Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets tell Jay Bruce he'll be the starting RF
Jays sign Saltalamacchia for backup catcher
Halos GM: Pujols (foot) iffy for Opening Day
Cuban Hector Mendoza declared free agent
Angels, Valbuena finalize 2-year, $15M deal
Giants add veteran catcher Nick Hundley
Report: Blanton, Blevins on Dodgers' radar
Brett Anderson agrees to terms with Cubs
Dodgers get Forsythe from Rays for De Leon
Rangers, Rays 'in the mix' for Chris Carter
Report: Jae-gyun Hwang to sign with Giants
Yordano Ventura dies in car accident in D.R.
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Willy Wilcox
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 6/2/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 160
Latest News
Recent News
Prior to the start of the event, Willy Wilcox has removed himself from the field at this week's Farmers Insurance Open. Max Homa has taken his spot in the field.
Wilcox is being cautious on his return to the PGA TOUR. The DFS darling has conditional status secured for the 2016-17 season but he has just three starts on a Minor Medical, needing 55 FedExCup points or $41,049 to keep his card. Wilcox shut it down early last season due to a wrist injury. Since having that surgery, he's played just one competitive event, a rehab start on the Web.com Tour where he got DQ'd for using a bent putter. On
Twitter
he responded to a fan by saying, "yeeea i dont wanna start on the hardest course on west coast when scottsdale, pebble, and LA r jus so ripe for the takin." For gamers that means we should expect to see Wilcox back in action next week when the TOUR heads to TPC Scottsdale.
Jan 24 - 5:41 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Willy Wilcox looks to rebound from an injury-riddled 2016 as he opens the new year on a Minor Medical Extension.
UPDATE:
Wilcox return to action was short-lived as he was DQ'd for using a bent putter at the Web.com Tour's wind-swept Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. His next scheduled start is the Farmers Insurance Open on January 26th.
The DFS darling fought his way toward an 11-for-23 record during the 2015-16 season. It was a steep fall from the season before where he earned $491,461 more in six less starts. The decline started to make sense when injuries became apparent. He will open the 2016-17 season with three starts on a Minor Medical, needing 55 FedExCup points or $41,049 to keep his card. Waialae Country Club is likely the first stop, a venue where Wilcox posted a T8 back in 2014. Gamers should be ready for a bounce-back season, but also be aware that starts will be tough to secure if he begins 2017 in a slump.
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 01:59:00 PM
Source:
Will Wilcox (Twitter)
Willy Wilcox has pulled his name from the field at this week's John Deere Classic, opting for wrist surgery that could potentially end his 2015-16 season.
Wilcox responded to a fan on
Twitter
saying, "not playing. Gettin surgery on wrist." The severity of the injury and timeline for return is unknown right now. Earlier this summer, Wilcox backed out of the Quicken Loans National (pre-tournament) with a wrist injury, so this has been lingering for some time. Wilcox hasn't posted a top 45 since the first of May (T15 @ Zurich Classic) and currently ranks 128th in the FedExCup standings. This surgery could end his season which means no FEC Playoff appearance this year. We will update when any news pops up regarding a timeline for return. As always with Wilcox, it's quickest to get it straight from the DFS fan favorite himself on social media.
Mon, Aug 8, 2016 05:34:00 PM
Source:
Will Wilcox (Twitter)
Will Wilcox will no longer tee it up at this week's Quicken Loans National, citing a wrist injury as the reason for his pre-tournament WD.
As usual, Wilcox alerted his fans via Twitter, this time the news was not so bright. He replied to multiple requests by saying, "tendonitis. Im done this week and im not super happy about it." as well as, "nope done with this one. Just got a cortisone shot." These were in response to users asking about his status this week. Wilcox has been struggling recently to find his game so this will delay that even further. He was set to make his second start at Congressional Country Club, his first since posting 79-76 on his way to a missed cut at the 2011 U.S. Open. Scott Langley was the first alternate and will take his spot in the field.
Wed, Jun 22, 2016 10:25:00 AM
Source:
Will Wilcox (Twitter)
Willy Wilcox delays return; WDs from Farmers
Jan 24 - 5:41 PM
Willy Wilcox needs a big spark to open 2017
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 01:59:00 PM
Willy Wilcox (wrist) OUT @ John Deere Classic
Mon, Aug 8, 2016 05:34:00 PM
Wilcox (wrist) OUT at Quicken Loans Nat'l
Wed, Jun 22, 2016 10:25:00 AM
More Willy Wilcox Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
20
0
0
2
1
677
207
5
170
19
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
