Rafa Cabrera Bello Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (32) / 5/25/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 179

After leading/co-leading through each of the first three days, Rafa Cabrera-Bello had to settle for solo second spot behind Sam Brazel at the UBS Hong Kong Open after signing for a 1-under-par 36-33-69 in Sunday's final round. This has to go down as another that got away for the Spaniard, who remains winless since 2012. Overall, his weekend play wasn't strong enough. After opening 64-65, he played the final 36 holes in just 1-under to post 12-under 268 and had a double bogey on his scorecard on both Saturday and Sunday. Today's came at 8 and followed a bogey at 7 as he reached the turn in 2-over. A circle at 10 got him back on track and, after five pars, his fading title hopes were revived in dramatic fashion with birdies at 16 and 17 as he first holed from the fringe and then drained a 15-footer to tie the lead. It looked as if Cabrera-Bello had the momentum but Brazel found the winning birdie at 17 to deny RCB his third European Tour title.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello saw his three-shot overnight lead disappear as Saturday's even-par 35-35=70 at Fanling left him tied at the top with Sam Brazel through three rounds of the UBS Hong Kong Open. Despite a career year, RCB hasn't won and finishing the job off has been a long-term problem. His aim today was to build a healthy lead and it was all going to plan when he overcame an opening bogey to build a five-shot advantage with birdies at 2, 3 and 5. But by the 14th he was trailing for the first time since early Thursday after bogeys at 6, 7 and 9 and a double bogey-6 at 14. Birdies at 15 and 17 along with an earlier circle at 10 repaired some of the damage and allowed him to finish the day tied at 11-under 199 with Brazel. The pair are two shots clear of Tommy Fleetwood while it's a further shot back to David Lipsky. "Today my score has all colours of the rainbow in it," he said. "There's been a lot of positives and a lot of negatives. "The best thing is I'm still in it. I'm still leading. Of course it would have been nicer to have a few to spare but I still would have needed to play great tomorrow and I'm still in a position." Source: EuropeanTour.com

Rafa Cabrera-Bello styled a superb second round 5-under-par 31-34=65 to open up a three shot lead on the field at the halfway stage of the UBS Hong Kong Open in Fanling. The Spaniard signed for a 36-hole total of 11-under 129, with little known Australian Sam Brazel three back and a couple of players out on the course chasing hard. Early in his round he was as smooth as he had been in round one when hitting every single green. It helped him card two early birdies at the 2nd and 3rd. But he finally missed a green at the 176-yard par-three 5th which led to the only bogey of his two laps of Hong Kong GC this week. He closed the front nine out with back-to-back red at 8 and 9. On the back nine he tapped in for birdie at the par-five 13th, saved par from a bunker on 14 and then lashed a magnificent approach at the 426-yard par-four 15th to kick in range. It is his 8th halfway lead (three of them solo) in a European Tour event, but he is yet to convert one to a win. "I know I will win again," he said. "I've won before. I just need to keep giving myself chances. I have been working on some mistakes that maybe I have done on other occasions.&quo Source: EuropeanTour.com