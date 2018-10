Alex Prugh Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (34) / 9/1/1984 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 175

Latest News Recent News

Recent Web.com Tour graduate Alex Prugh wasted no time putting his new PGA TOUR card to good use, twirling a 6-under-par 32-34=66 during round one of the Safeway Open to grab the early clubhouse lead on day one. Making his first PGA TOUR appearance since the 2016 Wyndham Championship, Prugh pelted 14 greens in regulation on his way around the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa. That was good for 1.661 strokes gained on approach at the time he signed his card. It helped set up five scoring chances from inside 13 feet. He converted all of them except for an easy one at the par-4 eighth (3'7") but saved a bonus stroke at the following hole when he holed out from 42'5" for eagle. Prugh is a Washington native and seven of his eight best finishes on the PGA TOUR have come in California (six top 10s). He certainly feels comfortable here on the West Coast. If this lead holds then it'd be his first career first-round lead or co-lead on the PGA TOUR (171st start).

Due to inclement weather in the Quad Cities area, the resumption of round one play at the John Deere Classic has been delayed further. Previously scheduled to start at 7:00 a.m. CT this morning, the start time has been pushed back to at least 10:00 a.m. UPDATE: Officials have now set 1:20 p.m. as the new target start time. We knew this was a possible scenario, with thunderstorms in the forecast all day around Silvis, Illinois. The focus will be on getting as much golf in today as possible, as the forecast clears up over the weekend. This puts a burden on all the initial p.m. wave as their start time is still somewhat up in the air and more potential delays could be on the horizon today. Meanwhile, Alex Prugh is likely far from the golf course relaxing this morning after posting a 3-under-par 34-34=68 during the opening round on Thursday. Playing on conditional status, he's making just his 12th start of the season with a 5-for-11 record entering the week. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

Alex Prugh put together a 4-under-par 32-34=66 in the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic to throw 4-under 206 on the board, up 38 spots on the live leaderboard to T10 and good for the low lap in the clubhouse. UPDATE: D.A. Points posted a 64 five groups later. The 593rd-ranked player in the world is making just his ninth start of the season on conditional status. His best thus far on two cashes is 78/MDF at the Shriners back in October. The other is T85/MDF at the RSM, so barring any unforeseen events, the Washington state native will play all 72 holes for the first time on TOUR since T51 at the Wyndham last August. He has six career top 10s in 109 starts and all have come in the state of California so this is unfamiliar territory. Prugh began R3 on even-par (T47) after posting twin 70s. He raced out with four birdies in his first five, including a turkey to open, and exchanged four bogeys with four additional birdies the rest of the way, including a walk-off 3 from 31'2" at the 18th, which actually earned him some telecast time.