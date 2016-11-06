Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
Rodgers co-leads FIO after bogey-free 67
Finau clubhouse leader w/ day-tying-low 67
Perez moves into contention w/ 6-birdie 67
Wang assumes 54-hole lead in Qatar Masters
Jason Day among notable MCs at FIO; MDF looms
Rose maintains Farmers lead with 1-under 71
Snedeker lurking one off the 36-hole FIO pace
Full Depth Charts
Keegan Bradley
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 6/7/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Following a 5-under-par 35-32-67 in today's final round of the Farmers Insurance Open, World No. 115 Keegan Bradley is the 72-hole clubhouse leader on 9-under 279, up 20 places on the leaderboard to T4 and tying the low round of the day thus far with Rory Sabbatini.
The 30-year-old was making his seventh visit with a previous-best T16 in 2014 (69-72-71-71). He began the final round on 4-under (T24) after opening rounds of 69-69-74. The 30-year-old striped 12 (of 14) fairways and peppered 16 greens in regulation, posting 1.563 putts per GIR and 4.183 SG: Tee-to-Green. He opened his scoring with a 15-footer for birdie-3 at five and went back-to-back with birdie at the par-5 sixth, but gave one back with a failed sand save at the par-4 seventh. The Vermont native circled birdie-2 at the 11th (9'2"), birdied the par-5 13th, and then holed out for eagle-2 at the 14th from 149 yards away. He exchanged bogey-5 at 15 (failed scramble) with a closing, two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th to post his sixth top 25 of the season in seven starts and his third top 10. Bradley's season best entering the week is solo 6th at the no-cut CIMB Classic.
Jan 29 - 4:49 PM
Battling the South Course at Torrey Pines, Keegan Bradley put on a ball-striking clinic en route to a 3-under-par 35-34=69 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open, arriving at the midpoint on 6-under 138, good for a share of fourth place.
Bradley's success started on the tee box today. He found 10 (of 14) fairways and managed to avoid the thick stuff in all four of the misses, landing in fairway bunkers and/or the first cut of rough. From there, he pelted 15 greens in regulation to keep things relatively stress-free with the flat stick. It was a nice bonus that he ended up gaining 2.814 strokes putting on top of the strong tee-to-green play. The big whopper was a 41'9" birdie splash at the par-4 12th, but he also converted three other putts from outside eight feet. When you compare this to the field average, this is one of Bradley's best rounds of the season and gamers should watch very closely to see how he follows it up over the weekend.
Jan 27 - 7:06 PM
World No. 105 Keegan Bradley crafted a bogey-free 5-under 33-33=66 in today's final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to finish up his second appearance on 15-under 269, up 14 spots on the live leaderboard to T7.
UPDATE:
Bradley finished in a three-way T7.
In his last start two weeks ago, the 30-year-old was a first-round co-leader at the CIMB, eventually finishing solo sixth. If his top 10 holds today, it'll be the first time he's posted back-to-back top-10 finishes since connecting four straight in
2013
. The St. Johns alum, who missed the cut here last year on debut, circled six birdies on 12 (of 14) fairways and 16 greens in regulation, two from between 19 and 21 feet. He did miss two scoring tries from inside of eight feet contributing to a pedestrian 1.813 putts per GIR and -0.134 SG: Putting.
Sun, Nov 6, 2016 05:43:00 PM
Beginning off No. 10 tee, Keegan Bradley smoothed a bogey-free 6-under-par 34-31=65 in today's second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to post 10-under 132, up 15 places on the live leaderboard to T2, one adrift of 36-hole clubhouse leader Chris Kirk.
The 30-year-old arrived off solo sixth at the CIMB where he co-led after R1 (64-72-68-68). He opened his second appearance in Vegas (MC/2016) with a 67 (four birdies and an eagle-3 against two bogeys), and came back with six birdies in R2, including four straight on holes 15-18. The Vermont native circled five of the six on his first half, adding a birdie-2 at the fifth that completed his scoring. All six conversions on 14 greens in regulation dropped from inside of 13 feet, posting 1.643 putts per GIR and 2.345 SG: Putting.
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 04:01:00 PM
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Jan 29 - 4:49 PM
Keegan Bradley cruises in R2 of the Farmers
Jan 27 - 7:06 PM
K. Bradley heading for back-to-back top 10s
Sun, Nov 6, 2016 05:43:00 PM
K. Bradley rolling in Vegas w/ bogey-free 65
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 04:01:00 PM
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
6
0
0
2
0
254
97
5
35
5
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
CareerBuilder Challenge
25
0
0
1
14
51
6
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
7
22
6
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
15
0
0
1
19
44
7
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
7
0
0
1
19
47
4
1
0
CIMB Classic
6
0
0
2
21
41
7
1
0
Safeway Open
22
0
0
0
17
49
5
1
0
Headlines
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Tiger Woods has an incredible history at Torrey Pines. See where he lands in this week's Farmers Insurance Open Power Ranking.
