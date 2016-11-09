Welcome,
Article Results
Jon Curran
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 2/17/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Prior to the start of the event, Jon Curran has withdrawn from this week's Valspar Championship, citing a rib injury. Tim Wilkinson will take his spot in the field.
Curran was a pre-tournament WD at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February but returned since then with back-to-back missed cuts at the Genesis Open and The Honda Classic. There was no injury cited back in early February, but the breadcrumbs suggest this could be a nagging injury that he hoped he would be able to play through this week. The Vandy product will need to regain health soon as he currently ranks 147th in the FedExCup standings. In his place, Tim Wilkinson will be making his third appearance at the Valspar, with a T46 (2010) and MC (2015) currently on his resume.
Mar 8 - 3:09 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Jon Curran concocted a 3-under-par 32-35=67 during the opening round of The Honda Classic, giving him an early spot inside the top 10 on the live leaderboard.
The Vanderbilt product split 11 (of 14) fairways to give himself good looks on approach, and also the ability to use lift, clean, and place, to it's full advantage. From there, he gained 3.255 strokes approaching-the-green, allowing him to survive a poor day of putting. Curran missed three putts from inside eight feet, including a 3'2" birdie attempt at the par-4 fourth. The highlight of the round came at the par-4 sixth where he holed out from the fairway (36'2") for birdie. Playing his seventh competitive round at PGA National's Champion Course, this goes in the books as his first round at par or better.
Feb 23 - 4:37 PM
Jon Curran takes his talents to Playa del Carmen for this week's OHL Classic at Mayakoba.
UPDATE:
Curran missed the cut by two with even-par 74-68=142.
The 29-year-old is playing his third straight OHL after a missed cut (by three) in 2015 and T29 last year (68-71-67-70). Last season ended at 66th in FedExCup points with three top 10s in 30 starts and a career-best P2 at the Memorial back in June. The transplanted Floridian is 2-for-3 so far this season with a best of T26 at the Safeway and arrives off a missed cut (by five) last week at the Shriners (72-72).
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 03:44:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Jon Curran closed out his two-day first round at the BMW Championship with a 3-under-par 33-36=69 to sit four strokes off the early pace.
The Vandy product striped 13 (of 14) fairways to keep himself in scoring position all round. From there, he peppered 13 greens and rolled in more than his fair share of putts. It started with an 18'10" birdie bomb at the par-5 fifth which kicked off a three-hole birdie train. The final two cars of the train came on putts from 11-to-16 feet. Curran missed the green at the par-3 13th and failed to get up-and-down, leading to his lone blemish of the round. Entering the week at 69th in the FedExCup race, he'll need to keep his foot on the accelerator all week if he wants to advance to East Lake in two weeks.
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 09:03:00 AM
Jon Curran (rib injury) WDs from Valspar
Mar 8 - 3:09 PM
Curran coasts at PGA National in R1 of Honda
Feb 23 - 4:37 PM
Curran back for third straight OHL Classic
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 03:44:00 PM
Curran comes out firing at BMW Championship
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 09:03:00 AM
More Jon Curran Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
11
0
0
0
0
405
124
2
89
9
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
8
20
6
1
1
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
24
6
1
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
57
0
0
1
16
41
13
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
74
0
0
0
9
35
9
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
41
0
0
1
15
47
9
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
69
0
0
0
13
49
9
1
0
The RSM Classic
65
0
0
0
15
45
12
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
9
20
5
2
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
26
3
2
0
CIMB Classic
56
0
0
0
13
49
10
0
0
Safeway Open
26
0
0
0
16
49
7
0
0
All Rights Reserved