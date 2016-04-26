Player Page

Trevor Fisher, Jr.

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (37) / 6/8/1979
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 187

Local man Trevor Fisher, Jr. showed his liking for Glendower GC again by hoisting up a 6-under-par 31-35=66 in the first round of his home South African Open, good enough for a one-shot clubhouse lead over Rory McIlroy, Thomas Aiken and Dean Burmester.
Fisher has form figures of 8-15-7 in the three previous SA Opens held here and the good vibes came flooding back again today. A par-bogey start at 10 and 11 proved a temporary blip as he roared to the top of the leaderboard with a birdie blitz from the 12th. A first circle of the day there and another at 13 got him going and, after a par at 14, he reeled off five straight red numbers at 15, 16, 17, 18 and 1. After that it was pars to the clubhouse, including a 10ft save at 5. He last held a first-round lead at the Open de Espana in May 2015 after opening with a 65. Fisher, Jr. couldn't keep the momentum going on that occasion and slipped back to finish T22. Jan 12 - 5:42 AM
