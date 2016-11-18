Hudson Swafford Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 9/9/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 200

Latest News Recent News

Hudson Swafford torched Waialae Country Club en route to an 8-under-par 29-33=62 during the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii, finding himself three strokes off the torrid pace set by Justin Thomas. The Georgia Bulldog picked the wrong day to post a career-best score, as he will have to play second fiddle in the headlines to Justin Thomas' remarkable round of 59. Swafford was no slouch, himself, opening on the back nine with three birdies and one bogey before blitzing his inward nine with birdies in six of his last eight holes coming into the clubhouse. His iron play was nothing to write home about today, but his short game was sparkling clean. He splashed home three putts from outside 11 feet and holed out twice from just off the green (both from 18-to-19 feet). Swafford's previous career low was a 63 in round 2 of the 2016 Barbasol Championship. Quick starts have not been kind to Swafford on the PGA TOUR. He's found himself inside the top 10 through R1 on 10 occasions and didn't finish top 10 in any of those events by week's end.

Hudson Swafford kept his foot on the gas in round two of The RSM Classic, styling a 5-under-par 33-34=67 on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club, reaching the midpoint with a share of the early clubhouse lead on 11-under 131. UPDATE: With play completed, Swafford is in a four-way T3, three back of 18- and 36-hole leader Mackenzie Hughes. The Georgia Bulldog traded seven birdies with one bogey on Thursday while taking on the host course (Seaside). His game transferred seamlessly to the Plantation Course today, circling six birdies and swallowing just one bogey, yet again. In both rounds he split 10 (of 14) fairways and landed 13 greens on both days, as well. The Saint Simons Island resident who trains at Sea Island is making good use of his local knowledge. In three previous visits he's missed the cut twice in addition to a T12 during the 2015 edition. If Swafford can hold onto a piece of the clubhouse lead by day's end, it will be his first 36-hole lead on the PGA TOUR, and first time sharing the lead after any round, since the Mayakoba in November of 2014. This also matches his career low after 36 holes, previously posting 131 at the midpoint of last season's Barbasol before fading to T47 by week's end.

Course Horse in the making Hudson Swafford twirled a bogey-free, 5-under-par 32-35=67 during round one of the Safeway Open to position himself inside the top 10 after Thursday. The Georgia Bulldog owns a pair of top 20s in two trips to Silverado Resort and he maintained that strong play today in Napa. Swafford kept himself in position throughout the round, splitting nine (of 14) fairways and landing 15 greens in regulation. From there, he splashed home five putts from outside 10 feet, the longest coming from 20'9" for birdie at the par-4 12th. Despite his stellar track record at this venue, this matches his personal best in Napa (R3/2016; R4/2015). Swafford may have a tough battle with the weather tomorrow morning but if he survives that fight, he'll have a great shot to make a run at his coveted maiden victory.