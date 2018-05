Laurie Canter Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 11/3/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 176

World No. 617 Laurie Canter torched Gardagolf CC in Brescia for a bogey-free 8-under-par 30-33=63 in round one of the Italian Open, his haul of six birdies and an eagle securing a share of the morning clubhouse lead with Robert Rock. The pair are two clear of Thomas Pieters, Matt Wallace and Ross Fisher. The Englishman is playing this event for the first time although he came to Italy earlier this month and posted T26 in the Rocco Forte Open. That came between finishes of T29 in Morocco and T31 at the Belgian Knockout so he's shown some steady form of late. Canter took it to a new level today and raced to the turn in just 30 swishes with birdies at 1, 5 and 6 followed by eagle-3 at 7. He kept it going coming home and made further gains at 10, 13 and 16 to record his lowest round at European Tour level by two shots.

After watching great friend Eddie Pepperell win in Qatar on Sunday, Laurie Canter will hope to make a big mark of his own in this week's Tshwane Open. Those who put faith in such inspiration theories may like the angle and, in truth, there's not an awful lot else to go on this week. Canter did post T16 in Mauritius in December but has gone MC-49-MC-MC since and all his rounds were over par when missing the cut in Oman and Qatar. Course form? He's missed the cut on both starts at Pretoria CC so would need to do a Tommy Fleetwood and suddenly start performing well on a course where he'd previously struggled. One area of encouragement can be found in his form on South African soil. Last year Canter was T14 in the SA Open, T8 in the Sunshine Tour's Dimension Data Pro-Am and T16 in the Joburg Open. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Laurie Canter galloped into a tie for second with a Friday lap of 5-under-par 33-33=66 in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at Heritage GC; his 36-hole total of 9-under 133 leaves him alongside Dylan Frittelli and Louis De Jager, just one swing back of Arjun Atwal heading into the weekend. The Englishman, who required a return to Q School to regain playing rights, started quickly from the tenth tee, ticking 11, 12, 14 and 16 before making an error at the par-5 18th. On the front nine all the action came thick and fast after the third. He made three birdies at 4, 6 and 7, with a bogey in the middle at 5. It is heady stuff for Canter who has never before been higher than T5 after 36 holes of either a Challenge or European Tour event. He's chasing an improvement on his career best ET effort of T14 in the 2017 South African Open.