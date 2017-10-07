Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mookie Betts goes yard twice versus Twins
Phils, Kingery work six-year, $24M extension
Cespedes slugs sixth Grapefruit League HR
Dinelson Lamet exits start alongside trainer
Fulmer goes seven scoreless versus Braves
Archer '100 percent normal' after arm scare
King Felix named M's Opening Day starter
Blach to serve as Giants' Opening Day starter
Wainwright (hamstring) will begin year on DL
D-backs send OF Yasmany Tomas to minors
MRI, CT on Bird (foot) shows inflammation
Rockies officially option David Dahl to AAA
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Andrew Putnam
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 1/25/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 170
Latest News
Recent News
Andrew Putnam picked up four birdies and a bogey en route to a 3-under-par 33-36=69 during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, good for his first career top 10 on the PGA TOUR with an aggregate of 11-under 277.
The Pepperdine product used steady striking to make his way around Corales Golf Club, all week. After 72 holes he ranks inside the top 20 in fairways hit (46-of-56) as well as greens in regulation (49, 68%). That kept things relatively stress-free on the greens and resulted in 19 birdies and eight bogeys for the week. Playing in his 37th PGA TOUR event, this is the first time he's found the top 10 (T12, 2014 RSM Classic). Next up for Putnam is the Houston Open, the site of one of his (now four) top 25s on the PGA TOUR. He compiled a T25 at the Golf Club of Houston during the 2015 edition.
Mar 25 - 5:07 PM
Andrew Putnam finds himself inside the top 10 after round one of the Valspar Championship, carding a 1-under-par 34-36=70 during day one of his tournament debut.
Putnam split eight (of 13) fairways today while landing 11 greens in regulation. That was good for +0.707 strokes gained off-the-tee and +0.840 strokes gained on approach. However, most of the scoring was accomplished with the flat stick, sinking four putts from outside seven feet. On the flip side, two of his three bogeys came after finding a bunker. If Putnam can avoid the beach or improve his sand play then he might be in line for his second top 25 of the season, with the first coming at this year's CareerBuilder.
Mar 8 - 6:36 PM
Andrew Putnam missed the cut during his 2015 CareerBuilder Challenge debut but he'll return to the California desert this week for a chance at redemption.
Putnam's debut was spoiled early with a 5-over 77 during R1 while taking on the Nicklaus Private Course. No longer in the rotation, Putnam won't have to worry about that in his return to the Palm Springs area. The Pepperdine product should feel as ease on the West Coast this week. He could certainly use a good week as he currently sits in 31st position on the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle. With a 13-for-31 career record on the big stage, Putnam is a risk for gamers, but this is a week where we could certainly see him pop.
Jan 17 - 5:13 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
World No. 270 Andrew Putnam crafted a 3-under-par 33-36=69 in the third round of the Safeway Open to reach the three-quarter pole on 10-under 206, up one spot to T7 with play still in progress.
The two-time Web.com Tour grad found eight (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, gaining 1.044 strokes approaching-the-green and 1.430 around-the-green. He squared two bogeys on holes 2 and 16 (3-putt from
4'2"
), overshadowed by eagle-3 at 5 from 7'9" and three circle at 8 (from 11'10"), 9 and 18. The Pepperdine alum recorded a pedestrian 1.800 putts per GIR and -0.540 SG: Putting, needing 31 total putts.
Sat, Oct 7, 2017 08:29:00 PM
Andrew Putnam posts career-best T5 @ Corales
Mar 25 - 5:07 PM
Andrew Putnam steady in R1 of the Valspar
Mar 8 - 6:36 PM
Andrew Putnam poised for second CBC start
Jan 17 - 5:13 PM
A. Putnam inside top 10 w/ laps of 71-66-69
Sat, Oct 7, 2017 08:29:00 PM
More Andrew Putnam Player News
1
B. Koepka
PGA
(1261)
2
G. DeLaet
PGA
(1199)
3
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(1178)
4
B. Weekley
PGA
(1114)
5
K. Stadler
PGA
(1075)
6
M. Kaymer
PGA
(1064)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(937)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(927)
9
F. Jacobson
PGA
(896)
10
D. Willett
PGA
(883)
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
10
0
0
0
0
316
104
3
89
10
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
7
19
8
2
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
2
23
9
2
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
n/a
0
0
1
8
35
9
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
54
0
0
0
14
42
16
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
17
0
0
0
19
49
4
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
69
0
0
1
14
42
15
0
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
10
19
6
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
8
21
5
2
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
8
19
8
1
0
Safeway Open
30
0
0
1
14
47
9
1
0
DFS Dish: Corales Championship
Mar 21
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.
»
Andrew Putnam posts career-best T5 @ Corales
»
Brice Garnett grabs maiden win at the Corales
»
Paul Dunne plays his way into Houston Open
»
K. Mitchell grabs career-low finish @ Corales
»
32-seed Kisner bests 13-seed Noren; 19 holes
»
35-seed Watson in WGC-MP Finals w/ 3&2 win
»
13-seed Noren advances to WGC Final Four 4&2
»
2-seed Thomas wins 2&1; moves to Semifinals
»
35-seed Watson eliminates 28-seed Aphibarnrat
»
32-seed Kisner thrashes 58-seed Poulter 8&6
»
Garnett eyes down a wire-to-wire Corales win
»
Conners seeks Sunday redemption at Corales
»
Play fantasy golf over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
