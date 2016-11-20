Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
Stone defending at SA Open; partners McIlroy
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
Fabian Gomez back on Oahu for Sony defense
John Oda aces his way into the Sony Open
Once again, Matsuyama runner-up to Thomas
Justin Thomas 3-shot winner at SBS TOC
Russell Henley
Russell Henley
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 4/12/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Russell Henley breezed through Waialae Country Club with a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-32=64 during the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Henley opened with a 7-under 63 back in round one of the 2013 edition in which he would go onto win. Remarkably, that was his first start as a PGA TOUR professional and four years later he is still liking the layout of Waialae CC. The Georgia Bulldog opened on the back nine and rattled off three birdies before the turn, highlighted by a 30'5" birdie bomb at the par-4 14th. By day's end Henley would walk off the course gaining 2.870 strokes putting. Today was his 15th round at Waialae Country Club and this goes in the books as his 12th round in red numbers, his sixth round at 5-under 65 or better.
Jan 12 - 4:43 PM
Russell Henley rallied for a 3-under-par 34-33=67 in today's final round of The RSM Classic to reach 13-under 269, up nine places to T10 with play still in progress.
The 27-year-old was making his fourth straight appearance with top-6 finishes in each of the last two editions, including a best of T4 in 2015 where he was the 36-hole leader by one and T2 thru 54 holes. After opening in 67-65-70, he began the final round on 10-under (T19) and peppered 12 (of 14) fairways and 16 greens in regulation, posting 1.688 putts per GIR and 1.493 SG: Putting. The Macon, Georgia, native was 1-over thru 13 holes, outpacing birdie-3 at the first (from 34'2") with double bogey-6 at the 11th but reeled off four birdies in his final five holes. For the week, he's currently T1 in total birdies (22) against just four bogeys but also ate a double and a triple.
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 04:03:00 PM
Playing the Seaside Course, Russell Henley orchestrated a 5-under-par 31-34=65 in the second round of The RSM Classic to reach 10-under 132, up 16 spots on the live leaderboard to T7.
The Georgia native is making his fourth straight appearance and chased a T65 on debut in 2014 with a T4 in 2015 (68-
63
-68-69) and T6 last year (66-72-68-65). He's making his fourth start of 2016-17 with a season-best T14 (Sanderson Farms) and a T24 two weeks ago at Shriners where he was T4 thru 54 holes (68-69-
63
) before a 1-over 72 to close. The Univ. of Georgia alum opened this week with a 5-under 67 (Plantation Course) and was 5-under thru 10 holes in R2, including five birdies in a six-hole stretch, but stalled out from there with eight consecutive pars. In total, he circled six against one square on nine (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, posting 2.120 SG: Putting at the time he signed his card.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 03:56:00 PM
Beginning off No. 10 tee, Russell Henley authored a career-tying-low bogey-free 8-under-par 30-33=63 in today's third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to post 13-under 200, up 35 places on the live leaderboard to T1 and good for the early 54-hole clubhouse lead.
UPDATE:
With play completed, Henley is in a two-way T4, two back of 54-hole leader Lucas Glover
Henley closed out a T14 last week in Mississippi with a bogey-free 67 and is making his third appearance in Vegas following a T10 last year (68-69-68-66). He began the third frame on T5-under (T36) after kicking off in 68-69, outpacing four bogeys with nine birdies at the midpoint. The 27-year-old split nine (of 14) fairways in R3 and hit 16 greens in regulation, posting 1.563 putts per GIR and 3.183 SG: Putting. The shortest of his eight birdies was 7'6", adding three from between nine and 12 feet, and three from greater than 15 feet with a long of 31'8" at the par-4 first. He also canned a 30-footer from the fringe for birdie-3 at the sixth. Making his 107th career start, Henley is chasing his third win, first since the 2014 Honda Classic. This is the sixth time that he's shot 63 in 347 career rounds.
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 05:23:00 PM
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
Jan 12 - 4:43 PM
Henley on cusp of third straight RSM top 10
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 04:03:00 PM
Henley in the hunt at RSM with 67-65
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 03:56:00 PM
Henley posts 13-under with bogey-free 63
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 05:23:00 PM
More Russell Henley Player News
Game Log
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
3
0
0
1
0
116
47
0
15
1
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The RSM Classic
10
0
0
0
22
44
4
1
1
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
24
0
0
0
19
46
7
0
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
26
4
0
0
Headlines
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Charles Howell III has a long and successful history at Waialae CC in the Sony Open. He's a wise play this week.
More GOL Columns
»
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
»
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
»
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
»
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
»
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
»
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
»
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
»
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
GOL Headlines
»
Woodland blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
»
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
»
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
»
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
»
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
»
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
»
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
»
Stone defending at SA Open; partners McIlroy
»
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
»
Fabian Gomez back on Oahu for Sony defense
»
John Oda aces his way into the Sony Open
»
Once again, Matsuyama runner-up to Thomas
