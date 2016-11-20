Russell Henley Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (27) / 4/12/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 185

Latest News Recent News

Russell Henley breezed through Waialae Country Club with a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-32=64 during the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii. Henley opened with a 7-under 63 back in round one of the 2013 edition in which he would go onto win. Remarkably, that was his first start as a PGA TOUR professional and four years later he is still liking the layout of Waialae CC. The Georgia Bulldog opened on the back nine and rattled off three birdies before the turn, highlighted by a 30'5" birdie bomb at the par-4 14th. By day's end Henley would walk off the course gaining 2.870 strokes putting. Today was his 15th round at Waialae Country Club and this goes in the books as his 12th round in red numbers, his sixth round at 5-under 65 or better.

Russell Henley rallied for a 3-under-par 34-33=67 in today's final round of The RSM Classic to reach 13-under 269, up nine places to T10 with play still in progress. The 27-year-old was making his fourth straight appearance with top-6 finishes in each of the last two editions, including a best of T4 in 2015 where he was the 36-hole leader by one and T2 thru 54 holes. After opening in 67-65-70, he began the final round on 10-under (T19) and peppered 12 (of 14) fairways and 16 greens in regulation, posting 1.688 putts per GIR and 1.493 SG: Putting. The Macon, Georgia, native was 1-over thru 13 holes, outpacing birdie-3 at the first (from 34'2") with double bogey-6 at the 11th but reeled off four birdies in his final five holes. For the week, he's currently T1 in total birdies (22) against just four bogeys but also ate a double and a triple.

Playing the Seaside Course, Russell Henley orchestrated a 5-under-par 31-34=65 in the second round of The RSM Classic to reach 10-under 132, up 16 spots on the live leaderboard to T7. The Georgia native is making his fourth straight appearance and chased a T65 on debut in 2014 with a T4 in 2015 (68-63-68-69) and T6 last year (66-72-68-65). He's making his fourth start of 2016-17 with a season-best T14 (Sanderson Farms) and a T24 two weeks ago at Shriners where he was T4 thru 54 holes (68-69-63) before a 1-over 72 to close. The Univ. of Georgia alum opened this week with a 5-under 67 (Plantation Course) and was 5-under thru 10 holes in R2, including five birdies in a six-hole stretch, but stalled out from there with eight consecutive pars. In total, he circled six against one square on nine (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, posting 2.120 SG: Putting at the time he signed his card.