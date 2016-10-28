Troy Merritt Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (31) / 10/25/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 160

With conditions ruled unplayable, round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been suspended for the day, with play set to resume at 7:30 a.m. PST on Friday morning. When the weather horn sounded at 1:34 p.m. PST, there were 81 golfers stranded. They will remain stranded until Friday morning. One of the golfers that did manage to finish his round was Troy Merritt who styled a 2-under-par 37-33=70 while taking on Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The Boise State product entered the week with a 0-for-5 record at this event. What first looked like an advantage to be done for the day, Merritt may be wishing play was called sooner. He bogeyed three of his final four holes coming into the clubhouse, while the 81 golfers stranded will return in much calmer conditions Friday morning. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

Troy Merritt ranks 69th in the FedExCup standings ahead of this week's Sony Open in Hawaii. The Boise State product posted a pair of top 15s during the fall schedule, opening the season with a T15 at the Safeway Open and backing it up with a T11 at the Sanderson Farms. Merritt found himself T12 after 36 holes in his next event (Shriners) but slid to T48 by week's end and missed the cut at The RSM Classic just before the holiday break. That suggests his good form may have disappeared. His track record at Waialae Country Club has been hit-or-miss, posting a T20 (2010) and T30 (2015) but missing the cut in his other three trips. Source: PGATOUR.com

Troy Merritt smoothed a bogey-free 5-under-par 33-34=67 in the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship to reach 7-under 137, up 43 places to T8 with play still in progress. The 31-year-old arrived off a T15 at the season-opener in Napa two weeks ago. This is his third SFC and first time he'll play more than 36 holes with missed cuts in 2010 (Annandale GC) and here at CC of Jackson two years ago (73-73). The Iowa native opened with an up-and-down 2-under 70 (five birdies, three bogeys) on seven (of 14) fairways and just 10 greens in regulation. He dipped to only five fairways in R2 but improved to 13 GIR and a stellar 3.090 SG: Putting. Merritt's split included three from between nine and 13 feet with a long of 31'7" at the par-4 eighth. He also dropped a 12-foot par-saver at the par-4 12th.