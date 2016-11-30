Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jordan Spieth
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 7/27/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Jordan Spieth lapped the field at the 2016 SBS Tournament of Champions and returns this week in hopes of starting 2017 in a similar fashion.
Spieth didn't go wire-to-wire last year (Patrick Reed's 8-under 65 led after R1) but Spieth found separation in round two and never looked back. The Texan recorded all four rounds at 6-under 67 or better, ending the week with an eight-shot shellacking. That was following up his 2014 Kapalua debut where he finished runner-up, so he has nothing but good vibes here on Maui. In addition to the Tournament of Champions win last season, Spieth also notched another victory at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. More recently, the Texas Longhorn hoisted the trophy overseas at the Emirates Australian Open, arriving with good form just before the holiday break. The 24-year-old is always a top-tier target for gamers any time he tees it up, and this week is no different.
Jan 2 - 9:06 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Jordan Spieth is looking to add more hardware as he sets his eyes on Albany in The Bahamas for this week's Hero World Challenge.
World No. 5 is back for a second look at Albany after finishing in fourth place last year. The year prior he won this event, but it was played at Isleworth Golf & Country Club that year. More recently, he lifted a trophy Down Under, winning the Emirates Australian Open in his latest start. With the "letdown" 2015-16 season in the rear-view, perhaps last week was a sign of rejuvenation for the 23-year old. Gamers should consider Spieth as an elite option this week as well as any week he tees it up in the future.
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 12:03:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Jordan Spieth sets his eyes on Hazeltine National Golf Club as he preps for the 41st Ryder Cup, his second appearance at the biennial event.
The Texas Longhorn debuted at the 2014 Ryder Cup with a 2-1-1 record while playing overseas at Gleneagles. His lone loss was in singles against Graeme McDowell. Spieth will be on home turf this time around, as he looks to carry the USA squad to their first Ryder Cup victory since 2008. The 23-year-old has proven to be a dynamite teammate in all formats, as he's 7-2-1 in fourball and foursomes across the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. Spieth should be considered one of the favorites to lead the American side in scoring this week in Chaska, Minnesota.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 05:02:00 PM
Source:
RyderCup.com
Defending champion Jordan Spieth backed up with a 2-over-par 36-36=72 in the second round of the TOUR Championship to reach the midpoint on even-par 140, down four spots on the live leaderboard to T11.
The 7-seed got off to a rough start for a second day in a row, squaring bogeys on Nos. 2 and 4 on failed scrambles before leveling the card with birdies at 7 and 10, the former finding the bottom of the cup from 29'11". Unfortunately, that would be it as far as par breakers for the reigning FedExCup champ, and swallowed a double bogey-6 at the 13th that completed his scoring. He landed only 10 greens in regulation for a second straight lap, registering negative numbers in all strokes gained stats with the exception of a 0.052 in SG: Off-the-Tee.
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 05:32:00 PM
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Jan 2 - 9:06 AM
Spieth set for takeoff @ Hero World Challenge
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 12:03:00 PM
Spieth set to shoulder load for U.S. squad
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 05:02:00 PM
Reigning champ Spieth back-pedals with 72
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 05:32:00 PM
More Jordan Spieth Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
18
2
3
6
0
743
297
6
159
17
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
An obvious question ahead of any year is, can Sergio Garcia win a major? We ask five more unique questions ahead of the start of 2017 on the European Tour.
More GOL Columns
»
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
»
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
»
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
»
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
»
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
»
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
»
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
»
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
GOL Headlines
»
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
»
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
»
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
»
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
»
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
