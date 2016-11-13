Player Page

Adam Hadwin

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/2/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 155

Playing La Quinta Country Club, World No. 196 Adam Hadwin fired a career-low bogey-free 13-under-par 29-30=59 in the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to post 17-under 199, up 48 places on the live leaderboard and good for the 54-hole clubhouse lead.
The Canadian is just the eighth player (ninth time) to shoot a sub-60 and just the fourth to accomplish it on a par-72 layout. It's easily a career best in his 240th career round, brushing aside 63 at the 2015 Shriners/R4. The 29-year-old was T3 here last year thru 54 holes (66-66-64) but closed in even-par 72 for T6. He began today's third frame T49 on 4-under (71-69) and peppered 12 (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, recording a stellar 1.267 putts per GIR and just 21 total putts. The Louisville alum circled 13 birdies, matching the TOUR's all-time record with Chip Beck (1991 Shriners). He connected six straight circles on Nos. 2-7, and five straight at 11-15, adding birdie-3s at 9 and 17. Hadwin got up-and-down for a par 4 at the last to join the record books. Jan 21 - 5:56 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201740 0 1 01596512520
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
OHL Classic at Mayakoba100002046600
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open270011746800
CIMB Classic210002043900
Safeway Openn/a000824220
 

 