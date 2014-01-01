Player Page

Tony Finau

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/14/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 200

Tony Finau cruised to a bogey-free, 4-under-par 33-35=68 while taking on Torrey Pines North in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open, entering the weekend on 3-under 141.
The big hitter was all over the map yesterday when facing the tougher South Course, but he bounced back nicely in round two. The first highlight came at the par-4 fourth when he holed out from off the green for birdie. Three holes later came the low point when he drove the green at the 322 yard, par-4 seventh but proceeded to three-putt for par. Finau started the day T96 on the leaderboard but given the difficult conditions at Torrey Pines today, this round has rocketed him up 79 spots. He will now turn his attention back to the South Course for the final two rounds. Jan 27 - 5:54 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201760 0 1 02489354730
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Sony Open in Hawaii200021646800
Tournament of Champions90012043800
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000624510
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open410011744910
CIMB Classic330001845810
Safeway Open260011646900
 

 