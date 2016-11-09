Jon Curran Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 2/17/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 165

Prior to the start of the event, Jon Curran has withdrawn from this week's Valspar Championship, citing a rib injury. Tim Wilkinson will take his spot in the field. Curran was a pre-tournament WD at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February but returned since then with back-to-back missed cuts at the Genesis Open and The Honda Classic. There was no injury cited back in early February, but the breadcrumbs suggest this could be a nagging injury that he hoped he would be able to play through this week. The Vandy product will need to regain health soon as he currently ranks 147th in the FedExCup standings. In his place, Tim Wilkinson will be making his third appearance at the Valspar, with a T46 (2010) and MC (2015) currently on his resume. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

Jon Curran concocted a 3-under-par 32-35=67 during the opening round of The Honda Classic, giving him an early spot inside the top 10 on the live leaderboard. The Vanderbilt product split 11 (of 14) fairways to give himself good looks on approach, and also the ability to use lift, clean, and place, to it's full advantage. From there, he gained 3.255 strokes approaching-the-green, allowing him to survive a poor day of putting. Curran missed three putts from inside eight feet, including a 3'2" birdie attempt at the par-4 fourth. The highlight of the round came at the par-4 sixth where he holed out from the fairway (36'2") for birdie. Playing his seventh competitive round at PGA National's Champion Course, this goes in the books as his first round at par or better.

Jon Curran takes his talents to Playa del Carmen for this week's OHL Classic at Mayakoba. UPDATE: Curran missed the cut by two with even-par 74-68=142. The 29-year-old is playing his third straight OHL after a missed cut (by three) in 2015 and T29 last year (68-71-67-70). Last season ended at 66th in FedExCup points with three top 10s in 30 starts and a career-best P2 at the Memorial back in June. The transplanted Floridian is 2-for-3 so far this season with a best of T26 at the Safeway and arrives off a missed cut (by five) last week at the Shriners (72-72). Source: PGATOUR.com