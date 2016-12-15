Bud Cauley

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Yordano Ventura dies in car accident in D.R.
Darvish and Rangers have had extension talks
Report: Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire
Braves have deal in place with Kurt Suzuki
Rangers sign James Loney to minor league deal
Padres sign Trevor Cahill to one-year deal
Miami considering Chris Carter, Mark Reynolds
Orioles announce three-year deal with Trumbo
Tyson Ross (TOS) not expected until May/June
Report: Angels to sign INF Luis Valbuena
Former All-Star pitcher Josh Johnson retires
Rangers still interested in FA Mike Napoli
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Hobbled Julio Jones scorches Pack for 9/180/2
Rodgers' amazing run ends in NFCCG blowout
Matt Ryan slays Pack, Falcons headed to SB51
Michael Floyd mothballed for AFC title game
Ladarius Green inactive for AFCCG vs. Pats
Malcolm Mitchell active for AFC title tilt
Glazer: ATL could replace Shanahan with Chip
Geronimo Allison (hamstring) active for NFCCG
Davante Adams (ankle) is active for NFCCG
Nelson, Adams, Allison all active for NFCCG
Report: Manusky taking over as Redskins' DC
Falcons expected to explore extension for Ryan
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Lakers suffer worst loss in franchise history
Wesley Matthews (hip) expected to play Wed
Danilo Gallinari (ankle) will play on Sunday
Deron Williams hands out 8 dimes w/ zero TOs
Gary Harris (ankle) will start Sunday vs. MIN
Ricky Rubio (personal) probable for Tuesday
Kris Dunn will start Sunday vs. Denver
Patrick Patterson (knee) out Sunday vs. Suns
Lucas Nogueira (concussion) will play Sunday
Joe Harris (left ankle) ruled out for Monday
Report: CHI actively shopping Rondo, Mirotic
Luol Deng, Young starting on Sunday vs. DAL
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Malkin lifts point streak to seven games
Tuukka Rask exits Sunday's game early
J.T. Miller scores OT winner vs Red Wings
Lundqvist picks up 2nd shutout of season
No Patrik Laine for Jets vs. Ducks on Monday
Jared Coreau will start Sunday vs. NYR
White-hot John Tavares scores again Saturday
Jordan Eberle torches Flames with four points
Laurent Brossoit gets his first NHL win
John Gibson suffers upper-body injury on Sat
Nights like these won't help Jonathan Bernier
Philipp Grubauer solid in OT win over Stars
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kligerman competing for Henderson Motorsports
GFR names crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto
Hill attempting Daytona 500 with Rick Ware
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
Bozzelli 1 back at CareerBuilder w/ 69 in R3
Hadwin vaults to top spot with 13-birdie 59
Swafford eats inward 38 en route to 71 in R3
Weather forecast changes R4 tee times at CBC
Hatton holds 54-hole lead in Abu Dhabi HSBC
Bozzelli loses CBC lead despite bogey-free 67
Steele sits two back thru 36 at CareerBuilder
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ducks to terminate co-OC Reaves following DUI
Mizzell rushes for 96 yards in NFLPA Bowl
Elijah McGuire scores lone Shrine touchdown
Michigan QB Morris transfers to Chippewas
Four-star JUCO LB Johnson heading to Texas
FAU LB Al-Shaair undergoes shoulder surgery
Four-star S Devon Hunter commits to Hokies
Auburn hires Arizona State OC Chip Lindsey
MTSU hires Shafer as defensive coordinator
Tennessee promotes TE coach Larry Scott to OC
ND RB Folston declares for the NFL Draft
De'Veon Smith gets Senior Bowl call up
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mason taken off on stretcher in loss
Xhaka sent off as Arsenal leave it late
Andre Gray almost rescues a point
VvD injured in otherwise flawless Saints win
Captain Morgan the focus in Foxes 3-0 loss
Crystal Palace winless streak reaches eight
Bournemouth involved in another goal-fest 2-2
Carroll bags a brace as Hammers top Boro
Boro battle but fall short at the Riverside
Beautiful Fletcher goal sends WBA to win
Black Cats fall bottom of the table
Spurs steal a 2-2 draw at Manchester City
Bud Cauley
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Bud Cauley
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/16/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'7' / 150
Latest News
Recent News
Making his 100th career TOUR start (99 pro), World No. 323 Bud Cauley rode a hole-out eagle-2 to a 3-under-par 36-33=69 in today's final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to post 18-under 270, good for a two-way T3, two back of champion Hudson Swafford and matching his career-best finish.
This was the 26-year-old's fifth appearance with a previous-best T14 last year. After opening the season with a T50 in Napa, he arrived off four straight missed cuts. The Alabama product began R4 in a four-way T3 on 15-under, two adrift of 54-hole leader Adam Hadwin. He circled two birdies and a hole-out eagle-3 at 11 (from 103 yards out) to jump into a four-way tie for the lead on 17-under, but managed just one more birdie-3 at 14 over his last seven holes. Cauley's lone bogey came at the par-4 ninth, just his second bogey in his final 54 holes. This is his third, third-place finish on TOUR, first since solo 3rd at the 2012 Wyndham.
Jan 22 - 5:49 PM
Playing La Quinta Country Club, World No. 323 Bud Cauley twirled a 7-under-par 33-32=65 in today's third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to post 15-under 201, up 10 spots on the live leaderboard to T3, two adrift of 54-hole leader Adam Hadwin, who shot
59
.
The Alabama product is getting progressively better, carding rounds of 69-67-65. He began the third frame on 8-under (T13), six back of 36-hole leader Hudson Swafford. Beginning off No. 10 tee, he landed 10 (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, recording 1.533 putts per GIR. The 26-year-old squared a lone bogey at the par-3 seventh, but erased with eight birdies coming at Nos. 11-13, 16, 3, 4, 6, and 9.
Jan 21 - 6:35 PM
Playing the Stadium Course, World No. 323 Bud Cauley crafted a bogey-free 5-under-par 33-34=67 in the second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge for a two-day tally of 8-under 136, up 21 spots to T13 with play still in progress.
The 26-year-old is making his fifth appearance with a best of T14 last year (72-65-66-68). He kicked off with nine birdies on the Nicklaus Tournament Course but took a lot of luster off with four bogeys and a double bogey-6. The Floridian found nine (of 14) fairways in R2 and pelted 16 greens in regulation, gaining
5.027
strokes tee-to-green but losing 1.088 strokes with the flat stick, most notably a whiffed birdie try at the par-4 15th from 35 inches.
Jan 20 - 5:20 PM
Bud Cauley's 2016-17 campaign is off to a rocky start and is currently No. 323 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
The 26-year-old ended the 2015-16 season 135th in the final FedExCup standings -- missing the Playoffs for a second straight season -- but finished 119th on the money list to be fully exempt. After ending last season with back-to-back top 10s, the first time that he accomplished that since 2012, he's opened this season with a T50 at the Safeway Open and chased with three consecutive missed cuts, currently 179th in the FEC standings. The Floridian ranks 136th on TOUR in scoring average (71.616), 252nd in putts per round (30.40), and 200th in SG: Putting (-1.192).
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 03:04:00 PM
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
Jan 22 - 5:49 PM
Cauley in the mix at CBC after 7-under 65
Jan 21 - 6:35 PM
Cauley bogey-free 67 in R2 at the CBC
Jan 20 - 5:20 PM
Cauley misfiring to begin the 2016-17 season
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 03:04:00 PM
More Bud Cauley Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
5
0
0
0
0
140
42
2
27
5
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
1
4
25
4
2
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
7
25
3
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
1
7
22
4
2
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
9
19
8
0
0
Safeway Open
50
0
0
0
15
49
8
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Bill Haas owns two wins and a runner-up in the CareerBuilder Challenge. Expect him to contend this week.
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Jan 9
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
Bozzelli 1 back at CareerBuilder w/ 69 in R3
Hadwin vaults to top spot with 13-birdie 59
Swafford eats inward 38 en route to 71 in R3
Weather forecast changes R4 tee times at CBC
Hatton holds 54-hole lead in Abu Dhabi HSBC
Bozzelli loses CBC lead despite bogey-free 67
Steele sits two back thru 36 at CareerBuilder
