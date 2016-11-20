Player Page

Russell Henley

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/12/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 185

Russell Henley breezed through Waialae Country Club with a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-32=64 during the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Henley opened with a 7-under 63 back in round one of the 2013 edition in which he would go onto win. Remarkably, that was his first start as a PGA TOUR professional and four years later he is still liking the layout of Waialae CC. The Georgia Bulldog opened on the back nine and rattled off three birdies before the turn, highlighted by a 30'5" birdie bomb at the par-4 14th. By day's end Henley would walk off the course gaining 2.870 strokes putting. Today was his 15th round at Waialae Country Club and this goes in the books as his 12th round in red numbers, his sixth round at 5-under 65 or better. Jan 12 - 4:43 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201730 0 1 01164701511
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The RSM Classic100002244411
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open240001946700
Safeway Openn/a000626400
 

 