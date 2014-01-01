Hideki Matsuyama Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 2/25/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 170

Overnight leader Hideki Matsuyama labored to a 1-over-par 34-39=73 in the final round of the 18th Hero World Challenge but at 18-under 270, hung on for a two-shot victory over playing competitor Henrik Stenson, who carded a 68 with three birdies and one eagle-3 against a lone bogey and finished solo second here for a second straight time (2015) and is his second straight runner-up to Matsuyama (2017 WGC-HSBC Champions). The World No. 6, a pre-tourney 15/2 outright, was a 36-hole co-leader and the 54-hole leader by seven over Stenson and Dustin Johnson. This is his third straight worldwide win, fourth in his last five starts, and while an unofficial TOUR event, does collect 46.00 world-ranking points. The 24-year-old circled a pair of birdie-4s on a bogey-free first half to lead by six at the turn, but came home in birdie-less 3-over to make things interesting until the end, securing the win with an up-and-down par at the 18th. For the week, he totaled two eagles and 22 birdies versus four bogeys and two doubles and was 15-under on the par 5s. Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler and 36-hole co-leader and odds-fave Dustin Johnson finished in a three-way T3 on 13-under 275, five adrift.

Overnight co-leader Hideki Matsuyama fashioned a 7-under-par 32-33=65 in the third round of the Hero World Challenge to reach the three-quarter pole on 19-under 197, good for the low round of the day and a seven-shot lead over Henrik Stenson, who carded a 66, and overnight co-leader Dustin Johnson, who doubled the 18th for a 72. The World No. 6 began the third frame co-leading with Johnson on 12-under after opening his third appearance in 65-67. He squared bogeys on holes 8 and 16 but overshadowed them with seven birdies and a hole-out eagle-2 at the seventh. Among the 24-year-old's seven birdies where four birdie-4s on the five par 5s, moving to 13-under for the week on the par 5s alone. The highlight of his lap was the eagle on the drivable par-4 seventh --video link below -- where he chose to layup off the tee and then jarred home a one-bounce eagle from 86 yards away. Matsuyama is going for his fourth win in his last five worldwide starts, opening the run with a three-shot win at the Japan Open and winning the WGC-HSBC and the Taiheiyo Masters by seven shots each. Source: PGA TOUR on Twitter

Hideki Matsuyama fired a 5-under-par 34-33=67 during the second round of the Hero World Challenge, posting a halftime score of 12-under 132 to grab a share of the 36-hole lead with Dustin Johnson. Matsuyama arrived with a co-last-place finish on his Albany record, but he also entered with the best form in the entire field, winning three of his last four individual starts worldwide. The 24-year-old has maintained that stellar form through two days of play in the Bahamas, trading 13 birdies and an eagle with just one bogey and one double bogey. Both of the blemishes have come on par 3s but he's played the par 5s at 9-under to make up the difference. Going from last-to-first in one year at this course would be quite the feat, but there are still 36 holes to play and with five par 5s on the layout, he can't afford to take his foot off the gas now.