Andrew Dodt

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/26/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1½ / 187

A third bogey of the week at the 18th hole proved costly as Andrew Dodt finished T3 and just two shots back of winner Sam Brazel at the Hong Kong Open after posting a 4-under-par 32-34=66 in Sunday's final round.
Both men had walked off the 17th tee at 12-under but while Brazel made birdie to snatch victory, Dodt needed five swishes at Fanling's closer to end at 11-under 269. This follows his solo second place in last week's Australian PGA Championship so, despite the double disappointment, the Aussie has plenty to be pleased about. As well as ending with bogey, Dodt also started with one today. It proved a temporary blip and he was soon into his stride with red circles at 4, 6 and 9. He briefly took the lead on his own with another birdie at 12 and further gains at 14 and 17 kept him on track before his untimely square at the 72nd hole. Dec 11 - 4:39 AM
