William McGirt

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Royals sign Brandon League to minors contract
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
Orioles have shown interest in Brandon Moss
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
Osweiler accounts for 2 TDs, Texans advance
Cook throws 3 INTs in sad end to Raiders' '16
Lions minus RT Reiff, C Swanson vs. Seahawks
Beat reporter: Texans 'will not' fire O'Brien
Carroll wants to get Rawls the ball 20 times
Report: 49ers top landing spot for McDaniels
Browns offer coordinator job to Gregg Williams
Browns expected to move on from DC Ray Horton
Penn (knee) ruled out for Wild Card Round
Cobb (ankle) questionable for Wild Card game
Lamar Miller not listed on final injury report
Dolphins list top corner Maxwell as doubtful
Darrell Arthur in the starting lineup vs. OKC
Lucas Nogueira getting another start vs. CHI
George Hill getting the start on Saturday
Cody Zeller will start against the Spurs
Patrick Patterson (knee) out for Saturday
Jusuf Nurkic will start on Saturday night
Nikola Jokic will not play on Saturday night
Avery Bradley (Achilles) out, Smart starting
Pistons at Blazers game has been postponed
Josh Richardson (foot) ruled out for Sunday
Josh Richardson (foot) has soft tissue injury
Malcolm Brogdon will start over Dellavedova
Doughty makes Kings history with 251st helper
David Backes returns Sat vs Panthers
Predators place James Neal on IR
O'Reilly nets second straight two-point game
Laine gets rocked, nets point in loss to BUF
Gabriel Landeskog is on the trading block
Matt Duchene 'firmly on trade block'
Avalanche unwilling to trade Nathan MacKinnon
Smith's blunder costs Yotes' point vs Ducks
Scott Darling shines in win over Hurricanes
Artemi Panarin scores PPG in win over CAR
Jonathan Marchessault scores GWG vs. NSH
Circle Sport and Curtis Key to merge
Plan ahead: ‘Dinger best at WGI, Martinsville
Kevin Harvick had best 2016 avg. finish
Plan ahead: Almirola best at Atlanta, RIR
Texas to repave, reduce banking in one corner
Good start slowed for Ryan Blaney
Plan ahead: Bayne best at Kentucky, Bristol
Joey Logano tied for 2nd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: Casey Mears best at Daytona
Julia Landauer signs with Bruncati for 2017
Fontaine plans limited 2017 truck schedule
Shane Lee joins Cunningham Mtrsports for 2017
McGirt 7-under 66; bogey-free last 41 holes
Thomas shares lead on Maui with twin 67s
Ryan Moore co-leads thru 36 holes at SBS TOC
Reed vaults to the top of SBS TOC leaderboard
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
Dufner dials a bogey-free 68 in R1 of SBS TOC
Late bogey spoils Berger's blemish-free bid
Jim Herman heats up early at Kapalua Resort
Patrick Reed fatigued ahead of SBS TOC
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Davis hauls in nice TD as Dukes win FCS title
Stanford reels in four-star T Foster Sarell
OSU adds five-star CB Jeffrey Okudah
UCLA lands huge five-star pledge in CB Holmes
Pauline: Russell (ankle) to attend Sen. Bowl
Report: Pep Hamilton considering Michigan
Four-star RB Benjamin commits to Sun Devils
Beavers upset Bama, ND for WR Calvin's pledge
P.J. Flex: Minnesota flips six WMU recruits
Watson not sure if he'll play in Senior Bowl
Fleck convinces QB Rhoda to stay with team
Senior Bowl extends invite to Deshaun Watson
Remy makes Palace debut in FA Cup
Sunderland draws to force FA Cup replay
Everton blows lead vs. Leicester in FA Cup
Forgotten Hornet inline for a cup call up
New manager Silva struggling with injuries
Zaza has played his last game for West Ham
Boro injury concerns ahead of FA Cup tie
Mahrez named CAF African Player of the Year
Bilic disappointed as West Ham exit FA Cup
Julien De Sart joins Derby Country on loan
John Obi Mikel moves to Tiajin TEDA
McCarthy, Stekelenburg doubtful for Everton
William McGirt
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 6/21/1979
Ht / Wt:
5'8' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
World No. 50 William McGirt styled a bogey-free, 7-under-par 33-33=66 in today's third round of the SBS Tournament of Champions to post 14-under 205, up seven places to solo 4th and good for the low round in the clubhouse.
The 37-year-old continues his stellar play in his tourney debut, navigating his second consecutive blemish-free round and is now bogey-free for his last 41 holes. He striped 14 (of 15) fairways and peppered 17 greens in regulation, currently pacing the field in the latter at 90.74 percent (49/54). The Wofford College alum birdied each of the four par 5s and added birdie-3s at Nos. 4, 10 and 14. He converted four from between seven and 15 feet, contributing to a tidy 2.770 SG: Putting and 1.588 putts per GIR.
Jan 7 - 7:10 PM
William McGirt breezed through The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, carding a bogey-free, 4-under-par 34-35=69 during round two of the SBS Tournament of Champions, finding himself hovering around the top-10 mark on 7-under 139.
Making his tournament debut this week, McGirt opened with a five-birdie, two-bogey effort this week. He circled one less birdie today, but eliminated bogeys entirely. It's easy to see why the card remained blemish-free as he pelted all 18 greens in regulation. If he didn't lose 0.789 strokes putting, this round could have been something very special. McGirt converted just one putt from outside four feet today. The 37-year-old will need to pick up the slack with the flat stick if he wants to find himself in contention come Sunday.
Jan 6 - 9:22 PM
World No. 50 William McGirt is one of 11 first-timers at this week's 32-man SBS Tournament of Champions.
The South Carolina resident gets his first look at The Plantation Course via his playoff win at the Memorial (31 weeks ago) as a 54-hole co-leader, breaking through in his 165th career start. He ended last season a career-best 24th in the FedExCup standings, advancing to the TOUR Championship for the first time in his sixth season, where he posted a T17 (of 30). The 37-year-old has made two starts this season, missing the cut at the Shriners (by four) and a T27 at the RSM on rounds of 67-67-71-67.
Jan 3 - 6:57 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
William McGirt is back in action this week as he preps for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
McGirt made waves last week when he opted to play the Sanderson Farms instead of the WGC-HSBC Champions. There was only one problem, the PGA TOUR doesn't allow someone who is qualified for a WGC event to play in the opposite-field event the same week. McGirt still wanted to support to tournament in Jackson, so he went and played in the pre-tournament Pro-Am. Perhaps karma will be in his favor this week as he was trying to support a good cause at the SFC. Other than karma, McGirt also brings a 4-for-5 record at TPC Summerlin, with nothing worse than a T33 during the cuts made. Most notably, he fired 9-under-par 33-29=62 during the final round last year and he also posted a bogey-free, 8-under-par 32-31=63 during the first round of his 2011 debut. The upside is certainly there for McGirt this week.
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 08:14:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
McGirt 7-under 66; bogey-free last 41 holes
Jan 7 - 7:10 PM
McGirt with a clean card in R2 of the SBS TOC
Jan 6 - 9:22 PM
McGirt readies for his Kapalua Resort debut
Jan 3 - 6:57 PM
McGirt heads to Vegas for Shriners start
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 08:14:00 PM
More William McGirt Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
2
0
0
0
0
72
21
1
14
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The RSM Classic
27
0
0
0
18
46
8
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
1
3
26
6
0
0
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
Patrick Reed already knows what it's like to win on Maui, making him a popular pick this week.
