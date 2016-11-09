Player Page

Fabian Gomez

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (38) / 10/27/1978
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 163

Fabian Gomez hoisted the trophy at last year's Sony Open in Hawaii and he returns this week for a chance to defend his title at Waialae Country Club.
The Argentine saved his best for last here en route to victory. Through 54 holes last year he found himself at 12-under 198 and five shots off the lead. He rallied on Sunday with a career-low 8-under-par 30-32=62 to post 20-under 260 and meet Brandt Snedeker in a playoff. He survived that playoff to lift his second career PGA TOUR title. With that victory he also played his way back into the SBS Tournament of Champions which allowed him a nice warmup last week, finishing in 20th place by week's end. In his only other attempt at a title defense, Gomez missed the cut at the 2016 FedEx St. Jude Classic. Jan 10 - 8:15 AM
Source: PGATOUR.com
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201740 0 0 01625413500
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Tournament of Champions200001748700
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a0007191000
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open570001253700
Safeway Open2600118421100
 

 