 36. Percy swallowed a third bogey at the par-4 second after finding trouble in the fairway bunker and called it quits after his tee shot on the following hole. The Web.com Tour grad was making his second appearance at The Honda Classic, first since a T71 in his 2013 debut. There was no injury cited at the time of the WD, but we will pass along that information if/when it becomes available. Feb 23 - 1:03 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201760 0 1 02468815290
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Genesis Open4900017411310
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am100011646810
Farmers Insurance Open7100016381620
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001236330
Sony Open in Hawaii80000937710
The RSM Classic210001848510
 

 