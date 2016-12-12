Willy Wilcox Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 6/2/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 160

Prior to the start of the event, Willy Wilcox has removed himself from the field at this week's Farmers Insurance Open. Max Homa has taken his spot in the field. Wilcox is being cautious on his return to the PGA TOUR. The DFS darling has conditional status secured for the 2016-17 season but he has just three starts on a Minor Medical, needing 55 FedExCup points or $41,049 to keep his card. Wilcox shut it down early last season due to a wrist injury. Since having that surgery, he's played just one competitive event, a rehab start on the Web.com Tour where he got DQ'd for using a bent putter. On Twitter he responded to a fan by saying, "yeeea i dont wanna start on the hardest course on west coast when scottsdale, pebble, and LA r jus so ripe for the takin." For gamers that means we should expect to see Wilcox back in action next week when the TOUR heads to TPC Scottsdale. Source: PGATOUR.com

Willy Wilcox looks to rebound from an injury-riddled 2016 as he opens the new year on a Minor Medical Extension. UPDATE: Wilcox return to action was short-lived as he was DQ'd for using a bent putter at the Web.com Tour's wind-swept Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. His next scheduled start is the Farmers Insurance Open on January 26th. The DFS darling fought his way toward an 11-for-23 record during the 2015-16 season. It was a steep fall from the season before where he earned $491,461 more in six less starts. The decline started to make sense when injuries became apparent. He will open the 2016-17 season with three starts on a Minor Medical, needing 55 FedExCup points or $41,049 to keep his card. Waialae Country Club is likely the first stop, a venue where Wilcox posted a T8 back in 2014. Gamers should be ready for a bounce-back season, but also be aware that starts will be tough to secure if he begins 2017 in a slump. Source: Will Wilcox (Twitter)

Willy Wilcox has pulled his name from the field at this week's John Deere Classic, opting for wrist surgery that could potentially end his 2015-16 season. Wilcox responded to a fan on Twitter saying, "not playing. Gettin surgery on wrist." The severity of the injury and timeline for return is unknown right now. Earlier this summer, Wilcox backed out of the Quicken Loans National (pre-tournament) with a wrist injury, so this has been lingering for some time. Wilcox hasn't posted a top 45 since the first of May (T15 @ Zurich Classic) and currently ranks 128th in the FedExCup standings. This surgery could end his season which means no FEC Playoff appearance this year. We will update when any news pops up regarding a timeline for return. As always with Wilcox, it's quickest to get it straight from the DFS fan favorite himself on social media. Source: Will Wilcox (Twitter)