Player Page

Hideki Matsuyama

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/25/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 170

Latest News

Recent News

Overnight leader Hideki Matsuyama labored to a 1-over-par 34-39=73 in the final round of the 18th Hero World Challenge but at 18-under 270, hung on for a two-shot victory over playing competitor Henrik Stenson, who carded a 68 with three birdies and one eagle-3 against a lone bogey and finished solo second here for a second straight time (2015) and is his second straight runner-up to Matsuyama (2017 WGC-HSBC Champions).
The World No. 6, a pre-tourney 15/2 outright, was a 36-hole co-leader and the 54-hole leader by seven over Stenson and Dustin Johnson. This is his third straight worldwide win, fourth in his last five starts, and while an unofficial TOUR event, does collect 46.00 world-ranking points. The 24-year-old circled a pair of birdie-4s on a bogey-free first half to lead by six at the turn, but came home in birdie-less 3-over to make things interesting until the end, securing the win with an up-and-down par at the 18th. For the week, he totaled two eagles and 22 birdies versus four bogeys and two doubles and was 15-under on the par 5s. Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler and 36-hole co-leader and odds-fave Dustin Johnson finished in a three-way T3 on 13-under 275, five adrift. Dec 4 - 4:20 PM
More Hideki Matsuyama Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 1 1 044231310
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CIMB Classic20012344310
 

 