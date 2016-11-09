Player Page

Jon Curran

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 2/17/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 165

Prior to the start of the event, Jon Curran has withdrawn from this week's Valspar Championship, citing a rib injury. Tim Wilkinson will take his spot in the field.
Curran was a pre-tournament WD at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February but returned since then with back-to-back missed cuts at the Genesis Open and The Honda Classic. There was no injury cited back in early February, but the breadcrumbs suggest this could be a nagging injury that he hoped he would be able to play through this week. The Vandy product will need to regain health soon as he currently ranks 147th in the FedExCup standings. In his place, Tim Wilkinson will be making his third appearance at the Valspar, with a T46 (2010) and MC (2015) currently on his resume. Mar 8 - 3:09 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017110 0 0 040512428991
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The Honda Classicn/a000820611
Genesis Openn/a000524610
Waste Management Phoenix Open5700116411310
Farmers Insurance Open74000935910
CareerBuilder Challenge410011547900
Sony Open in Hawaii690001349910
The RSM Classic6500015451200
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000920520
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000526320
CIMB Classic5600013491000
Safeway Open260001649700
 

 