Kevin Kisner Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (32) / 2/15/1984 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 165

Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 51 Kevin Kisner fired a 10-under-par 30-30=60 in the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii to reach the three-quarter mark on 13-under 197, up 66 spots to T4 with play still in progress and good for the low round of the day. The 32-year-old had a 9'2" putt at the par-5 ninth for a walk-off eagle and a 59, but it slid by on the right, settling for a career best in his 435th career round, previously 63 two times. After opening his sixth appearance with a 70, he eagled this very par 5 in R2 for a 67 to make the cut on the number. The 32-year-old, T5 here last year, landed nine (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, circling seven conventional birdies, adding a 16-footer from the fringe for birdie-3 at the 14th, a 34-footer from off the green at the par-3 17th, and a 24-footer from the fringe at the par-4 eighth (using the flat stick). Kisner's 60 was 8.329 strokes better than the field average.

Kevin Kisner makes his way back to Sea Island Golf Club for a chance to defend his title at this week's RSM Classic. The Georgia Bulldog lapped the field here last year, finishing the week six shots clear of runner-up Kevin Chappell. Kisner was dialed in right from the start, styling a blemish-free 7-under 65 on the Plantation Course to kick off his week. He swallowed just one bogey in each of R2 and R3 before posting another bogey-free round in the finale. On the week he circled 22 birdies and one eagle. On the down side, his form was a bit better last year as he arrived with a runner-up finish just two weeks prior (WGC-HSBC) while currently he's on a streak of six straight events without a top 25. With top 30s in five of six RSM starts, Kisner makes for a great fantasy pick in all formats. Source: PGATOUR.com

After a runner-up finish last year, Kevin Kisner returns to Shanghai, China, this week for a second try at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. In his HSBC debut, Kisner posted rounds of 64→66→70→70 to finish at 18-under 270, two strokes off the winner's pace (Russell Knox, 20-under). The Georgia Bulldog held the 36-hole lead and 54-hole co-lead but his scores gradually got worse as the week went on. A runner-up finish is still nice, however you slice it. Kisner opened his 2016-17 campaign last week with a T26 at the CIMB Classic. The 32-year-old finished last season ranked 35th in birdie or better percentage, making him a very appealing option to DFS gamers primarily in need of birdies and eagles. Source: WorldGolfChampionships.com