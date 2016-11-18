Player Page

Seung-Yul Noh

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/29/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 165

Seung-yul Noh won the battle with Spyglass Hill Golf Club in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, styling a bogey-free, 4-under-par 33-35=68, grabbing an early share of the clubhouse lead with Rick Lamb.
Noh put on a ball-striking clinic today. Despite a steady stream of mist and windy conditions, he managed to split 12 (of 14) fairways and pelt 17 greens in regulation. If his flat stick would have heated up, this could have been a really special round. Still, there be no complaining from Noh as he arrived without a top 40 in seven starts this season. The 25-year-old is making his fourth appearance at this event, with a T19 in 2014 highlighting his resume. Next up for Noh will be a Friday appointment with Pebble Beach Golf Links. Feb 9 - 3:40 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201780 0 0 02848736970
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Waste Management Phoenix Open570001251900
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000620910
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0011132730
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000527400
The RSM Classic5700017441010
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000425700
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open4800118411110
Safeway Open6200114441210
 

 