Jorge Campillo

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cubs finalize one-year deal with LHP Anderson
SEA planning to try Jarrod Dyson at leadoff
Felix named Opening Day starter for Mariners
V-Mart underwent hernia surgery in October
Nats finalize $3.5M deal with Stephen Drew
Mets showing interest in reliever Sergio Romo
Ryu says he is pain-free leading into spring
Reds ink Scott Feldman to $2.3 million deal
Dodgers sign Morrow to minor league contract
Rays keeping in touch with slugger Napoli
Indians, Austin Jackson agree on minors deal
Red Sox, Pomeranz avoid arb. at $4.45 million
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 23
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 23
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Trubisky seen as this year's top QB prospect
Reid: Tyreek Hill could double snaps in 2017
Sammie Coates (hand) could require surgery
Kyle Shanahan meeting with 49ers on Saturday
Bills' Cyrus Kouandjio undergoes hip surgery
Cousins says he would play under tag again
Jadeveon Clowney undergoes scope on left knee
Jags GM: 'We can win a Super Bowl with Blake'
McCarthy would 'love to see' Lacy re-signed
Packers confirm Ty Montgomery staying at RB
New DBs coach thinks Revis can play safety
Skins' goal is 'long-term' deal with Cousins
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Kanter Smash
Jan 27
Roundtable: Shut-Down Alert
Jan 26
Westbrook: 23 is the Magic #
Jan 26
Unsustainable Statistics
Jan 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 25
Jan 25
Dose: Welcome Back, Blake!
Jan 25
Stats: Get LeVertical
Jan 24
NBA Season Long Pod for Jan 24
Jan 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Rodney Hood starts, but quiet vs. Lakers
Ivica Zubac double-doubles again in loss
Russell Westbrook scores 45 points in victory
Nikola Jokic has hip strain, MRI on Friday
Harrison Barnes scores 31 points in loss
Enes Kanter breaks forearm punching chair
Rodney Hood is back in the starting lineup
Nicolas Brussino starting the second half
Julius Randle (illness) is not starting
Pierre Jackson (hamstring) out for game
Dragan Bender will not play vs. Nuggets
JaMychal Green, Chandler Parsons are probable
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Oilers Enter ASB on High Note
Jan 27
Fantasy Nuggets Week 16
Jan 26
Podcast: Mid-Season Awards
Jan 26
Dose:Shutout, Shutout, Shutout
Jan 26
Total Shot Contribution (TSC%)
Jan 25
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 25
Blues, Sens silence Pens, Caps
Jan 25
Marleau no Doubting Thomas
Jan 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Patrik Laine picks up 2 points in win vs CHI
Tarasenko snaps eight-game goal drought
Nino Niederreiter scores 1G, 2A in win vs STL
Johnny Gaudreau nets OT winner vs. Sens
Justin Schultz picks up 1G, 1A in loss to BOS
Brad Marchand nets 2 goals in win over PIT
Peter Budaj posts 22 save shutout in win
Wayne Simmonds extends goal streak to 3 games
Andrew Ladd scores twice in win over MTL
James Wisniewski signs with AHL Chicago
Mike Hoffman returns Thursday vs Flames
Andrei Vasilevskiy will get the nod Thursday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Aiken makes it six atop 36-hole Qatar board
Sullivan surges on second 9; ties Qatar lead
Elvira has halfway lead with 5 others in Doha
Korhonen ties Doha lead despite double bogey
Campillo joins lead with flawless 67 in Qatar
Dredge can't find spark again; in 5-way tie
Beau Hossler shines in PGA TOUR (pro) debut
Si Woo Kim (back) WDs after R1 of Farmers
Rose races out to early clubhouse lead @ FIO
Adam Hadwin stays hot in R1 of the Farmers
Woodland cruises to bogey-free 67 in R1 @ FIO
Kaufman a late WD at Farmers Insurance Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Vanderbilt looking to extend HC Derek Mason
Alabama QB Cooper Bateman heads to Utah
Oklahoma five-star LB Phillips flips to LSU
Four-star CB Elijah Blades backs off Florida
NCAA hasn't ruled on Davis' medical waiver
WKU's Lamp sprains ankle, out for Senior Bowl
Etta-Tawo dealing with a dislocated finger?
Engram says he received 6th round grades
Kelly (ACL) hopes to throw at Combine or PD
Irish hire former QB Tommy Rees as QB coach
4-star WR Calvin down to Nebraska and Wazzu
Poinsettia Bowl's 12-year run comes to close
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Slimani returns from AFCON with injury
Mahrez available for FA Cup fourth round
Middlesbrough trio ruled out for FA Cup tie
Karanka on transfer window latest
Race to sign Robert Snodgrass intensifies
Guzan signs pre-contract with Atlanta United
Watford signs forward Mauro Zarate
Swansea ties down Routledge with new deal
Burnley midfielder will miss most of 2017
Arsenal ready to welcome Walcott back
Tottenham trio to miss FA Cup fourth round
Saints beat Liverpool to reach Cup final
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jorge Campillo
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 6/1/1986
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 176
Latest News
Recent News
Jorge Campillo surged into a six-way tie for the lead on day two of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters after hanging up a bogey-free 32-35=67 on Friday to arrive at 8-under 136, a jump of 28 spots up the leaderboard.
He shares top spot with Bradley Dredge, Nacho Elvira, Mikko Korhonen, Andy Sullivan and Thomas Aiken after his morning lap of Doha GC. The Spaniard made his move with circles at 11, 14, 17 and 18 on his opening nine and, after eight pars, added a walk-off birdie at 9. "It was windier today. I played solid," said Campillo. "Missed quite a few fairways but they were in play all the time and I putted well. So it was a good round. It's a tough course today. The back nine plays a little easier than the front nine but it's not easy. The greens are getting harder and the wind is getting stronger, so it's going to be a tough afternoon I think."
Jan 27 - 4:26 AM
After a career-high 42nd on last year's Race to Dubai, Jorge Campillo will hope to push on again in 2017 and bank some big points in this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
Spaniards have tended to do well in the desert where they enjoy the familiar sunshine and Campillo made a good impression on his first start in Abu Dhabi with T9 after recovering from an opening 74. However, a failure to break par in round one has cost him on subsequent appearances (49-63-MC since) although he did close with a 66 two years ago. Another promising sign is that the 30-year-old posted T9 at last November's DP World Tour Championship, an event also held in the United Arab Emirates. Campillo shot 68-65 on the weekend in the Euro Tour's season closer and, riding that confidence, finished T10 on his 2017 Race to Dubai opener in Hong Kong the following month. He could be a player to watch this year.
Jan 18 - 7:54 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
On his first start in the UBS Hong Kong Open since 2013, Jorge Campillo authored a 4-under-par 33-33=66 in round one, good enough for T3 and just two back from the lead.
The Spaniard finished T24 on debut three years ago but left with good vibes after recovering from an first-round 73 with rounds of 65, 69, 69. His Thursday lap today was seven shots better than his 2013 opener so he now has the chance to make a title bid as opposed to playing catch-up. One of the wave to start at the 11th, Campillo birdied the 426-yard par 4 and followed it with another circle at 12. He quietened after that with a birdie at 16 being negated by a bogey at 1 but another pair of birdies at 7 and 8 ensured a pleasing start. The 30-year-old enjoyed his best season on the European Tour in 2016, finishing 42nd on the Race to Dubai.
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 06:01:00 AM
Jorge Campillo heads to The Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates to make his debut in the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai
The 30-year-old from Caceres, Spain is relatively unknown and yet this season might herald a move up in class in 2017. He graduated from the Challenge Tour in 2011 (ranking 9th) since when he has quietly, with little fuss, retained his card every year, but this is the first time he has breached the lucrative top 60 in the rankings, earning with it a spot in this event, and the prospect of a big pay day with a smart finish. His next aim should be a win – he's yet to notch one on either the top two Euro circuits. However it's unlikely to come this week, not just because of the gulf in class. He did finish T9 in the 2013 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship but it's his only result better than T20 in 14 attempts in the Middle East at this level and this week marks his debut in the tournament.
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 01:48:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Campillo joins lead with flawless 67 in Qatar
Jan 27 - 4:26 AM
Campillo readies for 4th start in Abu Dhabi
Jan 18 - 7:54 AM
Campillo enjoys return to Hong Kong; 66 in R1
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 06:01:00 AM
Campillo's seeking Middle Eastern solution
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 01:48:00 PM
More Jorge Campillo Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(627)
2
J. Overton
PGA
(605)
3
S. Kim
PGA
(596)
4
P. Cantlay
PGA
(574)
5
R. McIlroy
PGA
(557)
6
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(531)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(523)
8
B. Davis
PGA
(493)
9
S. Bae
PGA
(479)
10
S. Appleby
PGA
(472)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2010
1
0
0
0
0
25
3
1
6
0
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Tiger Woods has an incredible history at Torrey Pines. See where he lands in this week's Farmers Insurance Open Power Ranking.
More GOL Columns
»
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
»
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
»
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
»
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
»
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
GOL Headlines
»
Aiken makes it six atop 36-hole Qatar board
»
Sullivan surges on second 9; ties Qatar lead
»
Elvira has halfway lead with 5 others in Doha
»
Korhonen ties Doha lead despite double bogey
»
Campillo joins lead with flawless 67 in Qatar
»
Dredge can't find spark again; in 5-way tie
»
Beau Hossler shines in PGA TOUR (pro) debut
»
Si Woo Kim (back) WDs after R1 of Farmers
»
Rose races out to early clubhouse lead @ FIO
»
Adam Hadwin stays hot in R1 of the Farmers
»
Woodland cruises to bogey-free 67 in R1 @ FIO
»
Kaufman a late WD at Farmers Insurance Open
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved