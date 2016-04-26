Welcome,
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Trevor Fisher, Jr.
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 6/8/1979
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 187
Latest News
Recent News
Local man Trevor Fisher, Jr. showed his liking for Glendower GC again by hoisting up a 6-under-par 31-35=66 in the first round of his home South African Open, good enough for a one-shot clubhouse lead over Rory McIlroy, Thomas Aiken and Dean Burmester.
Fisher has form figures of 8-15-7 in the three previous SA Opens held here and the good vibes came flooding back again today. A par-bogey start at 10 and 11 proved a temporary blip as he roared to the top of the leaderboard with a birdie blitz from the 12th. A first circle of the day there and another at 13 got him going and, after a par at 14, he reeled off five straight red numbers at 15, 16, 17, 18 and 1. After that it was pars to the clubhouse, including a 10ft save at 5. He last held a first-round lead at the Open de Espana in May 2015 after opening with a 65. Fisher, Jr. couldn't keep the momentum going on that occasion and slipped back to finish T22.
Jan 12 - 5:42 AM
Trevor Fisher, Jr has two top 10s and a T15 in his three South African Opens at Glendower so could be one of the local players to keep an eye on when he contests this week's edition at the par 72.
Fisher Jr. closed with a 64 to post T7 in 2013, added T15 in 2015 and hoisted up a weekend score of 66-70 last year to take T8. In addition, he has two other top 10s at the venue when it's hosted the Sunshine Tour's BMG Classic so he's a genuine course horse. Less encouraging is his current form if it can be called that. Fisher, Jr. closed his year down with T37 in October's Portugal Open and prior to that had missed five cuts out of seven. He'll hope that the return to one of his favorite venues provides a spark and it's worth remembering that he's won one of these co-sanctioned events before. That came at the 2015 Africa Open when he shot 24-under to secure his first and only European Tour win by a five-shot margin.
Jan 11 - 4:08 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
South African Trevor Fisher, Jr. was T42 on his Volvo China Open debut at Tomson last year and will look to improve that finish when the tournament moves to Topwin Golf & CC this week.
That formed part of a 4-for-4 streak for Fisher, Jr. in China although it ended in last week's Shenzhen International at Genzon GC when he missed the cut by a shot after following up a promising Thursday 69 with a 76. The 36-year-old had four finishes of T26 or better, including T8 in his home South African Open, in a run of five tournaments across January and February but has struggled since (MC-67-MC). His tee-to-green numbers looked good last week but he's struggling on the greens and ranks 159th in Putts Per Round in 2016.
Tue, Apr 26, 2016 06:40:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Trevor Fisher, Jr. completed a blemish-free 4-under-par 35-33=68 to join Ernie Els and Danny Willett in a three-way tie for second place behind Rafa Cabrera-Bello at the 36 hole stage of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on 9-under 135.
The South African sits alongside his more feted countryman thanks to a round which never once took advantage of the par-5s. Hitting the back nine first, he circled red on No. 11, a par-3, plus 17, 1 and 2, all par-4s. He's now 30 holes without a bogey and his game has been rock solid. He's 20-for-28 fairways, 31-for-36 greens in regulation and 4-for-5 in par saves.
Fri, Feb 5, 2016 08:05:00 AM
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
Jan 12 - 5:42 AM
Fisher, Jr. lining up for another home Open
Jan 11 - 4:08 AM
Fisher, Jr makes return to Volvo China Open
Tue, Apr 26, 2016 06:40:00 PM
Fisher Jr in a three-way tie for Dubai second
Fri, Feb 5, 2016 08:05:00 AM
More Trevor Fisher, Jr. Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
1
0
0
0
0
47
15
0
6
3
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
