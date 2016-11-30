Player Page

Jordan Spieth

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/27/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 185

Jordan Spieth lapped the field at the 2016 SBS Tournament of Champions and returns this week in hopes of starting 2017 in a similar fashion.
Spieth didn't go wire-to-wire last year (Patrick Reed's 8-under 65 led after R1) but Spieth found separation in round two and never looked back. The Texan recorded all four rounds at 6-under 67 or better, ending the week with an eight-shot shellacking. That was following up his 2014 Kapalua debut where he finished runner-up, so he has nothing but good vibes here on Maui. In addition to the Tournament of Champions win last season, Spieth also notched another victory at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. More recently, the Texas Longhorn hoisted the trophy overseas at the Emirates Australian Open, arriving with good form just before the holiday break. The 24-year-old is always a top-tier target for gamers any time he tees it up, and this week is no different. Jan 2 - 9:06 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2016182 3 6 07432976159172
Tournament Log
