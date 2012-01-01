Player Page

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (32) / 5/25/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 179

After leading/co-leading through each of the first three days, Rafa Cabrera-Bello had to settle for solo second spot behind Sam Brazel at the UBS Hong Kong Open after signing for a 1-under-par 36-33-69 in Sunday's final round.
This has to go down as another that got away for the Spaniard, who remains winless since 2012. Overall, his weekend play wasn't strong enough. After opening 64-65, he played the final 36 holes in just 1-under to post 12-under 268 and had a double bogey on his scorecard on both Saturday and Sunday. Today's came at 8 and followed a bogey at 7 as he reached the turn in 2-over. A circle at 10 got him back on track and, after five pars, his fading title hopes were revived in dramatic fashion with birdies at 16 and 17 as he first holed from the fringe and then drained a 15-footer to tie the lead. It looked as if Cabrera-Bello had the momentum but Brazel found the winning birdie at 17 to deny RCB his third European Tour title. Dec 11 - 4:29 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 1 051170400
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CIMB Classic100001751400
 

 