Brian Stuard Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (34) / 12/10/1982 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 165

Due to expected inclement weather, Sunday's final-round tee times at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be between 6:40 and 8:16 AM (CT) with foursomes off both sets of tees. The format for Sunday's finale is four-ball (best ball). Defending champ Brian Stuard and teammate Chris Stroud will play out of the third-to-last grouping off No. 1 tee and will begin in solo 5th on 13-under 203, six in arrears to 54-hole leaders Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith. Stuard/Stroud chased an opening 68 (alternate shot) with 64 (best ball), and carved out a 1-under-par 35-36=71 in Round 3 (alternate shot). They squared a lone bogey-4 at 14 (failed scramble), offset by birdies at holes 7 and 16, both from between seven and eight feet, and both knocked home by Stroud. Clutch par saves by both occurred throughout the round with each taking turns brushing in matching 11'11" par-savers at the 17th and 18th. Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter

Defending champ Brian Stuard and playing partner Chris Stroud smoothed a 4-under-par 34-34=68 during the opening round at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, placing them two strokes off the early pacesetters. The duo of short-game magicians lived up to their reputations as they gave themselves just six birdie looks from inside 20 feet, but still managed to walk off TPC Louisiana with just two bogeys. That includes one at the closing, par-3 ninth hole where they rinsed the tee ball but then sank a 19'2" par saver. Scrambling at this venue is nothing new for Stuard who notably went 20-for-20 getting up-and-down last year en route to his weather-shortened victory. While great short game is key for keeping a round together, they will need to unlock their best ball-striking tomorrow as they move to the four-ball format.

Brian Stuard makes his fifth appearance at Bay Hill Club and Lodge as he readies for this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. The Michigan native has opened the new season with a 9-for-14 record that includes a pair of top 25s. Those finishes have him positioned at 95th in the FedExCup race. AT the moment, he ranks 1st on TOUR in driving accuracy, hitting 74.28 percent of fairways thus far. The putter has been surprisingly cold this season, but Stuard also holds the potential of getting hot with the flat stick. In four previous trips to Bay Hill, the highlight was a T16 in 2013, with the other three going for T60 or worse. The 34-year-old is not on the short list for most gamers this week. Source: PGATOUR.com