Player Page

Andrew Putnam

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 1/25/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 170

Latest News

Recent News

Andrew Putnam picked up four birdies and a bogey en route to a 3-under-par 33-36=69 during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, good for his first career top 10 on the PGA TOUR with an aggregate of 11-under 277.
The Pepperdine product used steady striking to make his way around Corales Golf Club, all week. After 72 holes he ranks inside the top 20 in fairways hit (46-of-56) as well as greens in regulation (49, 68%). That kept things relatively stress-free on the greens and resulted in 19 birdies and eight bogeys for the week. Playing in his 37th PGA TOUR event, this is the first time he's found the top 10 (T12, 2014 RSM Classic). Next up for Putnam is the Houston Open, the site of one of his (now four) top 25s on the PGA TOUR. He compiled a T25 at the Golf Club of Houston during the 2015 edition. Mar 25 - 5:07 PM
More Andrew Putnam Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2018100 0 0 0316104389100
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Valspar Championshipn/a000719820
The Honda Classicn/a000223920
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Amn/a001835910
Farmers Insurance Open5400014421600
CareerBuilder Challenge170001949400
Sony Open in Hawaii6900114421500
The RSM Classicn/a0001019610
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000821520
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000819810
Safeway Open300011447910
 

 