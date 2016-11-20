Tyrrell Hatton Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (25) / 10/14/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 161

Tyrell Hatton fired his way to the head of the field Saturday with a 4-under-par 36-32=68 which earned him the 54-hole lead in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on 13-under 203, one swing clear of Dustin Johnson, Pablo Larrazabal, Martin Kaymer, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Tommy Fleetwood. The Englishman is beginning 2017 exactly as he ended 2016 – by contending a title in the United Arab Emirates. And whilst he came up one shot short of forcing Matt Fitzpatrick to a play-off in the DP World Tour Championship, he will have the chance to claim a second European Tour title on Sunday, albeit on a very bunched leaderboard at the Abu Dhabi GC. For seven holes of his third round it was refusing to happen, as he carded six pars and a bogey at the 4th. But a birdie-4 at the 8th saw him turn in level-par and he accelerated for home. He ticked 11, 13 and made it three in four with a 12’0" birdie putt at 14. He completed the job with a tap-in par breaker at the final hole. He’s held just one 54-hole lead on Tour, when three clear of the field at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He converted in style that week, tomorrow will be a tougher examination: there are 15 players within three shots of his lead.

Tyrrell Hatton started the day in T6 and ended it there too after twirling a 4-under-par 32-36=68 in round two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in the United Arab Emirates. At 9-under 135, he's just three swings behind leader Martin Kaymer at the midpoint. Hatton has a bunch of good form in the region, including T6 (2015) and T10 (2014) in this event, so his position on the leaderboard is very much expected. The Englishman would have had designs on taking the 36-hole lead after a fast start today which resulted in birdies at 1, 3 and 4. He picked off another on the par 5 at 8 but then slowed on his back nine. After 28 holes without a bogey in the tournament, Hatton dropped his first shot at 11 and then endured frustrations on the greens and settled for a string of pars. He finally broke the sequence after a superb second to the 18th left a great chance for eagle. He missed but the birdie rounded off another good day.

Tyrrell Hatton enjoyed another good day in the desert sun, carding a bogey-free 5-under-par 33-34=67 in round one of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. That's just three swings behind leader Henrik Stenson and puts the Englishman in T6 after the first 18 holes and in position to make another title push. Hatton's most recent appearance in the United Arab Emirates resulted in him finishing runner-up to Matt Fitzpatrick in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. He's also finished T10 (2014) and T6 (2015) in two of his three appearances in this event. It was business as usual on Thursday as the 25-year-old birdied 11, 15 and 18 on his opening nine and 1 and 5 coming home. He tweeted later: "Happy with my score today, felt pretty rusty but managed to score well!!" It's a sign of a fine player when you can hand in a 67 when not at your best and the man who finished 4th on last year's Race to Dubai will be a threat to anyone this week. Source: EuropeanTour.com