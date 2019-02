Scott Langley Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 4/28/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 160

Latest News Recent News

Scott Langley soared up the leaderboard during round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, piecing together a 7-under-par 31-33=64 to give himself a share of the clubhouse lead alongside Brian Gay. The smooth-swinging lefty did battle with Monterey Peninsula's Short Course today and walked away victoriously with nine birdies on his card. Steady driving was the recipe for success as he missed just one (of 13) fairways en route to 14 greens in regulation. His short game wasn't particularly sharp as he settled for bogeys on two of those four missed GIR. Luckily the scoring stick was fully dialed in, taking just 25 putts on his way around MPCC. This is Langley's fourth career first-round lead or co-lead and first since the 2015 Greenbrier. Two of those came on coastal courses where distance isn't a requirement (Waialae and Hilton Head) so this style of golf seems to fit him well.

Playing La Quinta CC, Web.com Tour grad and World No. 306 Scott Langley enjoyed a bogey-free, 6-under-par 34-32=66 in the third round of the Desert Classic to reach 15-under 201, up 11 places to T10 with play still in progress. The Illinois alum is back on the main stage after spending the last two seasons on the Web. This is his seventh start of 2018-19, fifth cash (fourth straight) with a best of T23 at the RSM two starts ago. The Scottsdale resident is making his fifth appearance in the desert with one prior paycheck, a T18 in 2014 three tries ago. He opened with 70 (NT) and bogey-free 65 on the Stadium Course, and is now blemish-free 14-under for his last 41 holes. Langley carded six birdies in R3 on nine (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation.

Web.com Tour grad and World No. 315 Scott Langley is at TPC Summerlin for his third Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and arrives off a T63 (68-73-71-75) at last week's opposite-field Sanderson Farms. UPDATE: Langley missed the cut by two on 1-under 141 (70-71). The Scottsdale, Arizona, resident missed the cut in his two prior appearances, including by 13 on last visit in 2016 (76-77). This is his fifth season on TOUR, first since 2016, and opened with a MC at the Safeway by one (71-71). The 29-year-old owns just two top 10s in 117 career events, both 3rd-place finishes, most recently at the 2014 Valspar. He began the season 9th on the WCT priority rankings after posting five top 10s in 22 starts, including a 3rd, 2nd and a win at the Panama Championship back in February, his first Web win in 59 career starts. Source: PGATOUR.com