Jorge Campillo Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 6/1/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 176

Latest News Recent News

Jorge Campillo surged into a six-way tie for the lead on day two of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters after hanging up a bogey-free 32-35=67 on Friday to arrive at 8-under 136, a jump of 28 spots up the leaderboard. He shares top spot with Bradley Dredge, Nacho Elvira, Mikko Korhonen, Andy Sullivan and Thomas Aiken after his morning lap of Doha GC. The Spaniard made his move with circles at 11, 14, 17 and 18 on his opening nine and, after eight pars, added a walk-off birdie at 9. "It was windier today. I played solid," said Campillo. "Missed quite a few fairways but they were in play all the time and I putted well. So it was a good round. It's a tough course today. The back nine plays a little easier than the front nine but it's not easy. The greens are getting harder and the wind is getting stronger, so it's going to be a tough afternoon I think."

After a career-high 42nd on last year's Race to Dubai, Jorge Campillo will hope to push on again in 2017 and bank some big points in this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Spaniards have tended to do well in the desert where they enjoy the familiar sunshine and Campillo made a good impression on his first start in Abu Dhabi with T9 after recovering from an opening 74. However, a failure to break par in round one has cost him on subsequent appearances (49-63-MC since) although he did close with a 66 two years ago. Another promising sign is that the 30-year-old posted T9 at last November's DP World Tour Championship, an event also held in the United Arab Emirates. Campillo shot 68-65 on the weekend in the Euro Tour's season closer and, riding that confidence, finished T10 on his 2017 Race to Dubai opener in Hong Kong the following month. He could be a player to watch this year. Source: EuropeanTour.com

On his first start in the UBS Hong Kong Open since 2013, Jorge Campillo authored a 4-under-par 33-33=66 in round one, good enough for T3 and just two back from the lead. The Spaniard finished T24 on debut three years ago but left with good vibes after recovering from an first-round 73 with rounds of 65, 69, 69. His Thursday lap today was seven shots better than his 2013 opener so he now has the chance to make a title bid as opposed to playing catch-up. One of the wave to start at the 11th, Campillo birdied the 426-yard par 4 and followed it with another circle at 12. He quietened after that with a birdie at 16 being negated by a bogey at 1 but another pair of birdies at 7 and 8 ensured a pleasing start. The 30-year-old enjoyed his best season on the European Tour in 2016, finishing 42nd on the Race to Dubai.