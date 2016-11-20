Player Page

Tyrrell Hatton

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/14/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 161

Tyrell Hatton fired his way to the head of the field Saturday with a 4-under-par 36-32=68 which earned him the 54-hole lead in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on 13-under 203, one swing clear of Dustin Johnson, Pablo Larrazabal, Martin Kaymer, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Tommy Fleetwood.
The Englishman is beginning 2017 exactly as he ended 2016 – by contending a title in the United Arab Emirates. And whilst he came up one shot short of forcing Matt Fitzpatrick to a play-off in the DP World Tour Championship, he will have the chance to claim a second European Tour title on Sunday, albeit on a very bunched leaderboard at the Abu Dhabi GC. For seven holes of his third round it was refusing to happen, as he carded six pars and a bogey at the 4th. But a birdie-4 at the 8th saw him turn in level-par and he accelerated for home. He ticked 11, 13 and made it three in four with a 12’0" birdie putt at 14. He completed the job with a tap-in par breaker at the final hole. He’s held just one 54-hole lead on Tour, when three clear of the field at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He converted in style that week, tomorrow will be a tougher examination: there are 15 players within three shots of his lead. Jan 21 - 7:58 AM
