Bud Cauley Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 3/16/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'7' / 150

Making his 100th career TOUR start (99 pro), World No. 323 Bud Cauley rode a hole-out eagle-2 to a 3-under-par 36-33=69 in today's final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to post 18-under 270, good for a two-way T3, two back of champion Hudson Swafford and matching his career-best finish. This was the 26-year-old's fifth appearance with a previous-best T14 last year. After opening the season with a T50 in Napa, he arrived off four straight missed cuts. The Alabama product began R4 in a four-way T3 on 15-under, two adrift of 54-hole leader Adam Hadwin. He circled two birdies and a hole-out eagle-3 at 11 (from 103 yards out) to jump into a four-way tie for the lead on 17-under, but managed just one more birdie-3 at 14 over his last seven holes. Cauley's lone bogey came at the par-4 ninth, just his second bogey in his final 54 holes. This is his third, third-place finish on TOUR, first since solo 3rd at the 2012 Wyndham.

Playing La Quinta Country Club, World No. 323 Bud Cauley twirled a 7-under-par 33-32=65 in today's third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to post 15-under 201, up 10 spots on the live leaderboard to T3, two adrift of 54-hole leader Adam Hadwin, who shot 59. The Alabama product is getting progressively better, carding rounds of 69-67-65. He began the third frame on 8-under (T13), six back of 36-hole leader Hudson Swafford. Beginning off No. 10 tee, he landed 10 (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, recording 1.533 putts per GIR. The 26-year-old squared a lone bogey at the par-3 seventh, but erased with eight birdies coming at Nos. 11-13, 16, 3, 4, 6, and 9.

Playing the Stadium Course, World No. 323 Bud Cauley crafted a bogey-free 5-under-par 33-34=67 in the second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge for a two-day tally of 8-under 136, up 21 spots to T13 with play still in progress. The 26-year-old is making his fifth appearance with a best of T14 last year (72-65-66-68). He kicked off with nine birdies on the Nicklaus Tournament Course but took a lot of luster off with four bogeys and a double bogey-6. The Floridian found nine (of 14) fairways in R2 and pelted 16 greens in regulation, gaining 5.027 strokes tee-to-green but losing 1.088 strokes with the flat stick, most notably a whiffed birdie try at the par-4 15th from 35 inches.