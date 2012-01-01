Player Page

Brendan Steele

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (33) / 4/5/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 175

Brendan Steele fired the low round of the day while taking on the Nicklaus Tournament Course in round two of the CareerBuilder Challenge, signing for a bogey-free, 8-under-par 32-32=64 to reach 12-under 132 on the week, placing him two strokes off the pace set by Hudson Swafford.
The SoCal native is taking full advantage of his local knowledge of the California desert. Steele was firing from the get-go, rolling in back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th to open his round. Tee-to-green, he didn't impress with just 12 greens in regulation, but his putting was superb to help him go 6-for-6 scrambling. Steele needed just 21 putts to make his way around the Nicklaus Tournament Course, a nine-putt improvement day-over-day. Perhaps adding to his confidence this week, Steele already has a win in California this season (Safeway Open). He had to battle the rain that week, as well. This round goes in the books as his lowest round of the new campaign, previously posting a 65 in R4 of that previously mentioned Safeway Open win. Jan 20 - 4:44 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201741 1 2 01897512210
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Tournament of Champions60011946600
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open310001846800
CIMB Classic260001454400
Safeway Open10002443410
 

 