Morgan Hoffmann

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/11/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180

World No. 394 Morgan Hoffmann styled a 2-under-par 35-33=68 in today's final round of The Honda Classic for a 72-hole tally of 8-under 272, up six places to a career-best T2, four back of champion and fellow Oklahoma State product Rickie Fowler.
This was the Jupiter, Florida, resident's 120th career start (119 pro) and supplants a pair of third-place finishes (T3, 2016 John Deere Classic; 3rd, 2014 BMW Championship). It's his fifth cash in 11 starts on the season, first inside the top 50 (T50, Sanderson Farms), and his first finish in the top 60 at PGA National after a T61 last year (75-65-72-75). After opening in 68-67-69, the 27-year-old began in a 12-way logjam on 6-under (T8), seven shy of 54-hole leader Fowler. He found seven (of 14) fairways and 10 greens in regulation, erasing a lone bogey-5 at six (failed scramble) with two conventional birdies at 11 and 12, from 24'5" and 35'6", respectively, adding a 42-yard hole out for birdie-3 at eight. For the week, the New Jersey native carded 18 birdies versus five bogeys, one double and one triple, and was the ONLY player to put all four in the 60s. Feb 26 - 6:38 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201790 0 0 028788278111
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Genesis Openn/a0007141410
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am89001540710
Waste Management Phoenix Open360011548620
Farmers Insurance Open770008341200
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000624510
The RSM Classic6500018411120
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000522720
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000623601
Safeway Open5001018411020
 

 