Trevor Fisher, Jr. Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 6/8/1979 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 187

Latest News Recent News

Local man Trevor Fisher, Jr. showed his liking for Glendower GC again by hoisting up a 6-under-par 31-35=66 in the first round of his home South African Open, good enough for a one-shot clubhouse lead over Rory McIlroy, Thomas Aiken and Dean Burmester. Fisher has form figures of 8-15-7 in the three previous SA Opens held here and the good vibes came flooding back again today. A par-bogey start at 10 and 11 proved a temporary blip as he roared to the top of the leaderboard with a birdie blitz from the 12th. A first circle of the day there and another at 13 got him going and, after a par at 14, he reeled off five straight red numbers at 15, 16, 17, 18 and 1. After that it was pars to the clubhouse, including a 10ft save at 5. He last held a first-round lead at the Open de Espana in May 2015 after opening with a 65. Fisher, Jr. couldn't keep the momentum going on that occasion and slipped back to finish T22.

Trevor Fisher, Jr has two top 10s and a T15 in his three South African Opens at Glendower so could be one of the local players to keep an eye on when he contests this week's edition at the par 72. Fisher Jr. closed with a 64 to post T7 in 2013, added T15 in 2015 and hoisted up a weekend score of 66-70 last year to take T8. In addition, he has two other top 10s at the venue when it's hosted the Sunshine Tour's BMG Classic so he's a genuine course horse. Less encouraging is his current form if it can be called that. Fisher, Jr. closed his year down with T37 in October's Portugal Open and prior to that had missed five cuts out of seven. He'll hope that the return to one of his favorite venues provides a spark and it's worth remembering that he's won one of these co-sanctioned events before. That came at the 2015 Africa Open when he shot 24-under to secure his first and only European Tour win by a five-shot margin. Source: EuropeanTour.com

South African Trevor Fisher, Jr. was T42 on his Volvo China Open debut at Tomson last year and will look to improve that finish when the tournament moves to Topwin Golf & CC this week. That formed part of a 4-for-4 streak for Fisher, Jr. in China although it ended in last week's Shenzhen International at Genzon GC when he missed the cut by a shot after following up a promising Thursday 69 with a 76. The 36-year-old had four finishes of T26 or better, including T8 in his home South African Open, in a run of five tournaments across January and February but has struggled since (MC-67-MC). His tee-to-green numbers looked good last week but he's struggling on the greens and ranks 159th in Putts Per Round in 2016. Source: EuropeanTour.com