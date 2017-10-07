Andrew Putnam Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 1/25/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 170

Latest News Recent News

Andrew Putnam picked up four birdies and a bogey en route to a 3-under-par 33-36=69 during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, good for his first career top 10 on the PGA TOUR with an aggregate of 11-under 277. The Pepperdine product used steady striking to make his way around Corales Golf Club, all week. After 72 holes he ranks inside the top 20 in fairways hit (46-of-56) as well as greens in regulation (49, 68%). That kept things relatively stress-free on the greens and resulted in 19 birdies and eight bogeys for the week. Playing in his 37th PGA TOUR event, this is the first time he's found the top 10 (T12, 2014 RSM Classic). Next up for Putnam is the Houston Open, the site of one of his (now four) top 25s on the PGA TOUR. He compiled a T25 at the Golf Club of Houston during the 2015 edition.

Andrew Putnam finds himself inside the top 10 after round one of the Valspar Championship, carding a 1-under-par 34-36=70 during day one of his tournament debut. Putnam split eight (of 13) fairways today while landing 11 greens in regulation. That was good for +0.707 strokes gained off-the-tee and +0.840 strokes gained on approach. However, most of the scoring was accomplished with the flat stick, sinking four putts from outside seven feet. On the flip side, two of his three bogeys came after finding a bunker. If Putnam can avoid the beach or improve his sand play then he might be in line for his second top 25 of the season, with the first coming at this year's CareerBuilder.

Andrew Putnam missed the cut during his 2015 CareerBuilder Challenge debut but he'll return to the California desert this week for a chance at redemption. Putnam's debut was spoiled early with a 5-over 77 during R1 while taking on the Nicklaus Private Course. No longer in the rotation, Putnam won't have to worry about that in his return to the Palm Springs area. The Pepperdine product should feel as ease on the West Coast this week. He could certainly use a good week as he currently sits in 31st position on the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle. With a 13-for-31 career record on the big stage, Putnam is a risk for gamers, but this is a week where we could certainly see him pop. Source: PGATOUR.com