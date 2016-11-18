Seung-Yul Noh Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (25) / 5/29/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 165

Seung-yul Noh won the battle with Spyglass Hill Golf Club in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, styling a bogey-free, 4-under-par 33-35=68, grabbing an early share of the clubhouse lead with Rick Lamb. Noh put on a ball-striking clinic today. Despite a steady stream of mist and windy conditions, he managed to split 12 (of 14) fairways and pelt 17 greens in regulation. If his flat stick would have heated up, this could have been a really special round. Still, there be no complaining from Noh as he arrived without a top 40 in seven starts this season. The 25-year-old is making his fourth appearance at this event, with a T19 in 2014 highlighting his resume. Next up for Noh will be a Friday appointment with Pebble Beach Golf Links.

World No. 368 Seung-Yul Noh is 115th in the FedExCup standings ahead of his sixth Farmers Insurance Open and kicks off on Torrey Pines South at 9:00 a.m. PT (off No. 10 tee). UPDATE: Noh missed the cut by five shots on 5-over 78-71=149, his third straight MC at the Farmers and third straight MC on TOUR. It's early in the season to be noting FEC standings, but after finishing 134th and 125th the last two seasons, the 25-year-old has been struggling. Since his breakthrough (and lone) win at the 2014 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (as the 54-hole leader), he's logged just four top 10s in his last 69 events and has missed 26 cuts, including his last two. The South Korean, who resides in Irving, Texas, began his Farmers career T27-T27-T10, but has MCd the last two, coming up two short last year on rounds of 71-74. Source: PGATOUR.com

Seung-Yul Noh torched the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club en route to a 6-under-par 34-32=66 during round two of The RSM Classic, posting up inside the top 10 on the live leaderboard at 10-under 132. Beginning on the 10th tee, Noh kicked off round two with a birdie at the par-3 11th but gave it back with a bogey at the par-4 14th. From there, he rattled off a four-hole birdie train before coasting into the clubhouse with a blemish-free, 2-under 34 on the inward nine. At the moment, Noh ranks T109 in driving accuracy and T60 in GIR percentage, so this has clearly been about the short game. In 144 career starts, Noh has posted halftime scores of 133 on three occasions, but this will be his first time reaching 132 at the midpoint.