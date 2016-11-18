Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
J. Thomas torches Waialae w/ course-record 59
Knox dialed in with irons during R1 of Sony
Woodland blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
Stone defending at SA Open; partners McIlroy
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
Fabian Gomez back on Oahu for Sony defense
Full Depth Charts
Hudson Swafford
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 9/9/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Hudson Swafford torched Waialae Country Club en route to an 8-under-par 29-33=62 during the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii, finding himself three strokes off the torrid pace set by Justin Thomas.
The Georgia Bulldog picked the wrong day to post a career-best score, as he will have to play second fiddle in the headlines to Justin Thomas' remarkable round of 59. Swafford was no slouch, himself, opening on the back nine with three birdies and one bogey before blitzing his inward nine with birdies in six of his last eight holes coming into the clubhouse. His iron play was nothing to write home about today, but his short game was sparkling clean. He splashed home three putts from outside 11 feet and holed out twice from just off the green (both from 18-to-19 feet). Swafford's previous career low was a 63 in round 2 of the 2016 Barbasol Championship. Quick starts have not been kind to Swafford on the PGA TOUR. He's found himself inside the top 10 through R1 on 10 occasions and didn't finish top 10 in any of those events by week's end.
Jan 12 - 9:38 PM
Hudson Swafford kept his foot on the gas in round two of The RSM Classic, styling a 5-under-par 33-34=67 on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club, reaching the midpoint with a share of the early clubhouse lead on 11-under 131.
UPDATE:
With play completed, Swafford is in a four-way T3, three back of 18- and 36-hole leader Mackenzie Hughes.
The Georgia Bulldog traded seven birdies with one bogey on Thursday while taking on the host course (Seaside). His game transferred seamlessly to the Plantation Course today, circling six birdies and swallowing just one bogey, yet again. In both rounds he split 10 (of 14) fairways and landed 13 greens on both days, as well. The Saint Simons Island resident who trains at Sea Island is making good use of his local knowledge. In three previous visits he's missed the cut twice in addition to a T12 during the 2015 edition. If Swafford can hold onto a piece of the clubhouse lead by day's end, it will be his first 36-hole lead on the PGA TOUR, and first time sharing the lead after any round, since the Mayakoba in November of 2014. This also matches his career low after 36 holes, previously posting 131 at the midpoint of last season's Barbasol before fading to T47 by week's end.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 02:20:00 PM
Course Horse in the making Hudson Swafford twirled a bogey-free, 5-under-par 32-35=67 during round one of the Safeway Open to position himself inside the top 10 after Thursday.
The Georgia Bulldog owns a pair of top 20s in two trips to Silverado Resort and he maintained that strong play today in Napa. Swafford kept himself in position throughout the round, splitting nine (of 14) fairways and landing 15 greens in regulation. From there, he splashed home five putts from outside 10 feet, the longest coming from 20'9" for birdie at the par-4 12th. Despite his stellar track record at this venue, this matches his personal best in Napa (R3/2016; R4/2015). Swafford may have a tough battle with the weather tomorrow morning but if he survives that fight, he'll have a great shot to make a run at his coveted maiden victory.
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 09:15:00 PM
Hudson Swafford styled a 3-under-par 33-35=68 during round four of the Deutsche Bank Championship, to reach 8-under 276 on the week, jumping from 82nd to 62nd in the live FedExCup projections to earn him a seat at next week's BMW Championship.
The Georgia Bulldog took care of scoring early today, rattling off a three-hole birdie train starting at the par-5 second hole. It featured putts made from 3'1", 8'8", and 3'11" which goes to show how good the ball-striking was today. In fact, he walked off the course gaining 3.539 strokes approaching-the-green for the round and currently sits in first place for that category on the week (+5.979). Making his fourth career start in the FedExCup Playoffs, this will eclipse his previous best of T33 at last year's Deutsche Bank. Jumping inside the top 70 in the FedExCup standings means the soon-to-be 29-year-old will make his BMW Championship debut next week at Crooked Stick.
Mon, Sep 5, 2016 12:39:00 PM
Hudson Swafford lurking after career-low 62
Jan 12 - 9:38 PM
Swafford sets early 36-hole pace at the RSM
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 02:20:00 PM
Swafford bogey-free in Round 1 of the Safeway
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 09:15:00 PM
Swafford jumps inside BMW bubble w/ top 20
Mon, Sep 5, 2016 12:39:00 PM
More Hudson Swafford Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
4
0
0
0
0
189
62
2
30
5
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The RSM Classic
36
0
0
0
17
48
5
2
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
46
0
0
1
18
41
11
1
0
CIMB Classic
29
0
0
1
18
44
7
2
0
Safeway Open
62
0
0
0
9
56
7
0
0
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Charles Howell III has a long and successful history at Waialae CC in the Sony Open. He's a wise play this week.
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
»
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
»
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
»
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
»
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
»
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
»
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
»
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
»
J. Thomas torches Waialae w/ course-record 59
»
Knox dialed in with irons during R1 of Sony
»
Woodland blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
»
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
»
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
»
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
»
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
»
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
»
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
»
Stone defending at SA Open; partners McIlroy
»
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
»
Fabian Gomez back on Oahu for Sony defense
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
