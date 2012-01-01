Jonathan Randolph Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 8/10/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 210

Due to severe weather in the area, the start of round two at the Wells Fargo Championship has been delayed two hours. Further delays are likely, but the TOUR will continue to play it hour-by-hour. Thunderstorms are hammering Eagle Point Golf Club this morning and the current forecast shows 70%+ chance of precipation until noon, local time. With 15+ MPH wind gusts also in the mix, there is the potential for some course carnage, leading to further delays. Jonathan Randolph is one of the many golfers in the morning wave that will patiently wait for the go sign. The Ole Miss alum fired a 3-under 69 in round one that featured 5 birdies and 2 bogeys, giving him a share of ninth place after day one. Meanwhile the golfers in the afternoon wave may not even need to get a ride to the course today, as they will likely be pushed back to Saturday if the forecast holds true. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

Jonathan Randolph recorded a 2-under-par 34-36=70 during round two of the Valero Texas Open, reaching the midpoint in a share of seventh place on 6-under 138. The Ole Miss alum put on a ball-striking clinic on Thursday but it was a completely different conduit to success today. Today, he lost 1.245 strokes approaching-the-green but gained 3.951 strokes with the putter. There was a lengthy 42-foot birdie conversion at the par-4 fourth, but everything else was a steady stream of putts. He ended the day with nine putts converted from outside six feet. This will be the second time in Randolph's career that he's positioned himself inside the top 10 thru 36 holes, with the previous time also coming in Texas (2015 Byron Nelson). He would go on to finish T34 by week's end.

Making his tournament debut at the Valero Texas Open, Jonathan Randolph penciled a 4-under-par 33-35=68 during the first round, flinging his name into contention on day one. Starting on the 10th tee, Randolph found a bit of trouble with bogeys at Nos. 11 and 12, missing a 7'6" putt at the 11th and then three-jacking from 34'4" at the 12th. He responded admirably with three birdies before the turn, including a 16'5" roll at the par-4 17th. The Ole Miss product later stuck a 172-yard approach to inside four feet for a tap-in birdie at the 3rd, added a 37'5" hole out at the 6th, and picked up his final birdie when he wedged a 100-yard approach to three feet. The Web.com Tour grad posted a T24 in his latest start (Puerto Rico Open) and he's off to the races again.