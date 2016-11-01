William McGirt Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 6/21/1979 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 200

Latest News Recent News

World No. 50 William McGirt styled a bogey-free, 7-under-par 33-33=66 in today's third round of the SBS Tournament of Champions to post 14-under 205, up seven places to solo 4th and good for the low round in the clubhouse. The 37-year-old continues his stellar play in his tourney debut, navigating his second consecutive blemish-free round and is now bogey-free for his last 41 holes. He striped 14 (of 15) fairways and peppered 17 greens in regulation, currently pacing the field in the latter at 90.74 percent (49/54). The Wofford College alum birdied each of the four par 5s and added birdie-3s at Nos. 4, 10 and 14. He converted four from between seven and 15 feet, contributing to a tidy 2.770 SG: Putting and 1.588 putts per GIR.

William McGirt breezed through The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, carding a bogey-free, 4-under-par 34-35=69 during round two of the SBS Tournament of Champions, finding himself hovering around the top-10 mark on 7-under 139. Making his tournament debut this week, McGirt opened with a five-birdie, two-bogey effort this week. He circled one less birdie today, but eliminated bogeys entirely. It's easy to see why the card remained blemish-free as he pelted all 18 greens in regulation. If he didn't lose 0.789 strokes putting, this round could have been something very special. McGirt converted just one putt from outside four feet today. The 37-year-old will need to pick up the slack with the flat stick if he wants to find himself in contention come Sunday.

World No. 50 William McGirt is one of 11 first-timers at this week's 32-man SBS Tournament of Champions. The South Carolina resident gets his first look at The Plantation Course via his playoff win at the Memorial (31 weeks ago) as a 54-hole co-leader, breaking through in his 165th career start. He ended last season a career-best 24th in the FedExCup standings, advancing to the TOUR Championship for the first time in his sixth season, where he posted a T17 (of 30). The 37-year-old has made two starts this season, missing the cut at the Shriners (by four) and a T27 at the RSM on rounds of 67-67-71-67. Source: PGATOUR.com