Troy Merritt

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (31) / 10/25/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 160

With conditions ruled unplayable, round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been suspended for the day, with play set to resume at 7:30 a.m. PST on Friday morning.
When the weather horn sounded at 1:34 p.m. PST, there were 81 golfers stranded. They will remain stranded until Friday morning. One of the golfers that did manage to finish his round was Troy Merritt who styled a 2-under-par 37-33=70 while taking on Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The Boise State product entered the week with a 0-for-5 record at this event. What first looked like an advantage to be done for the day, Merritt may be wishing play was called sooner. He bogeyed three of his final four holes coming into the clubhouse, while the 81 golfers stranded will return in much calmer conditions Friday morning. Feb 9 - 5:49 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201770 0 0 02408314860
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Waste Management Phoenix Open240011549610
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000524610
CareerBuilder Challengen/a00013311000
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000624420
The RSM Classicn/a000526410
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open480001844910
Safeway Open150002142900
 

 