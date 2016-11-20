Tyrrell Hatton

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rangers sign James Loney to minor league deal
Padres sign Trevor Cahill to one-year deal
Miami considering Chris Carter, Mark Reynolds
Orioles announce three-year deal with Trumbo
Tyson Ross (TOS) not expected until May/June
Report: Angels to sign INF Luis Valbuena
Former All-Star pitcher Josh Johnson retires
Rangers still interested in FA Mike Napoli
Rangers finalize contract with RHP Tyson Ross
Reds, Fish finalize four-player Straily trade
Brewers sign closer Neftali Feliz for $5.35M
Yankees will go to arb hearing with Betances
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 20
Conference Championship Picks
Jan 20
Dose: Packers WRs Banged Up
Jan 19
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 18
Championship Round Rankings
Jan 18
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Rob Kelley underwent knee surgery
Chargers tab Gus Bradley to coordinate DEF
49ers pursuing Bradley as defensive coordinator
Sammy Watkins undergoes 2nd foot surgery
Aaron Rodgers says he's 'under the weather'
Malcolm Mitchell may return against Steelers
Chris Hogan (thigh) walking with 'solid limp'
Julio 'limited' Friday, but will play vs Pack
Browns, Crowell 'stalemate' in contract talks
Johnny Manziel: I got sober without any help
Ladarius back at practice, still in protocol
Nelson, Adams, and Allison could all be GTDs
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Rudy Go-Monstert
Jan 21
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 20
Jan 20
Stew: The Mudiay Dilemma
Jan 20
Dose: Rubio and Pau go Down
Jan 20
Roundtable: Promising Rookies
Jan 19
Dose: Rudy Gay's season over?
Jan 19
Mid-Season Fantasy Rankings
Jan 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 18
Jan 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Mount Gobert erupts with 27 and 25 in OT win
Lou Williams scores 27 w/ four triples
Brandon Ingram scores 15 w/ 3 steals, 3 treys
Nick Young hits five treys, scores 15 points
Kevin Durant scores 32 points in win at HOU
Clint Capela scores career-high 22 points
Marc Gasol scores 28 points in win over Kings
D'Angelo Russell (knee, calf) won't return
J.J. Barea expected to miss multiple weeks
LeVert Alert: Caris explodes in New Orleans
J.J. Barea (left leg) goes to the locker room
Elfrid Payton scores 20 w/ 6 assists in win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Henrik Sedin Reaches 1,000 PTS
Jan 21
The All-Star Break
Jan 20
Blues Not What They Once Were
Jan 20
Fantasy Nuggets Week 15
Jan 19
Dose: Another McDavid Night
Jan 19
Leafs Love Their HOGs
Jan 18
Podcast: Pavelec returns
Jan 18
Stars Win Wild game vs Rangers
Jan 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Henrik Sedin picks up 1000th NHL point
Phil Kessel nets 1G, 1A in 7-1 win over CAR
Scott Darling blanks Bruins on Friday night
Spencer Martin gets 1st NHL start on Saturday
Isles to start Jean-Francois Berube Saturday
P.K. Subban (UBI) is good to return Friday
Jake Allen will stay home so he can reset
Jakob Silfverberg sustains upper-body injury
Morgan Rielly skates, but won't play Saturday
Anders Nilsson will get the start on Friday
Clarke MacArthur will not play this season
Nick Ritchie scores late to seal win
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kligerman competing for Henderson Motorsports
GFR names crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto
Hill attempting Daytona 500 with Rick Ware
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hatton holds 54-hole lead in Abu Dhabi HSBC
Bozzelli loses CBC lead despite bogey-free 67
Steele sits two back thru 36 at CareerBuilder
Swafford setting the CBC pace thru 36 holes
Pieters among notables to miss Abu Dhabi cut
Stenson slips three back thru 36 in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi king Kaymer leads through 36 holes
Larrazábal has birdies at 7 of 8 par 3s; T3
Bozzelli grabs first PGA TOUR lead at CBC
Swafford off to the races (again) at the CBC
Kizzire cruises to the top of the board @ CBC
Varner III sets early pace at CB Challenge
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
MTSU hires Shafer as defensive coordinator
Tennessee promotes TE coach Larry Scott to OC
ND RB Folston declares for the NFL Draft
De'Veon Smith gets Senior Bowl call up
Ledyard: Takk considering shoulder surgery
Kiper: Foster best ILB Alabama has produced
Del Rio (shoulder) out for spring practices
SDSU inks HC Long to 5-year extension
Former TTU 5-star DT Fehoko to transfer
LSU boots DT Valentine off team for 2nd time
Norris: Coley a healthy omission from Shrine
Corey Davis declines Senior Bowl invitation
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arfield a major doubt, Gudmundsson less so
Matip cleared to play for Liverpool Week 22
West Ham announces Fonte transfer
Drinkwater looks to inspire ahead of WK22
Karanka changes stance on Ramirez's future
Rodwell receives good news on injury front
New City arrival available for debut
Stoke announces Berahino signing
Ulloa determined to leave Leicester City
Diego Costa back in contention for Week 22
Berahino finally gets his move...to Stoke
Gomes faces fitness check ahead of WK22
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tyrrell Hatton
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 10/14/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 161
Latest News
Recent News
Tyrell Hatton fired his way to the head of the field Saturday with a 4-under-par 36-32=68 which earned him the 54-hole lead in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on 13-under 203, one swing clear of Dustin Johnson, Pablo Larrazabal, Martin Kaymer, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Tommy Fleetwood.
The Englishman is beginning 2017 exactly as he ended 2016 – by contending a title in the United Arab Emirates. And whilst he came up one shot short of forcing Matt Fitzpatrick to a play-off in the DP World Tour Championship, he will have the chance to claim a second European Tour title on Sunday, albeit on a very bunched leaderboard at the Abu Dhabi GC. For seven holes of his third round it was refusing to happen, as he carded six pars and a bogey at the 4th. But a birdie-4 at the 8th saw him turn in level-par and he accelerated for home. He ticked 11, 13 and made it three in four with a 12’0" birdie putt at 14. He completed the job with a tap-in par breaker at the final hole. He’s held just one 54-hole lead on Tour, when three clear of the field at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He converted in style that week, tomorrow will be a tougher examination: there are 15 players within three shots of his lead.
Jan 21 - 7:58 AM
Tyrrell Hatton started the day in T6 and ended it there too after twirling a 4-under-par 32-36=68 in round two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in the United Arab Emirates.
At 9-under 135, he's just three swings behind leader Martin Kaymer at the midpoint. Hatton has a bunch of good form in the region, including T6 (2015) and T10 (2014) in this event, so his position on the leaderboard is very much expected. The Englishman would have had designs on taking the 36-hole lead after a fast start today which resulted in birdies at 1, 3 and 4. He picked off another on the par 5 at 8 but then slowed on his back nine. After 28 holes without a bogey in the tournament, Hatton dropped his first shot at 11 and then endured frustrations on the greens and settled for a string of pars. He finally broke the sequence after a superb second to the 18th left a great chance for eagle. He missed but the birdie rounded off another good day.
Jan 20 - 9:30 AM
Tyrrell Hatton enjoyed another good day in the desert sun, carding a bogey-free 5-under-par 33-34=67 in round one of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
That's just three swings behind leader Henrik Stenson and puts the Englishman in T6 after the first 18 holes and in position to make another title push. Hatton's most recent appearance in the United Arab Emirates resulted in him finishing runner-up to Matt Fitzpatrick in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. He's also finished T10 (2014) and T6 (2015) in two of his three appearances in this event. It was business as usual on Thursday as the 25-year-old birdied 11, 15 and 18 on his opening nine and 1 and 5 coming home. He tweeted later: "Happy with my score today, felt pretty rusty but managed to score well!!" It's a sign of a fine player when you can hand in a 67 when not at your best and the man who finished 4th on last year's Race to Dubai will be a threat to anyone this week.
Jan 19 - 8:11 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
An agonising 72nd hole bogey cost Tyrrell Hatton the chance to win the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai; he eventually pegged a 4-under-par round of 34-34=68 to end the week on 16-under 272, finishing one shot behind the winner Matthew Fitzpatrick.
The Englishman, a solid performer through his first two seasons on the European Tour, had maintained that pace through the first eight months of 2016, but in the last two months his career has exploded. A first victory came in the Dunhill Links Championship and he came so close to adding a win at The Earth Course. Trailing the 54-hole leader Victor Dubuisson by one at the start of the day Hatton marked red at the 5th and 6th. He added a third birdie when converting from 5'0" at the 10th, but missed out on another from 8'0" at 11, only to find it at 12. By now Hatton and fellow Brit Matthew Fitzpatrick were in a head-to-head. Hatton pulled one clear with more red at 14, but when he plugged in a bunker on 17 and had no option but to merely progress it to more sand the pressure was on: he promptly splashed into the hole for par. However, when he found water from the tee on 18 a bogey resulted and Fitzpatrick stepped forward to pinch the title with a birdie.
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 07:51:00 AM
Hatton holds 54-hole lead in Abu Dhabi HSBC
Jan 21 - 7:58 AM
Hatton maintains title push at Abu Dhabi HSBC
Jan 20 - 9:30 AM
Desert specialist Hatton shines in Abu Dhabi
Jan 19 - 8:11 AM
Hatton's last hole error is costly in Dubai
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 07:51:00 AM
More Tyrrell Hatton Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(756)
2
F. Couples
PGA
(728)
3
S. Kim
PGA
(714)
4
R. McIlroy
PGA
(713)
5
J. Overton
PGA
(700)
6
T. Clark
PGA
(682)
7
P. Cantlay
PGA
(673)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(641)
9
B. Davis
PGA
(605)
10
W. Wilcox
PGA
(600)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
4
0
0
1
0
178
47
1
21
5
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Bill Haas owns two wins and a runner-up in the CareerBuilder Challenge. Expect him to contend this week.
More GOL Columns
»
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
»
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
»
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
»
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
»
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
GOL Headlines
»
Hatton holds 54-hole lead in Abu Dhabi HSBC
»
Bozzelli loses CBC lead despite bogey-free 67
»
Steele sits two back thru 36 at CareerBuilder
»
Swafford setting the CBC pace thru 36 holes
»
Pieters among notables to miss Abu Dhabi cut
»
Stenson slips three back thru 36 in Abu Dhabi
»
Abu Dhabi king Kaymer leads through 36 holes
»
Larrazábal has birdies at 7 of 8 par 3s; T3
»
Bozzelli grabs first PGA TOUR lead at CBC
»
Swafford off to the races (again) at the CBC
»
Kizzire cruises to the top of the board @ CBC
»
Varner III sets early pace at CB Challenge
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved