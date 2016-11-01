Player Page

William McGirt

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (37) / 6/21/1979
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 200

World No. 50 William McGirt styled a bogey-free, 7-under-par 33-33=66 in today's third round of the SBS Tournament of Champions to post 14-under 205, up seven places to solo 4th and good for the low round in the clubhouse.
The 37-year-old continues his stellar play in his tourney debut, navigating his second consecutive blemish-free round and is now bogey-free for his last 41 holes. He striped 14 (of 15) fairways and peppered 17 greens in regulation, currently pacing the field in the latter at 90.74 percent (49/54). The Wofford College alum birdied each of the four par 5s and added birdie-3s at Nos. 4, 10 and 14. He converted four from between seven and 15 feet, contributing to a tidy 2.770 SG: Putting and 1.588 putts per GIR. Jan 7 - 7:10 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 0 0 0722111400
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The RSM Classic270001846800
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a001326600
 

 