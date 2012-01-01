Daniel Summerhays Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (33) / 12/2/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'8" / 185

Daniel Summerhays styled a 6-under-par 34-32=66 during round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, staking out an early spot near the top of the leaderboard. Everything was clicking for Summerhays today as he split 12 (of 14) fairways en route to 13 greens in regulation. It was the quality of approaches that made all the difference, setting up 11 birdie looks from inside 17 feet today, converting seven of those. In addition to the traditional circles, he also sank a 49'11" bunker shot for birdie at the par-4 17th. Playing his 21st round at Muirfield Village Golf Club, this goes in the books as a new personal best for Summerhays, eclipsing the 5-under 67 that he fired in R2 last year. His career-best finish at the Memorial is a T4 back in 2012.

Daniel Summerhays got off to a quick start in round one of THE PLAYERS, signing for a 3-under-par 35-34=69 to find himself in contention early in the week. The BYU product split 10 (of 14) fairways en route to 14 greens in regulation. The ball-striking was steady but not spectular, as was his putting. He walked off the course gaining 0.971 strokes putting, but splashed home just one from outside eight feet. In four previous trips to TPC Sawgrrass, Summerhays owns three top 30s but hasn't finished any better than T23. This goes in the books as his third 3-under 69 opening round at THE PLAYERS.

Daniel Summerhays parlayed an early hole-out eagle into a 5-under-par 34-32=66 during the second round of the RBC Heritage, climbing inside the cut line on 3-under 139. The BYU product opened his week with a disappointing 2-over 73, and started today's round with a bogey at the par-4 10th. It would have been easy to pack it in there but instead he holed out from 140 yards for eagle at the par-4 13th and that started a rally. Summerhays stiffed his next two approach shots to inside 6 feet for two more birdies before adding three more on his inward nine, offsetting just one more bogey. This round matches the low round of the day so far, and also comes at a good time for Summerhays. Next week is the Valero Texas Open, an event where he's posted four top 15s over his career. Stockpiling a bit of confidence today as well as over the weekend could do him good as he continues to search for his first PGA TOUR title.