Keegan Bradley Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 6/7/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 190

Following a 5-under-par 35-32-67 in today's final round of the Farmers Insurance Open, World No. 115 Keegan Bradley is the 72-hole clubhouse leader on 9-under 279, up 20 places on the leaderboard to T4 and tying the low round of the day thus far with Rory Sabbatini. The 30-year-old was making his seventh visit with a previous-best T16 in 2014 (69-72-71-71). He began the final round on 4-under (T24) after opening rounds of 69-69-74. The 30-year-old striped 12 (of 14) fairways and peppered 16 greens in regulation, posting 1.563 putts per GIR and 4.183 SG: Tee-to-Green. He opened his scoring with a 15-footer for birdie-3 at five and went back-to-back with birdie at the par-5 sixth, but gave one back with a failed sand save at the par-4 seventh. The Vermont native circled birdie-2 at the 11th (9'2"), birdied the par-5 13th, and then holed out for eagle-2 at the 14th from 149 yards away. He exchanged bogey-5 at 15 (failed scramble) with a closing, two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th to post his sixth top 25 of the season in seven starts and his third top 10. Bradley's season best entering the week is solo 6th at the no-cut CIMB Classic.

Battling the South Course at Torrey Pines, Keegan Bradley put on a ball-striking clinic en route to a 3-under-par 35-34=69 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open, arriving at the midpoint on 6-under 138, good for a share of fourth place. Bradley's success started on the tee box today. He found 10 (of 14) fairways and managed to avoid the thick stuff in all four of the misses, landing in fairway bunkers and/or the first cut of rough. From there, he pelted 15 greens in regulation to keep things relatively stress-free with the flat stick. It was a nice bonus that he ended up gaining 2.814 strokes putting on top of the strong tee-to-green play. The big whopper was a 41'9" birdie splash at the par-4 12th, but he also converted three other putts from outside eight feet. When you compare this to the field average, this is one of Bradley's best rounds of the season and gamers should watch very closely to see how he follows it up over the weekend.

World No. 105 Keegan Bradley crafted a bogey-free 5-under 33-33=66 in today's final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to finish up his second appearance on 15-under 269, up 14 spots on the live leaderboard to T7. UPDATE: Bradley finished in a three-way T7. In his last start two weeks ago, the 30-year-old was a first-round co-leader at the CIMB, eventually finishing solo sixth. If his top 10 holds today, it'll be the first time he's posted back-to-back top-10 finishes since connecting four straight in 2013. The St. Johns alum, who missed the cut here last year on debut, circled six birdies on 12 (of 14) fairways and 16 greens in regulation, two from between 19 and 21 feet. He did miss two scoring tries from inside of eight feet contributing to a pedestrian 1.813 putts per GIR and -0.134 SG: Putting.