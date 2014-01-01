Tony Finau

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brewers emerge as suitor for Matt Wieters
Braves bring back Kris Medlen on minors deal
Cubs finalize one-year deal with LHP Anderson
SEA planning to try Jarrod Dyson at leadoff
Felix named Opening Day starter for Mariners
V-Mart underwent hernia surgery in October
Nats finalize $3.5M deal with Stephen Drew
Mets showing interest in reliever Sergio Romo
Ryu says he is pain-free leading into spring
Reds ink Scott Feldman to $2.3 million deal
Dodgers sign Morrow to minor league contract
Rays keeping in touch with slugger Napoli
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 23
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 23
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Vikings not ruling out Bridgewater for 2017
Update: 49ers to interview Shanahan Friday
Report: Bridgewater likely to miss all of '17
Trubisky seen as this year's top QB prospect
Reid: Tyreek Hill could double snaps in 2017
Sammie Coates (hand) could require surgery
Kyle Shanahan meeting with 49ers on Saturday
Bills' Cyrus Kouandjio undergoes hip surgery
Cousins says he would play under tag again
Jadeveon Clowney undergoes scope on left knee
Jags GM: 'We can win a Super Bowl with Blake'
McCarthy would 'love to see' Lacy re-signed
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stew: Baze of Thunder
Jan 27
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 27
Jan 27
Dose: Kanter Smash
Jan 27
Roundtable: Shut-Down Alert
Jan 26
Westbrook: 23 is the Magic #
Jan 26
Unsustainable Statistics
Jan 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 25
Jan 25
Dose: Welcome Back, Blake!
Jan 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker will play vs. NO
Justin Hamilton, Randy Foye starting vs. CLE
Anthony Davis will play against the Spurs
Paul Zipser, Doug McDermott starting for CHI
Butler and Wade won't start as punishment
Joel Embiid (knee) will be a game-time call
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson starting at PF
Stephen Curry (quad soreness) is questionable
Brook Lopez and Caris LeVert resting vs. CLE
Cody Zeller out, Jeremy Lamb available vs. NY
Marcus Smart to come off the bench again
Al Horford won't play; Jonas & Amir starting
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Back to Work
Jan 27
Oilers Enter ASB on High Note
Jan 27
Fantasy Nuggets Week 16
Jan 26
Podcast: Mid-Season Awards
Jan 26
Dose:Shutout, Shutout, Shutout
Jan 26
Total Shot Contribution (TSC%)
Jan 25
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 25
Blues, Sens silence Pens, Caps
Jan 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Weber vs Ovechkin in Hardest Shot competition
Eddie Lack begins conditioning stint in AHL
Patrik Laine picks up 2 points in win vs CHI
Tarasenko snaps eight-game goal drought
Nino Niederreiter scores 1G, 2A in win vs STL
Johnny Gaudreau nets OT winner vs. Sens
Justin Schultz picks up 1G, 1A in loss to BOS
Brad Marchand nets 2 goals in win over PIT
Peter Budaj posts 22 save shutout in win
Wayne Simmonds extends goal streak to 3 games
Andrew Ladd scores twice in win over MTL
James Wisniewski signs with AHL Chicago
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hadwin posts 7-under, 36-hole clubhouse lead
Finau twirls bogey-free 68 in R2 of Farmers
Aphibarnrat joins the leading pack in Doha
Wang joins huge group leading Qatar Masters
Van Zyl joins group leading Qatar Masters
Aiken makes it six atop 36-hole Qatar board
Sullivan surges on second 9; ties Qatar lead
Elvira has halfway lead with 5 others in Doha
Korhonen ties Doha lead despite double bogey
Campillo joins lead with flawless 67 in Qatar
Dredge can't find spark again; in 6-way tie
Beau Hossler shines in PGA TOUR (pro) debut
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Lawsuit alleges widespread assault at Baylor
Colorado S coach Joe Tumpkin resigns
Huskers score commitment of 4-star WR Calvin
Aussie giant has offers despite no experience
RB McFarland stays home, commits to Terps
NFL to do 'significant inspection' of RB Cook
Ex-Bama QB Bateman to shift to WR with Utah
Iowa CB King: I'm willing to move to safety
CB White (ankle) out for the Senior Bowl
Vanderbilt looking to extend HC Derek Mason
Alabama QB Cooper Bateman heads to Utah
Oklahoma five-star LB Phillips flips to LSU
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Snodgrass saga ends with West Ham move
Niasse played well as Hull beaten in EFL Cup
Arsenal vs Southampton on Feb 25th postponed
Watford brings in AC Milan forward
Lallana could sit out FA Cup due to cut
Slimani returns from AFCON with injury
Mahrez available for FA Cup fourth round
Middlesbrough trio ruled out for FA Cup tie
Karanka on transfer window latest
Race to sign Robert Snodgrass intensifies
Guzan signs pre-contract with Atlanta United
Watford signs forward Mauro Zarate
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tony Finau
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 9/14/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Tony Finau cruised to a bogey-free, 4-under-par 33-35=68 while taking on Torrey Pines North in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open, entering the weekend on 3-under 141.
The big hitter was all over the map yesterday when facing the tougher South Course, but he bounced back nicely in round two. The first highlight came at the par-4 fourth when he holed out from off the green for birdie. Three holes later came the low point when he drove the green at the 322 yard, par-4 seventh but proceeded to three-putt for par. Finau started the day T96 on the leaderboard but given the difficult conditions at Torrey Pines today, this round has rocketed him up
79 spots
. He will now turn his attention back to the South Course for the final two rounds.
Jan 27 - 5:54 PM
Tony Finau salvaged a 3-under-par 33-34=67 during round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii, giving him a share of T6 on 9-under 131.
Finau showcased some rare putting prowess in round one but he regressed today. The ball-striking was great as he gained 2.206 strokes off-the-tee and landed 16 greens in regulation. From there he missed six putts from inside 15 feet, including two from inside six feet. At day's end he walked off the course losing 1.268 strokes putting after gaining a whopping 3.285 strokes in round one. Putting will remain the wildcard over the weekend as Finau attempts to chase down Justin Thomas who has run away from the field after two days of play.
Jan 13 - 10:46 PM
Tony Finau flew up the leaderboard in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii, piecing together a 6-under-par 32-32=64 to find himself five strokes off the early leader Justin Thomas.
Finau split just seven (of 14) fairways but caught fire with the flat stick today. All was quiet with five pars to open the round before a 27'2" birdie bomb splashed the bottom of the cup at the par-4 sixth. He would stretch it out even further at the par-4 eighth, dropping one in from 59'6" for a second birdie of the day. Finau would connect on two more putts from outside 10 feet before his round was over, gaining 3.176 strokes putting on the day. The big bomber is not known for his smooth putting stroke, especially on bermuda greens, so today's round was a nice bonus for gamers who grabbed Finau this week.
Jan 12 - 6:06 PM
World No. 88 Tony Finau conjured up a 3-under-par 35-35=70 in the third round of the SBS Tournament of Champions and will begin the final frame seven in arrears to 54-hole leader Justin Thomas.
UPDATE:
Finau birdied four of his last five holes on Sunday en route to a 3-under-par 36-34=70 and a four-day tally of 14-under 278, currently T7 on the leaderboard.
The 27-year-old began R3 in a four-way T7 on 8-under after opening his tourney debut in 70-68. He dipped one spot to T8 on 11-under 208 following a five-birdie two-bogey showing on Friday. The Utah native and resident book-ended bogey-5s on holes 4 and 17 (failed scrambles) with birdies at 5 (from 22'5"), 8, 11, 13 and 16 (11'11"). He gained 1.033 strokes off the tee but lost 1.300 approaching the green, landing just 12 greens in regulation. Finau averaged 1.786 putts per GIR, diminished by a 3-putt par on the par-5 15th from 36'5". He missed five putts from inside of eight feet, including a whiffed birdie from 34 inches on the par-5 ninth, but did make four par putts from between five and eight feet for a -0.291 SG: Putting.
Jan 8 - 11:03 AM
Finau twirls bogey-free 68 in R2 of Farmers
Jan 27 - 5:54 PM
Finau eight back entering the weekend at Sony
Jan 13 - 10:46 PM
Finau catches fire with the putter in Round 1
Jan 12 - 6:06 PM
Mixed bag for Finau in R3 at SBS TOC
Jan 8 - 11:03 AM
More Tony Finau Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(651)
2
S. Kim
PGA
(638)
3
J. Overton
PGA
(626)
4
P. Cantlay
PGA
(588)
5
R. McIlroy
PGA
(571)
6
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(545)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(537)
8
B. Davis
PGA
(500)
9
S. Bae
PGA
(483)
10
S. Appleby
PGA
(477)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
6
0
0
1
0
248
93
5
47
3
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Sony Open in Hawaii
20
0
0
2
16
46
8
0
0
Tournament of Champions
9
0
0
1
20
43
8
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
6
24
5
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
41
0
0
1
17
44
9
1
0
CIMB Classic
33
0
0
0
18
45
8
1
0
Safeway Open
26
0
0
1
16
46
9
0
0
Headlines
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Tiger Woods has an incredible history at Torrey Pines. See where he lands in this week's Farmers Insurance Open Power Ranking.
More GOL Columns
»
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
»
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
»
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
»
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
»
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
GOL Headlines
»
Hadwin posts 7-under, 36-hole clubhouse lead
»
Finau twirls bogey-free 68 in R2 of Farmers
»
Aphibarnrat joins the leading pack in Doha
»
Wang joins huge group leading Qatar Masters
»
Van Zyl joins group leading Qatar Masters
»
Aiken makes it six atop 36-hole Qatar board
»
Sullivan surges on second 9; ties Qatar lead
»
Elvira has halfway lead with 5 others in Doha
»
Korhonen ties Doha lead despite double bogey
»
Campillo joins lead with flawless 67 in Qatar
»
Dredge can't find spark again; in 6-way tie
»
Beau Hossler shines in PGA TOUR (pro) debut
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved