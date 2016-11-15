Player Page

Kevin Kisner

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (32) / 2/15/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 165

Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 51 Kevin Kisner fired a 10-under-par 30-30=60 in the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii to reach the three-quarter mark on 13-under 197, up 66 spots to T4 with play still in progress and good for the low round of the day.
The 32-year-old had a 9'2" putt at the par-5 ninth for a walk-off eagle and a 59, but it slid by on the right, settling for a career best in his 435th career round, previously 63 two times. After opening his sixth appearance with a 70, he eagled this very par 5 in R2 for a 67 to make the cut on the number. The 32-year-old, T5 here last year, landed nine (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, circling seven conventional birdies, adding a 16-footer from the fringe for birdie-3 at the 14th, a 34-footer from off the green at the par-3 17th, and a 24-footer from the fringe at the par-4 eighth (using the flat stick). Kisner's 60 was 8.329 strokes better than the field average. Jan 14 - 10:34 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 0 0 0682511310
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The RSM Classicn/a000724500
CIMB Classic260011844810
 

 