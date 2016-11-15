Welcome,
Article Results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Thomas bogey-free 65; extends to 7-shot lead
Kisner flirts w/ 59; settles for 10-birdie 60
Walker among notable MCs at Sony; MDF looms
Thomas taking no prisoners at the Sony Open
Spieth (65-67) nine back at halfway point
Woodland five off the pace thru 36 @ the Sony
OQer Sawada makes cut w/ bogey-free 66
Bogey-free 61 rockets Z. Johnson up the board
Rose joins clubhouse mark w/ 6-under 64
Bogey-free 61 for Molder in R2; career low
Swafford sets the early pace at Sony midpoint
Van Zyl wins BMW with ace; 10th after R2 65
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kevin Kisner
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 2/15/1984
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 51 Kevin Kisner fired a 10-under-par 30-30=
60
in the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii to reach the three-quarter mark on 13-under 197, up
66
spots to T4 with play still in progress and good for the low round of the day.
The 32-year-old had a 9'2" putt at the par-5 ninth for a walk-off eagle and a 59, but it slid by on the right, settling for a career best in his 435th career round, previously 63 two times. After opening his sixth appearance with a 70, he eagled this very par 5 in R2 for a 67 to make the cut on the number. The 32-year-old, T5 here last year, landed nine (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, circling seven conventional birdies, adding a 16-footer from the fringe for birdie-3 at the 14th, a 34-footer from off the green at the par-3 17th, and a 24-footer from the fringe at the par-4 eighth (using the flat stick). Kisner's 60 was 8.329 strokes better than the field average.
Jan 14 - 10:34 PM
Kevin Kisner makes his way back to Sea Island Golf Club for a chance to defend his title at this week's RSM Classic.
The Georgia Bulldog lapped the field here last year, finishing the week six shots clear of runner-up Kevin Chappell. Kisner was dialed in right from the start, styling a blemish-free 7-under 65 on the Plantation Course to kick off his week. He swallowed just one bogey in each of R2 and R3 before posting another bogey-free round in the finale. On the week he circled 22 birdies and one eagle. On the down side, his form was a bit better last year as he arrived with a runner-up finish just two weeks prior (WGC-HSBC) while currently he's on a streak of six straight events without a top 25. With top 30s in five of six RSM starts, Kisner makes for a great fantasy pick in all formats.
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 03:12:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
After a runner-up finish last year, Kevin Kisner returns to Shanghai, China, this week for a second try at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions.
In his HSBC debut, Kisner posted rounds of 64→66→70→70 to finish at 18-under 270, two strokes off the winner's pace (Russell Knox, 20-under). The Georgia Bulldog held the 36-hole lead and 54-hole co-lead but his scores gradually got worse as the week went on. A runner-up finish is still nice, however you slice it. Kisner opened his 2016-17 campaign last week with a T26 at the CIMB Classic. The 32-year-old finished last season ranked 35th in birdie or better percentage, making him a very appealing option to DFS gamers primarily in need of birdies and eagles.
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 08:16:00 AM
Source:
WorldGolfChampionships.com
Kevin Kisner concocted an even-par 34-36=70 during round two of the TOUR Championship, entering the weekend in third place on 3-under 137, four off the leader Dustin Johnson.
The Georgia Bulldog opened the round in style, splashing home a 19'6" birdie on the difficult par-4 first. It was one of just six birdies surrendered by the hole this week. The 32-year-old struggled tee-to-green, losing 2.376 strokes to the field, but gained 2.555 strokes putting to make up ground. That included three more putts from outside nine feet (after the opening bomb). Kisner will enter the weekend in a share of third place, four strokes off the pace with a chance to pick up his second win in the state of Georgia (2016 RSM Classic).
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 05:53:00 PM
Kisner flirts w/ 59; settles for 10-birdie 60
Jan 14 - 10:34 PM
Kevin Kisner seeking repeat @ The RSM Classic
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 03:12:00 PM
Kisner comes back to China for WGC-HSBC
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 08:16:00 AM
Kevin Kisner coasts to even-par R2 in Atlanta
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 05:53:00 PM
More Kevin Kisner Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
2
0
0
0
0
68
25
1
13
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
7
24
5
0
0
CIMB Classic
26
0
0
1
18
44
8
1
0
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Charles Howell III has a long and successful history at Waialae CC in the Sony Open. He's a wise play this week.
More GOL Columns
»
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
»
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
»
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
»
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
»
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
»
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
»
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
»
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
»
Thomas bogey-free 65; extends to 7-shot lead
»
Kisner flirts w/ 59; settles for 10-birdie 60
»
Walker among notable MCs at Sony; MDF looms
»
Thomas taking no prisoners at the Sony Open
»
Spieth (65-67) nine back at halfway point
»
Woodland five off the pace thru 36 @ the Sony
»
OQer Sawada makes cut w/ bogey-free 66
»
Bogey-free 61 rockets Z. Johnson up the board
»
Rose joins clubhouse mark w/ 6-under 64
»
Bogey-free 61 for Molder in R2; career low
»
Swafford sets the early pace at Sony midpoint
»
Van Zyl wins BMW with ace; 10th after R2 65
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
