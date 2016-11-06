Player Page

Keegan Bradley

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/7/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 190

Latest News

Recent News

Following a 5-under-par 35-32-67 in today's final round of the Farmers Insurance Open, World No. 115 Keegan Bradley is the 72-hole clubhouse leader on 9-under 279, up 20 places on the leaderboard to T4 and tying the low round of the day thus far with Rory Sabbatini.
The 30-year-old was making his seventh visit with a previous-best T16 in 2014 (69-72-71-71). He began the final round on 4-under (T24) after opening rounds of 69-69-74. The 30-year-old striped 12 (of 14) fairways and peppered 16 greens in regulation, posting 1.563 putts per GIR and 4.183 SG: Tee-to-Green. He opened his scoring with a 15-footer for birdie-3 at five and went back-to-back with birdie at the par-5 sixth, but gave one back with a failed sand save at the par-4 seventh. The Vermont native circled birdie-2 at the 11th (9'2"), birdied the par-5 13th, and then holed out for eagle-2 at the 14th from 149 yards away. He exchanged bogey-5 at 15 (failed scramble) with a closing, two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th to post his sixth top 25 of the season in seven starts and his third top 10. Bradley's season best entering the week is solo 6th at the no-cut CIMB Classic. Jan 29 - 4:49 PM
More Keegan Bradley Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201760 0 2 02549753550
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CareerBuilder Challenge250011451600
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000722610
OHL Classic at Mayakoba150011944710
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open70011947410
CIMB Classic60022141710
Safeway Open220001749510
 

 