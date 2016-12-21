Jim Herman Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (39) / 11/5/1977 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 170

Jim Herman coasted to a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-35=67 during the opening round of the SBS Tournament of Champions, snagging the early clubhouse lead with play winding down for the day. Making his tournament debut thanks to a win at last year's Shell Houston Open, the 40-year-old was dialed in from the start today. Herman birdied four of the opening seven holes, including a 33'5" birdie bomb at the par-3 second hole. The Cincinnati native gained 2.508 strokes approaching-the-green (16/18 GIR) and made more than his fair share of putts as well (+1.123 strokes gained putting). Making his 126th career start this week, he boasts just six previous top 10s on his resume, but perhaps he's just a late-bloomer.

World No. 91 Jim Herman is exempt thru the 2017-18 season from his maiden win at the 2016 Shell Houston Open, where he was a 54-hole co-leader. With a final-round 4-under 68 at the SHO, the Cincinnati native converted his first 54-hole lead/co-lead, besting runner-up Henrik Stenson by one, breaking through in his 106th career start. He was a pre-tourney 300/1 outright and earned the final invite to the 80th Masters, where he missed the cut by three on 9-over 75-78=153 in his debut. It's been a mixed bag for the 39-year-old since, missing eight cuts in 18 starts with no top 10s, but did post a T13 at the RSM in his most recent action on rounds of 69-66-66-69, the first time he's posted all four in the red since Houston. The Florida resident is one of 38 who qualified for the SBS Tournament of Champions, scheduled for Jan. 5-8.

Jim Herman orchestrated a 3-under-par 35-34=69 to kick off his week at the BMW Championship. Herman arrived at Crooked Stick Golf Club ranked 41st in the FedExCup standings. Thanks to a 3 hour, 33 minute, rain delay he's finally closed out his first round (on Friday morning). Currently, he sits at T11 on the leaderboard, moving him up just one spot in the projected FEC standings. He'll need to keep rising up the leaderboard as the week progresses if he wants to punch his ticket to the TOUR Championship in two weeks. If the 38-year-old keeps gaining 1.29 strokes off-the-tee, per round, he has a good chance at keeping his name in the mix.