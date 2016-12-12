Player Page

Willy Wilcox

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/2/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 160

Latest News

Recent News

Prior to the start of the event, Willy Wilcox has removed himself from the field at this week's Farmers Insurance Open. Max Homa has taken his spot in the field.
Wilcox is being cautious on his return to the PGA TOUR. The DFS darling has conditional status secured for the 2016-17 season but he has just three starts on a Minor Medical, needing 55 FedExCup points or $41,049 to keep his card. Wilcox shut it down early last season due to a wrist injury. Since having that surgery, he's played just one competitive event, a rehab start on the Web.com Tour where he got DQ'd for using a bent putter. On Twitter he responded to a fan by saying, "yeeea i dont wanna start on the hardest course on west coast when scottsdale, pebble, and LA r jus so ripe for the takin." For gamers that means we should expect to see Wilcox back in action next week when the TOUR heads to TPC Scottsdale. Jan 24 - 5:41 PM
Source: PGATOUR.com
More Willy Wilcox Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2016200 0 2 16772075170192
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 