Adam Hadwin Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 11/2/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 155

Playing La Quinta Country Club, World No. 196 Adam Hadwin fired a career-low bogey-free 13-under-par 29-30=59 in the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to post 17-under 199, up 48 places on the live leaderboard and good for the 54-hole clubhouse lead. The Canadian is just the eighth player (ninth time) to shoot a sub-60 and just the fourth to accomplish it on a par-72 layout. It's easily a career best in his 240th career round, brushing aside 63 at the 2015 Shriners/R4. The 29-year-old was T3 here last year thru 54 holes (66-66-64) but closed in even-par 72 for T6. He began today's third frame T49 on 4-under (71-69) and peppered 12 (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, recording a stellar 1.267 putts per GIR and just 21 total putts. The Louisville alum circled 13 birdies, matching the TOUR's all-time record with Chip Beck (1991 Shriners). He connected six straight circles on Nos. 2-7, and five straight at 11-15, adding birdie-3s at 9 and 17. Hadwin got up-and-down for a par 4 at the last to join the record books.

Adam Hadwin awoke to fire a 4-under-par 36-31=67 in today's final round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to reach 14-under 270, up 10 places on the leaderboard to T10. The 29-year-old was making his third consecutive start in Mexico and cashes his first check after rounds of 67-66-70-67. He began the finale T20 on 10-under, the second straight week he's been in the top 25 thru 54 holes. While Hadwin faltered to a 1-over 72 last week at the Shriners for T27, he steadied a six-birdie two-bogey effort today for his first top 10 since T8 at the John Deere back in August.

Beginning off No. 10 tee, Adam Hadwin fashioned a 5-under-par 32-34=66 in today's second round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to post 9-under 133, up 10 places to T4 with play still in progress. The 29-year-old is making his third straight appearance and will cash for the first time. This is his fourth start of the 2016-17 season posting a missed cut at the Safeway, T21 at the no-cut CIMB, and T27 last week at the Shriners (70-64-67-72). The Canada native and resident kicked off with a five-birdie one-bogey 67 on 12 (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, and chases with six birdies on 16 GIR against a lone bogey at the par-3 10th, his first hole of the day. Thru the first 36 holes, he's played the six par 5s in 6-under, birdieing each hole both days.