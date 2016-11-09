Fabian Gomez Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (38) / 10/27/1978 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 163

Fabian Gomez hoisted the trophy at last year's Sony Open in Hawaii and he returns this week for a chance to defend his title at Waialae Country Club. The Argentine saved his best for last here en route to victory. Through 54 holes last year he found himself at 12-under 198 and five shots off the lead. He rallied on Sunday with a career-low 8-under-par 30-32=62 to post 20-under 260 and meet Brandt Snedeker in a playoff. He survived that playoff to lift his second career PGA TOUR title. With that victory he also played his way back into the SBS Tournament of Champions which allowed him a nice warmup last week, finishing in 20th place by week's end. In his only other attempt at a title defense, Gomez missed the cut at the 2016 FedEx St. Jude Classic. Source: PGATOUR.com

Fabian Gomez pieced together a 5-under-par 34-34=68 during round two of the SBS Tournament of Champions, climbing to 8-under 138 after two days of action. The Argentine hasn't had his best stuff on the tee box, finding just 21 (of 30) fairways through two rounds, ranking T21 in the field. Luckily, his flat stick has been bailing him out whenever he needs it. Today, he splashed home five putts from 5-to-15 feet, including a 14'2" birdie roll on the par-4 17th. Th 17th is playing as the second toughest hole on the course, so that birdie helped him gain quite a bit over the field. Gomez is gearing up for his title defense at next week's Sony Open, but he's not wasting any time here in Hawaii.

Fabian Gomez returns to Hawaii for this week's SBS Tournament of Champions, getting a second look at The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort. The Argentine finished T6 here last year in his debut, finding himself T6 or better after all four rounds. He earned his way back the following week, hoisting the trophy at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Perhaps there is something about the fresh island air and fantastic views that brings out the best in Gomez. He doesn't attract a lot of attention most weeks, but gamers should give him a long look this week based on his recent success in the state of Hawaii. Source: PGATOUR.com