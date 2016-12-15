Player Page

Bud Cauley

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/16/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'7' / 150

Making his 100th career TOUR start (99 pro), World No. 323 Bud Cauley rode a hole-out eagle-2 to a 3-under-par 36-33=69 in today's final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to post 18-under 270, good for a two-way T3, two back of champion Hudson Swafford and matching his career-best finish.
This was the 26-year-old's fifth appearance with a previous-best T14 last year. After opening the season with a T50 in Napa, he arrived off four straight missed cuts. The Alabama product began R4 in a four-way T3 on 15-under, two adrift of 54-hole leader Adam Hadwin. He circled two birdies and a hole-out eagle-3 at 11 (from 103 yards out) to jump into a four-way tie for the lead on 17-under, but managed just one more birdie-3 at 14 over his last seven holes. Cauley's lone bogey came at the par-4 ninth, just his second bogey in his final 54 holes. This is his third, third-place finish on TOUR, first since solo 3rd at the 2012 Wyndham. Jan 22 - 5:49 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201750 0 0 01404222750
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a001425420
The RSM Classicn/a000725310
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a001722420
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000919800
Safeway Open500001549800
 

 