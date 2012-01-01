Player Page

Daniel Summerhays

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (33) / 12/2/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'8" / 185

Latest News

Recent News

Daniel Summerhays styled a 6-under-par 34-32=66 during round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, staking out an early spot near the top of the leaderboard.
Everything was clicking for Summerhays today as he split 12 (of 14) fairways en route to 13 greens in regulation. It was the quality of approaches that made all the difference, setting up 11 birdie looks from inside 17 feet today, converting seven of those. In addition to the traditional circles, he also sank a 49'11" bunker shot for birdie at the par-4 17th. Playing his 21st round at Muirfield Village Golf Club, this goes in the books as a new personal best for Summerhays, eclipsing the 5-under 67 that he fired in R2 last year. His career-best finish at the Memorial is a T4 back in 2012. Jun 1 - 12:39 PM
More Daniel Summerhays Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017180 0 0 06791935189131
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
DEAN & DELUCA Invitationaln/a0002231010
AT&T Byron Nelson4000014451300
THE PLAYERS Championship5300011481030
Zurich Classic of New Orleansn/a000727200
Valero Texas Open5800013411710
RBC Heritage5900112471020
The Masters460019422000
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCardn/a0005211000
Valspar Championshipn/a000326601
The Honda Classic5200017371710
Genesis Open5500014461110
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am10000011301210
Waste Management Phoenix Open160011648610
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001035810
Sony Open in Hawaii360011549700
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open6500014471100
CIMB Classic6500114431310
Safeway Openn/a000624600
 

 