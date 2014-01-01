Tony Finau Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (27) / 9/14/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 200

Latest News Recent News

Tony Finau cruised to a bogey-free, 4-under-par 33-35=68 while taking on Torrey Pines North in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open, entering the weekend on 3-under 141. The big hitter was all over the map yesterday when facing the tougher South Course, but he bounced back nicely in round two. The first highlight came at the par-4 fourth when he holed out from off the green for birdie. Three holes later came the low point when he drove the green at the 322 yard, par-4 seventh but proceeded to three-putt for par. Finau started the day T96 on the leaderboard but given the difficult conditions at Torrey Pines today, this round has rocketed him up 79 spots. He will now turn his attention back to the South Course for the final two rounds.

Tony Finau salvaged a 3-under-par 33-34=67 during round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii, giving him a share of T6 on 9-under 131. Finau showcased some rare putting prowess in round one but he regressed today. The ball-striking was great as he gained 2.206 strokes off-the-tee and landed 16 greens in regulation. From there he missed six putts from inside 15 feet, including two from inside six feet. At day's end he walked off the course losing 1.268 strokes putting after gaining a whopping 3.285 strokes in round one. Putting will remain the wildcard over the weekend as Finau attempts to chase down Justin Thomas who has run away from the field after two days of play.

Tony Finau flew up the leaderboard in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii, piecing together a 6-under-par 32-32=64 to find himself five strokes off the early leader Justin Thomas. Finau split just seven (of 14) fairways but caught fire with the flat stick today. All was quiet with five pars to open the round before a 27'2" birdie bomb splashed the bottom of the cup at the par-4 sixth. He would stretch it out even further at the par-4 eighth, dropping one in from 59'6" for a second birdie of the day. Finau would connect on two more putts from outside 10 feet before his round was over, gaining 3.176 strokes putting on the day. The big bomber is not known for his smooth putting stroke, especially on bermuda greens, so today's round was a nice bonus for gamers who grabbed Finau this week.