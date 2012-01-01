Brendan Steele Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (33) / 4/5/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 175

Brendan Steele fired the low round of the day while taking on the Nicklaus Tournament Course in round two of the CareerBuilder Challenge, signing for a bogey-free, 8-under-par 32-32=64 to reach 12-under 132 on the week, placing him two strokes off the pace set by Hudson Swafford. The SoCal native is taking full advantage of his local knowledge of the California desert. Steele was firing from the get-go, rolling in back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th to open his round. Tee-to-green, he didn't impress with just 12 greens in regulation, but his putting was superb to help him go 6-for-6 scrambling. Steele needed just 21 putts to make his way around the Nicklaus Tournament Course, a nine-putt improvement day-over-day. Perhaps adding to his confidence this week, Steele already has a win in California this season (Safeway Open). He had to battle the rain that week, as well. This round goes in the books as his lowest round of the new campaign, previously posting a 65 in R4 of that previously mentioned Safeway Open win.

World No. 60 Brendan Steele battled to a 2-under-par 37-34=71 in the final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions to wrap up his second appearance on 15-under 277, good for a three-way T6, seven adrift of overnight leader and champion Justin Thomas. The 33-year-old, who finished 25th (of 27 players) on debut in 2012, forged his second top 10 of the season in four events to go along with his 1-shot win at the season-opener in Napa. He began the final round in solo 6th, five back, and circled five birdies against three bogeys on 10 (of 15) fairways and 15 greens in regulation. Steele gained 1.441 strokes approaching the green, but lost 0.781 with the flat stick, posting a disappointing 1.933 putts per GIR. He 3-putted the first and seventh for bogey-5s, but did bang home a 41-footer for birdie-3 at the 13th. For the week, the Californian totaled one eagle and 19 birdies against six bogeys.

World No. 60 Brendan Steele authored a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-35=67 in the third round of the SBS Tournament of Champions for a three-day tally of 13-under 206, up five spots to T6 with play still in progress. The 33-year-old found just seven (of 15) fairways but carved out 14 greens in regulation, gaining 1.594 strokes approaching the green at the time he signed his card. Three of his six birdies were one-putt versions from between seven and 12 feet, adding three, two-putt birdie-4s at Nos. 5, 9 and 15. All told, the Cal-Riverside alum posted 1.786 putts per GIR and after opening with an indifferent three-birdie, two-bogey 72, carded his second straight 67.