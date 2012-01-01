Welcome,
Article Results
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Talladega (Spring)
May 4
Chasing Talladega (Spring)
May 3
Caps After Richmond (Spring)
May 2
Wrapup: Richmond Int'l Raceway
Apr 30
Update: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 29
DFS: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 28
Chasing Richmond (Spring)
Apr 27
Caps After Bristol (Spring)
Apr 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Davis makes ARCA debut with VMS at Talladega
Hemric's crew chief suspended after Richmond
Denny Hamlin's team penalized at Richmond
Joey Logano's win at Richmond 'encumbered'
Brendan Gaughan: Spark Energy 300 advance
Brandon Jones: Spark Energy 300 advance
Daniel Hemric: Spark Energy 300 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Talladega
Ben Kennedy: Spark Energy 300 advance
Vinnie Miller: WhosYourDriver.org advance
Travis Miller: WhosYourDriver.org advance
Justin Haley: General Tire 200 advance
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UCF extends HC Frost through 2021 season
Former No. 3 MLB pick Tate joins Arizona
Rawleigh Williams (neck) future uncertain
Horns shift Jefferson to natural OLB position
Browns' lauded for their loaded draft class
Exec: QB Josh Rosen is a mess off the field
Barkley would consider sitting out bowl game
SC's Samuel, Moore accused of assault
USF's Jackson facing pair of felony charges
Texas Tech WR Giles opts to transfer out
Xavier Washington suspended on cocaine charge
Georgia RB Holyfield arrested for marijuana
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jonathan Randolph
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 8/10/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 210
Latest News
Recent News
Due to severe weather in the area, the start of round two at the Wells Fargo Championship has been delayed two hours. Further delays are likely, but the TOUR will continue to play it hour-by-hour.
Thunderstorms are hammering Eagle Point Golf Club this morning and the current forecast shows 70%+ chance of precipation until noon, local time. With 15+ MPH wind gusts also in the mix, there is the potential for some course carnage, leading to further delays. Jonathan Randolph is one of the many golfers in the morning wave that will patiently wait for the go sign. The Ole Miss alum fired a 3-under 69 in round one that featured 5 birdies and 2 bogeys, giving him a share of ninth place after day one. Meanwhile the golfers in the afternoon wave may not even need to get a ride to the course today, as they will likely be pushed back to Saturday if the forecast holds true.
May 5 - 6:52 AM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Jonathan Randolph recorded a 2-under-par 34-36=70 during round two of the Valero Texas Open, reaching the midpoint in a share of seventh place on 6-under 138.
The Ole Miss alum put on a ball-striking clinic on Thursday but it was a completely different conduit to success today. Today, he lost 1.245 strokes approaching-the-green but gained 3.951 strokes with the putter. There was a lengthy 42-foot birdie conversion at the par-4 fourth, but everything else was a steady stream of putts. He ended the day with nine putts converted from outside six feet. This will be the second time in Randolph's career that he's positioned himself inside the top 10 thru 36 holes, with the previous time also coming in Texas (2015 Byron Nelson). He would go on to finish T34 by week's end.
Apr 21 - 9:03 PM
Making his tournament debut at the Valero Texas Open, Jonathan Randolph penciled a 4-under-par 33-35=68 during the first round, flinging his name into contention on day one.
Starting on the 10th tee, Randolph found a bit of trouble with bogeys at Nos. 11 and 12, missing a 7'6" putt at the 11th and then three-jacking from 34'4" at the 12th. He responded admirably with three birdies before the turn, including a 16'5" roll at the par-4 17th. The Ole Miss product later stuck a 172-yard approach to inside four feet for a tap-in birdie at the 3rd, added a 37'5" hole out at the 6th, and picked up his final birdie when he wedged a 100-yard approach to three feet. The Web.com Tour grad posted a T24 in his latest start (Puerto Rico Open) and he's off to the races again.
Apr 20 - 5:28 PM
Jonathan Randolph eased his way toward a bogey-free, 4-under-par 33-35=68 during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open, staking out a spot inside the top 5 on 13-under 203.
The Web.com Tour grad arrived without a top 50 on the PGA TOUR since the 2015 Barbasol Championship (T39). He's on pace to easily find a top 50, but also has a chance to secure his career best on TOUR, currently a T14 at the 2013 Sanderson Farms Championship (played right in his back yard at Annandale GC). There is no local knowledge this week, but Randolph is still cruising. On the week he's carded 13 birdies and an eagle. He ranks just T27 in the field with that tally of birdies, but he remains in contention by carding just two bogeys (T1 in the field). Starts have been tough to come by out of the WCT graduate reshuffle but a top 10 this week would earn him a nice chunk of FedExCup Points and also give shot at next week's Shell Houston Open.
Mar 25 - 5:31 PM
Severe weather delays the start of R2 at WFC
May 5 - 6:52 AM
Randolph catches fire with the putter in R2
Apr 21 - 9:03 PM
Randolph races out to a quick start @ the VTO
Apr 20 - 5:28 PM
Randolph maintains steady play in R3 of PRO
Mar 25 - 5:31 PM
More Jonathan Randolph Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
8
0
0
0
0
251
80
1
74
8
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
42
0
0
0
11
35
7
1
0
Valero Texas Open
27
0
0
0
16
41
15
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
146
0
0
0
7
30
16
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
54
0
0
0
16
42
12
2
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
1
9
36
8
0
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
8
24
4
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
8
19
8
1
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
24
4
3
0
