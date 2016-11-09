Morgan Hoffmann Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (27) / 8/11/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 180

World No. 394 Morgan Hoffmann styled a 2-under-par 35-33=68 in today's final round of The Honda Classic for a 72-hole tally of 8-under 272, up six places to a career-best T2, four back of champion and fellow Oklahoma State product Rickie Fowler. This was the Jupiter, Florida, resident's 120th career start (119 pro) and supplants a pair of third-place finishes (T3, 2016 John Deere Classic; 3rd, 2014 BMW Championship). It's his fifth cash in 11 starts on the season, first inside the top 50 (T50, Sanderson Farms), and his first finish in the top 60 at PGA National after a T61 last year (75-65-72-75). After opening in 68-67-69, the 27-year-old began in a 12-way logjam on 6-under (T8), seven shy of 54-hole leader Fowler. He found seven (of 14) fairways and 10 greens in regulation, erasing a lone bogey-5 at six (failed scramble) with two conventional birdies at 11 and 12, from 24'5" and 35'6", respectively, adding a 42-yard hole out for birdie-3 at eight. For the week, the New Jersey native carded 18 birdies versus five bogeys, one double and one triple, and was the ONLY player to put all four in the 60s.

Beginning on No. 10 tee, World No. 394 Morgan Hoffmann rallied for a 3-under-par 32-35=67 in today's second round of The Honda Classic to reach halftime on 5-under 135, up 17 places to T7 with play still in progress. The Jupiter, Florida, resident kicked off his fourth appearance with a four-birdie two-bogey 68, the first sub-par lap he's posted in R1 at PGA National. Significantly better than his previous first-round efforts that averaged 75.33. The 27-year-old undid all his good work with triple bogey-7 at the 11th, where he took three swats out of the water (from 33'5" away) to reach the surface. Past that however, he closed out his first half with back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13 (from 12'2"), and turned even with birdie-4 at 18. The New Jersey native outpaced bogey-5 at six with circles at 2, 3, 5 and 8 the rest of the way.

Morgan Hoffmann styled a bogey-free, 4-under-par 32-35=67 during round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, climbing 16 spots to T11 on the leaderboard at 6-under 136. Hoffmann is making his fourth straight appearance at this event, posting progressively worse finishes each year after a T15 debut in 2014. He's reversing that trend this week, using great iron play as his weapon. Through two days, Hoffmann has landed 28 greens in regulation, gaining 3.434 strokes approaching-the-green (7th in the field). The highlight of today's round came early at the par-5 third hole where the Oklahoma State product dunked a 79-yard approach for eagle. Hoffmann arrived in a bit of a funk, finishing T50 or worse in each of his last eight starts. It looks like that slump is coming to an end this week.