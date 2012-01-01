Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Brendan Steele
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Brendan Steele
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 4/5/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Brendan Steele fired the low round of the day while taking on the Nicklaus Tournament Course in round two of the CareerBuilder Challenge, signing for a bogey-free, 8-under-par 32-32=64 to reach 12-under 132 on the week, placing him two strokes off the pace set by Hudson Swafford.
The SoCal native is taking full advantage of his local knowledge of the California desert. Steele was firing from the get-go, rolling in back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th to open his round. Tee-to-green, he didn't impress with just 12 greens in regulation, but his putting was superb to help him go 6-for-6 scrambling. Steele needed just 21 putts to make his way around the Nicklaus Tournament Course, a nine-putt improvement day-over-day. Perhaps adding to his confidence this week, Steele already has a win in California this season (Safeway Open). He had to battle the rain that week, as well. This round goes in the books as his lowest round of the new campaign, previously posting a 65 in R4 of that previously mentioned Safeway Open win.
Jan 20 - 4:44 PM
World No. 60 Brendan Steele battled to a 2-under-par 37-34=71 in the final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions to wrap up his second appearance on 15-under 277, good for a three-way T6, seven adrift of overnight leader and champion Justin Thomas.
The 33-year-old, who finished 25th (of 27 players) on debut in 2012, forged his second top 10 of the season in four events to go along with his 1-shot win at the season-opener in Napa. He began the final round in solo 6th, five back, and circled five birdies against three bogeys on 10 (of 15) fairways and 15 greens in regulation. Steele gained 1.441 strokes approaching the green, but lost 0.781 with the flat stick, posting a disappointing 1.933 putts per GIR. He 3-putted the first and seventh for bogey-5s, but did bang home a 41-footer for birdie-3 at the 13th. For the week, the Californian totaled one eagle and 19 birdies against six bogeys.
Jan 8 - 9:04 PM
World No. 60 Brendan Steele authored a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-35=67 in the third round of the SBS Tournament of Champions for a three-day tally of 13-under 206, up five spots to T6 with play still in progress.
The 33-year-old found just seven (of 15) fairways but carved out 14 greens in regulation, gaining 1.594 strokes approaching the green at the time he signed his card. Three of his six birdies were one-putt versions from between seven and 12 feet, adding three, two-putt birdie-4s at Nos. 5, 9 and 15. All told, the Cal-Riverside alum posted 1.786 putts per GIR and after opening with an indifferent three-birdie, two-bogey 72, carded his second straight 67.
Jan 7 - 7:29 PM
Brendan Steele torched The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort in the second round of the SBS Tournament of Chamions, posting a 6-under-par 32-35=67 to reach 7-under 139 on the week.
The slender Steele found just eight fairways today but still managed 14 greens in regulation and didn't get penalized too much by his misses. The lone blemish came at the par-4 17th when he came up short of the green and then failed to make a 9'11" par-saving attempt. That was following up a birdie at the par-4 16th and an eagle at the par-5 15th (11'6" putt). The eagle splash was one of four putts converted from outside nine feet today, gaining 2.155 strokes putting as he walked off the course. At the moment, Steele is three strokes off the live lead, but that margin will surely increase as the leaders finish up their rounds.
Jan 6 - 8:10 PM
Steele sits two back thru 36 at CareerBuilder
Jan 20 - 4:44 PM
Steele three-way T6; second top 10 of season
Jan 8 - 9:04 PM
Steele bogey-free 67 in R3 at Kapalua
Jan 7 - 7:29 PM
Steele jumps into the mix in R2 of SBS TOC
Jan 6 - 8:10 PM
More Brendan Steele Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
4
1
1
2
0
189
75
1
22
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Tournament of Champions
6
0
0
1
19
46
6
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
31
0
0
0
18
46
8
0
0
CIMB Classic
26
0
0
0
14
54
4
0
0
Safeway Open
1
0
0
0
24
43
4
1
0
Headlines
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Bill Haas owns two wins and a runner-up in the CareerBuilder Challenge. Expect him to contend this week.
More GOL Columns
»
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
»
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
»
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
»
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
»
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
GOL Headlines
»
Bozzelli loses CBC lead despite bogey-free 67
»
Steele sits two back thru 36 at CareerBuilder
»
Swafford setting the CBC pace thru 36 holes
»
Pieters among notables to miss Abu Dhabi cut
»
Stenson slips three back thru 36 in Abu Dhabi
»
Abu Dhabi king Kaymer leads through 36 holes
»
Larrazábal has birdies at 7 of 8 par 3s; T3
»
Bozzelli grabs first PGA TOUR lead at CBC
»
Swafford off to the races (again) at the CBC
»
Kizzire cruises to the top of the board @ CBC
»
Varner III sets early pace at CB Challenge
»
Stenson claims an early Abu Dhabi advantage
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
