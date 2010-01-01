Brian Stuard

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Thames Aflame
Apr 29
Daily Dose: Bronx Bombers Away
Apr 29
The Week Ahead: Bruised Waino
Apr 28
Daily Dose: Miserable Mets
Apr 28
Podcast: Youth is Served
Apr 27
Waiver Wired: You Need Yuli
Apr 27
Daily Dose: Cup of Joe
Apr 27
Bedrosian Bedridden
Apr 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Giants' Crawford (groin) placed on 10-day DL
Gardner bashes two homers as Yanks win big
Jose Abreu crushes two homers to lead Sox
Michael Conforto powers Mets past Nationals
Ryan Zimmerman crushes 11th homer in loss
Souza leaves game after getting hit by pitch
Royals and Twins postponed due to rain
Cardinals and Reds postponed on Saturday
Nationals place Eaton on DL with knee strain
Morton strikes out 12 in win over Athletics
Freeman powers Braves with go-ahead homer
Holliday slugs walk-off HR in wild win
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 Recap
Apr 29
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
Silva & Norris' Round Two Mock
Apr 28
Day 1 Draft Recap
Apr 28
Silva's Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 27
Saint Peterson
Apr 26
Best Draft Destinations
Apr 26
An Early Dive Into SOS
Apr 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos take QB Chad Kelly as Mr. Irrelevant
Torn ACL will cost Devin Smith all of 2017
Lions end QB Brad Kaaya's fall in 6th round
Bucky Hodges slips to Vikings at pick No. 201
Bills use 5th-round pick on QB Nate Peterman
Jets add a TE in Clemson's Leggett at No. 150
Report: Texans wouldn't return Cutler's calls
Broncos take Michigan TE Jake Butt at No. 145
Colts take explosive RB Marlon Mack at 143
Giants add to RBs with Wayne Gallman at 140
Packers finally add RB, draft Jamaal Williams
49ers move up for 4.41 speedster Joe Williams
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Playoff Previews: Wiz vs. C's
Apr 29
Dose: Wall the Wizard
Apr 29
Previews: Rockets vs. Spurs
Apr 28
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 28
Apr 28
Dose: Raptors & Spurs move on
Apr 28
Dose: Wizards, Celtics win
Apr 27
Buyer Beware: Free Throw Woes
Apr 26
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 26
Apr 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Chris Paul scores 29, forces Game 7 on Sunday
Avery Bradley shines again, scores 23 in win
Jimmy Butler scores 23 points in loss to BOS
John Wall scores 42 points in win vs. Hawks
Austin Rivers starting over Mo Speights
Jason Smith (left calf) will play vs. Hawks
Kawhi Leonard scores 29 points to beat MEM
Renaissance: Tony Parker scores 27 in win
Mike Conley scores 26 points in loss to Spurs
Vince Carter scores 12 points in 32 minutes
DeMar DeRozan scores 32 points to win series
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 34 in loss
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Talbot Steals Game 2 vs Ducks
Apr 29
Crosby leads Pens in Game 1
Apr 28
Dose: Fiddler on the Roof
Apr 27
Podcast: Second-Round Preview
Apr 26
Dose: On to Round Two
Apr 26
East Second Round Preview
Apr 25
West Second Round Preview
Apr 24
Dose: MacArthur Parks One
Apr 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kevin Bieksa might miss rest of round 2
Rangers make no lineup changes ahead of G2
Paul Carey to make playoff debut tonight
Guy Boucher announces no lineup changes
Cam Talbot fantastic in Game 2 win over Ducks
Vladimir Tarasenko scores twice in GM 2 win
Sami Vatanen not dressed for Game 2 vs EDM
Hurricanes acquire Scott Darling from Hawks
Carl Hagelin will be a game-time decision
Alex Ovechkin scores in GM 1 loss to Pens
Sidney Crosby scores twice in GM 1 win vs WSH
Erik Karlsson scores GWG in Game 1 vs NYR
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 28
Chasing Richmond (Spring)
Apr 27
Caps After Bristol (Spring)
Apr 26
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Apr 24
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 22
Food City 500 Stats
Apr 20
DFS: Bristol (Spring)
Apr 19
Chasing Easter
Apr 14
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Joey Logano will drop to back at Richmond
Martin Truex Jr. quickest in Happy Hour
Kyle Larson fastest in RIR final practice
Doug Coby leads Whelen Modified Practice 1
Morgan Shepherd does not qualify in Richmond
Martins not in NXS field at Richmond
Daniel Hemric on pole for ToyotaCare 250
Chris Buescher notably fast Sat am
Erik Jones fastest in Sat am at Richmond
Clint Bowyer disappointed players LY at RIR
David Ragan’s consistency marred by crash
Gus Dean, Win-Tron full steam ahead for Salem
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
Volvo China Open Preview
Apr 24
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Final-round tee times in NOLA pushed forward
Blixt & Smith extend to 4; bogey-free thru 54
Spieth, Palmer 5 adrift after up-and-down 70
Hoffman & Watney join clubhouse mark w/ 69
Kisner & Brown post 15-under with day-low 67
Watson & Holmes card bogey-free 68 in R3
Frittelli in control at the Volvo China Open
Van Aswegen & Goosen flirt with 59 in Round 2
Choi & Wi two back at Zurich after 64 in R2
Reed & Cantlay one off the pace in NOLA
Blixt & Smith set the 36-hole Zurich target
Larrazábal takes command in Volvo China Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
Podcast: Dueling Mock Drafts
Apr 24
Norris: Top 150 Draft Board
Apr 23
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Broncos make Chad Kelly 2017 Mr. Irrelevant
Lions add QB Brad Kaaya behind Stafford
Brantley falls to sixth round after arrest
Colts address huge need with RB Marlon Mack
Wayne Gallman added to Giants' backfield mix
Steelers take quarterback flyer on Josh Dobbs
Auburn EDGE Carl Lawson slides to Day 3
Redskins add Samaje Perine to backfield
Jaguars take Dede Westbrook early in Round 4
ArDarius Stewart goes to Jets in third round
Saints move up for Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara
Steelers land Smith-Schuster late in Round 2
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 35
Apr 29
Late Fitness Check GW35
Apr 28
Sean's Super Subs - GW35
Apr 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW35
Apr 28
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 35
Apr 27
AM's Perfect XI - Week 35
Apr 26
The Bargain Hunter-Week 35
Apr 26
Overreaction Monday - Week 34
Apr 24
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Vardy, Foxes conjure memories of last season
Sound the alarms, Burnley win on the road
Palace frustrated as Burnley leapfrog them
No late run this time, Black Cats relegated
Jakupovic palms Hull City towards safety
King continues to rule, scoring late winner
Stoke and West Ham play out scoreless draw
Lovren signs new Liverpool deal
Seven cleared to play but Sakho is ruled out
Sakho injury not considered serious
Injuries decimate the Black Cats squad
Fosu-Mensah clambers onto physio table
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Brian Stuard
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 12/10/1982
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Due to expected inclement weather, Sunday's final-round tee times at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be between 6:40 and 8:16 AM (CT) with foursomes off both sets of tees.
The format for Sunday's finale is four-ball (best ball). Defending champ Brian Stuard and teammate Chris Stroud will play out of the third-to-last grouping off No. 1 tee and will begin in solo 5th on 13-under 203, six in arrears to 54-hole leaders Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith. Stuard/Stroud chased an opening 68 (alternate shot) with 64 (best ball), and carved out a 1-under-par 35-36=71 in Round 3 (alternate shot). They squared a lone bogey-4 at 14 (failed scramble), offset by birdies at holes 7 and 16, both from between seven and eight feet, and both knocked home by Stroud. Clutch par saves by both occurred throughout the round with each taking turns brushing in matching 11'11" par-savers at the 17th and 18th.
Apr 29 - 6:43 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
Defending champ Brian Stuard and playing partner Chris Stroud smoothed a 4-under-par 34-34=68 during the opening round at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, placing them two strokes off the early pacesetters.
The duo of short-game magicians lived up to their reputations as they gave themselves just six birdie looks from inside 20 feet, but still managed to walk off TPC Louisiana with just two bogeys. That includes one at the closing, par-3 ninth hole where they rinsed the tee ball but then sank a 19'2" par saver. Scrambling at this venue is nothing new for Stuard who notably went 20-for-20 getting up-and-down last year en route to his weather-shortened victory. While great short game is key for keeping a round together, they will need to unlock their best ball-striking tomorrow as they move to the four-ball format.
Apr 27 - 6:39 PM
Brian Stuard makes his fifth appearance at Bay Hill Club and Lodge as he readies for this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The Michigan native has opened the new season with a 9-for-14 record that includes a pair of top 25s. Those finishes have him positioned at 95th in the FedExCup race. AT the moment, he ranks 1st on TOUR in driving accuracy, hitting 74.28 percent of fairways thus far. The putter has been surprisingly cold this season, but Stuard also holds the potential of getting hot with the flat stick. In four previous trips to Bay Hill, the highlight was a T16 in 2013, with the other three going for T60 or worse. The 34-year-old is not on the short list for most gamers this week.
Mar 15 - 8:36 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
World No. 152 Brian Stuard enjoyed a 3-under-par 32-35=67 in the third round of The Honda Classic to reach 6-under 204, up 10 places to T7 with play still in progress.
The 34-year-old is making his fifth appearance with missed cuts in 2010 and 2015, and top-30 finishes in 2013 (T29) and 2014 (T24). He checks in 7-for-12 on the season with two top 25s and is playing his eighth straight tournament. The Jackson, Michigan, native kicked off in 68-69 and silenced a lone bogey-5 at 11 with birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 8 and 18, two of those were two-putt versions, another from 32 inches, and the most memorable a 14-footer from the fringe at the eighth.
Feb 25 - 5:23 PM
Final-round tee times in NOLA pushed forward
Apr 29 - 6:43 PM
Stuard and Stroud grind out a good start
Apr 27 - 6:39 PM
Stuard back at Bay Hill for fifth API start
Mar 15 - 8:36 AM
Stuard begins fifth Honda with 68-69-67
Feb 25 - 5:23 PM
More Brian Stuard Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
C. Koepka
PGA
(900)
2
D. Johnson
PGA
(754)
3
K. Stadler
PGA
(744)
4
T. Clark
PGA
(550)
5
B. Curtis
PGA
(547)
6
C. Knost
PGA
(540)
7
B. Davis
PGA
(488)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(474)
9
T. Woods
PGA
(470)
10
S. Bae
PGA
(454)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
18
0
0
0
0
710
197
0
138
15
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Valero Texas Open
n/a
0
0
0
8
19
6
2
1
RBC Heritage
56
0
0
0
10
54
7
1
0
The Masters
36
0
0
0
11
46
14
0
1
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard
n/a
0
0
0
3
25
7
1
0
Valspar Championship
38
0
0
0
8
57
7
0
0
The Honda Classic
27
0
0
0
10
55
6
1
0
Genesis Open
39
0
0
0
14
49
7
2
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
111
0
0
0
9
33
11
1
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
16
0
0
0
18
46
8
0
0
Farmers Insurance Open
77
0
0
0
9
33
11
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
11
36
7
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
45
0
0
0
20
43
7
2
0
Tournament of Champions
22
0
0
0
14
52
6
0
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
8
24
4
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
35
0
0
0
18
46
7
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
23
5
2
0
CIMB Classic
66
0
0
0
17
39
15
1
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
3
30
3
0
0
Headlines
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Ross Fisher has flashed some form recently, making him a popular target this week in China.
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
»
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
»
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
»
Volvo China Open Preview
Apr 24
»
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
»
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
»
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
»
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
GOL Headlines
»
MDF sends six teams packing at Zurich Classic
»
Final-round tee times in NOLA pushed forward
»
Blixt & Smith extend to 4; bogey-free thru 54
»
Spieth, Palmer 5 adrift after up-and-down 70
»
Hoffman & Watney join clubhouse mark w/ 69
»
Kisner & Brown post 15-under with day-low 67
»
Watson & Holmes card bogey-free 68 in R3
»
Frittelli in control at the Volvo China Open
»
Van Aswegen & Goosen flirt with 59 in Round 2
»
Choi & Wi two back at Zurich after 64 in R2
»
Reed & Cantlay one off the pace in NOLA
»
Blixt & Smith set the 36-hole Zurich target
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved