Jordan Spieth Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (23) / 7/27/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 185

Jordan Spieth lapped the field at the 2016 SBS Tournament of Champions and returns this week in hopes of starting 2017 in a similar fashion. Spieth didn't go wire-to-wire last year (Patrick Reed's 8-under 65 led after R1) but Spieth found separation in round two and never looked back. The Texan recorded all four rounds at 6-under 67 or better, ending the week with an eight-shot shellacking. That was following up his 2014 Kapalua debut where he finished runner-up, so he has nothing but good vibes here on Maui. In addition to the Tournament of Champions win last season, Spieth also notched another victory at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. More recently, the Texas Longhorn hoisted the trophy overseas at the Emirates Australian Open, arriving with good form just before the holiday break. The 24-year-old is always a top-tier target for gamers any time he tees it up, and this week is no different. Source: PGATOUR.com

Jordan Spieth is looking to add more hardware as he sets his eyes on Albany in The Bahamas for this week's Hero World Challenge. World No. 5 is back for a second look at Albany after finishing in fourth place last year. The year prior he won this event, but it was played at Isleworth Golf & Country Club that year. More recently, he lifted a trophy Down Under, winning the Emirates Australian Open in his latest start. With the "letdown" 2015-16 season in the rear-view, perhaps last week was a sign of rejuvenation for the 23-year old. Gamers should consider Spieth as an elite option this week as well as any week he tees it up in the future. Source: PGATOUR.com

Jordan Spieth sets his eyes on Hazeltine National Golf Club as he preps for the 41st Ryder Cup, his second appearance at the biennial event. The Texas Longhorn debuted at the 2014 Ryder Cup with a 2-1-1 record while playing overseas at Gleneagles. His lone loss was in singles against Graeme McDowell. Spieth will be on home turf this time around, as he looks to carry the USA squad to their first Ryder Cup victory since 2008. The 23-year-old has proven to be a dynamite teammate in all formats, as he's 7-2-1 in fourball and foursomes across the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. Spieth should be considered one of the favorites to lead the American side in scoring this week in Chaska, Minnesota. Source: RyderCup.com