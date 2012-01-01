Player Page

Jonathan Randolph

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (28) / 8/10/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 210

Due to severe weather in the area, the start of round two at the Wells Fargo Championship has been delayed two hours. Further delays are likely, but the TOUR will continue to play it hour-by-hour.
Thunderstorms are hammering Eagle Point Golf Club this morning and the current forecast shows 70%+ chance of precipation until noon, local time. With 15+ MPH wind gusts also in the mix, there is the potential for some course carnage, leading to further delays. Jonathan Randolph is one of the many golfers in the morning wave that will patiently wait for the go sign. The Ole Miss alum fired a 3-under 69 in round one that featured 5 birdies and 2 bogeys, giving him a share of ninth place after day one. Meanwhile the golfers in the afternoon wave may not even need to get a ride to the course today, as they will likely be pushed back to Saturday if the forecast holds true. May 5 - 6:52 AM
Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201780 0 0 02518017480
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Zurich Classic of New Orleans420001135710
Valero Texas Open2700016411500
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1460007301610
Farmers Insurance Open5400016421220
CareerBuilder Challengen/a001936800
The RSM Classicn/a000824400
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000819810
Safeway Openn/a000524430
 

 