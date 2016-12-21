Player Page

Jim Herman

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (39) / 11/5/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 170

Latest News

Recent News

Jim Herman coasted to a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-35=67 during the opening round of the SBS Tournament of Champions, snagging the early clubhouse lead with play winding down for the day.
Making his tournament debut thanks to a win at last year's Shell Houston Open, the 40-year-old was dialed in from the start today. Herman birdied four of the opening seven holes, including a 33'5" birdie bomb at the par-3 second hole. The Cincinnati native gained 2.508 strokes approaching-the-green (16/18 GIR) and made more than his fair share of putts as well (+1.123 strokes gained putting). Making his 126th career start this week, he boasts just six previous top 10s on his resume, but perhaps he's just a late-bloomer. Jan 5 - 8:41 PM
More Jim Herman Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201740 0 0 01414712610
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The RSM Classic130001946700
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000626310
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a001719900
CIMB Classic330001550700
 

 