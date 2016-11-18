Lee Westwood Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (43) / 4/24/1973 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 205

Lee Westwood will be looking to build on his superb record in Asia when he tees it up in the Maybank Championship at Saujana G&CC this week. The Englishman will be feeling comfortable this week. He claimed the Malaysian Open twice, in 1997 and 2014, the first of those on the very track this event debuts at this week. A tricky layout which snakes between palm trees, it favored course specialists which will only boost Westwood's hopes. What will add to his good vibes is his remarkable record on the Asian Tour since January 2011, which includes seven wins in just 11 starts (and never once finishing worse than T13). In the same period he has one win on the PGA and European Tours; there's definitely something to be drawn from that, but for this week it doesn't really matter. He posted T8 in Abu Dhabi and then T23 in Dubai, the latter despite catching the worst of the draw, something he wasn't shy to draw attention to. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Lee Westwood got hot around the turn and signed for a 4-under-par 33-35=68 in round one of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, slotting in at T10 after the opening 18 holes. The veteran Englishman was runner-up on debut at Abu Dhabi GC in 2008 and also T17 in 2012 but missed the cut last year on his first start in the tournament for four years. Today's 68 was his best first round in six appearances and left him four behind leader Henrik Stenson. Westwood got the birdie count going with a gain at 5 and added three more at 8, 9 and 10. A lone bogey of the day at 12 was wiped out with a final red number at 16. "Everything was pretty sharp, really, which is quite surprising for me. I haven't done much in the last six, seven weeks since the DP World championship," he said. "I haven't really hit that many balls. I like the way they set this golf course up. There's penalties for missing fairways. The rough is thicker than other venues we play at and the bunkers are well placed." Source: EuropeanTour.com

First-round leader Lee Westwood made his only bogey of the day at 18 in a 2-under-par 35-35=70 in the second round of the DP World Tour Championship, the blemish dropping him a shot off the pace after 36 holes. After a booming drive down the par-5 last, Westwood looked in fine position to make the go-ahead birdie that would break him out of a two-way tie with Sergio Garcia and Francesco Molinari at the top. But he found water with his approach and made bogey instead, finishing 36 holes on 8-under 136. Until that point, it had been steady stuff from the veteran Englishman. He couldn't get it going on the greens but two-putted for birdie at 2 and 14 and rolled in a four-footer for another circle at 16. Despite the sting in the tail, he'll be a threat to everyone over the weekend having already posted a win, a third and a fifth in previous starts at the Earth Course.