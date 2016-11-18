Player Page

Lee Westwood

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (43) / 4/24/1973
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 205

Lee Westwood will be looking to build on his superb record in Asia when he tees it up in the Maybank Championship at Saujana G&CC this week.
The Englishman will be feeling comfortable this week. He claimed the Malaysian Open twice, in 1997 and 2014, the first of those on the very track this event debuts at this week. A tricky layout which snakes between palm trees, it favored course specialists which will only boost Westwood's hopes. What will add to his good vibes is his remarkable record on the Asian Tour since January 2011, which includes seven wins in just 11 starts (and never once finishing worse than T13). In the same period he has one win on the PGA and European Tours; there's definitely something to be drawn from that, but for this week it doesn't really matter. He posted T8 in Abu Dhabi and then T23 in Dubai, the latter despite catching the worst of the draw, something he wasn't shy to draw attention to. Feb 7 - 6:43 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201650 1 1 01965356370
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 