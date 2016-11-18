Player Page

Hudson Swafford

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 9/9/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 200

Hudson Swafford torched Waialae Country Club en route to an 8-under-par 29-33=62 during the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii, finding himself three strokes off the torrid pace set by Justin Thomas.
The Georgia Bulldog picked the wrong day to post a career-best score, as he will have to play second fiddle in the headlines to Justin Thomas' remarkable round of 59. Swafford was no slouch, himself, opening on the back nine with three birdies and one bogey before blitzing his inward nine with birdies in six of his last eight holes coming into the clubhouse. His iron play was nothing to write home about today, but his short game was sparkling clean. He splashed home three putts from outside 11 feet and holed out twice from just off the green (both from 18-to-19 feet). Swafford's previous career low was a 63 in round 2 of the 2016 Barbasol Championship. Quick starts have not been kind to Swafford on the PGA TOUR. He's found himself inside the top 10 through R1 on 10 occasions and didn't finish top 10 in any of those events by week's end. Jan 12 - 9:38 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201740 0 0 01896223050
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The RSM Classic360001748520
OHL Classic at Mayakoba4600118411110
CIMB Classic290011844720
Safeway Open62000956700
 

 