Brian Stuard

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (34) / 12/10/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 165

Due to expected inclement weather, Sunday's final-round tee times at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be between 6:40 and 8:16 AM (CT) with foursomes off both sets of tees.
The format for Sunday's finale is four-ball (best ball). Defending champ Brian Stuard and teammate Chris Stroud will play out of the third-to-last grouping off No. 1 tee and will begin in solo 5th on 13-under 203, six in arrears to 54-hole leaders Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith. Stuard/Stroud chased an opening 68 (alternate shot) with 64 (best ball), and carved out a 1-under-par 35-36=71 in Round 3 (alternate shot). They squared a lone bogey-4 at 14 (failed scramble), offset by birdies at holes 7 and 16, both from between seven and eight feet, and both knocked home by Stroud. Clutch par saves by both occurred throughout the round with each taking turns brushing in matching 11'11" par-savers at the 17th and 18th. Apr 29 - 6:43 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017180 0 0 07101970138152
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Valero Texas Openn/a000819621
RBC Heritage560001054710
The Masters3600011461401
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCardn/a000325710
Valspar Championship38000857700
The Honda Classic270001055610
Genesis Open390001449720
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1110009331110
Waste Management Phoenix Open160001846800
Farmers Insurance Open770009331110
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001136700
Sony Open in Hawaii450002043720
Tournament of Champions220001452600
The RSM Classicn/a000824400
OHL Classic at Mayakoba350001846710
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000623520
CIMB Classic6600017391510
Safeway Openn/a000330300
 

 