Andrew Dodt Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 1/26/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'1½ / 187

A third bogey of the week at the 18th hole proved costly as Andrew Dodt finished T3 and just two shots back of winner Sam Brazel at the Hong Kong Open after posting a 4-under-par 32-34=66 in Sunday's final round. Both men had walked off the 17th tee at 12-under but while Brazel made birdie to snatch victory, Dodt needed five swishes at Fanling's closer to end at 11-under 269. This follows his solo second place in last week's Australian PGA Championship so, despite the double disappointment, the Aussie has plenty to be pleased about. As well as ending with bogey, Dodt also started with one today. It proved a temporary blip and he was soon into his stride with red circles at 4, 6 and 9. He briefly took the lead on his own with another birdie at 12 and further gains at 14 and 17 kept him on track before his untimely square at the 72nd hole.

Andrew Dodt compiled a bogey-free 3-under-par 35-34=69 in his final round at the Australian PGA Championship but his bid to lead from start to finish at RACV Royal Pines Resort came up short, the local man's tally of 17-under 271 leaving him two shots back from American Harold Varner III. Keeping bogeys away was only part of the equation with scoring low and Dodt just didn't make enough birdies to see the job through. Two clear at start of play, he fell one shot back from Varner after opening up with eight straight pars. Jolted into action, Dodt found circles at 9, 10 and 14 to tie the lead again but pars at 15, 16, 17 and 18 allowed Varner to take the trophy after the big-hitting American birdied the closing stretch's two odd-numbered holes. Solo second place represents an excellent week for the 30-year-old Dodt, who reflected later: "It wasn’t my day on the greens, especially on the front nine. I gave it a good go on the back nine but Harold was just too good today. It’s as simple as that." Source: EuropeanTour.com

Andrew Dodt stood firm when challenged in the third round to card 2-under-par 34-36=70 and take a two shot lead into the final day of the Australian PGA Championship on 14-under 202 at RAVC Royal Pines Resort. The Australian dialled his approach at the par-four 1st to 6'0" and drained the putt to waste little time in extending his advantage over the chasing pack to three, but a bogey at No. 7, and birdies for others, drew the gap down to just one. No matter, Dodt replied with back-to-back birdies at 8 and 9 (the third time he has done so this week). The back nine witnessed two more red numbers at 12 and 16, but dropped shots at 11 and 18 as he chases a third European Tour title. He leads by two from Ashley Hall and Harold Varner III, with Adam Scott and John Senden four adrift. "My wins have been from behind so this position is new to me," he said. "I’m really trying to embrace it and enjoy my time out there on the course. The first three rounds are irrelevant now. There are a lot of solid players, world class players behind me, so I’ve got to keep the foot down tomorrow and keep playing the way I’m playing." Source: EuropeanTour.com