Scott Stallings Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (31) / 3/25/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 195

Scott Stallings twirled a 3-under-par 36-37=67 during his opening navigation of PGA National's Champion Course at the Honda Classic, circling a hole-in-one at the par-3 15th along the way. Stallings arrived in good form, posting a solo eighth at the CareerBuilder Challenge and a T14 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am over his last three starts. He kept that momentum rolling today, posting his second-lowest score at PGA National's Champion Course (4-under 66, R2 of 2013 edition). The clear highlight of the round came at the 15th where he holed his tee shot at the 179-yard par 3. It will go in the books as his third-career ace on the PGA TOUR (2016 Valero Texas Open and 2011 Transitions Championship). Making his fourth appearance at the Honda Classic, Stallings is still looking for his first top 25 here, and is well on his way after a solid opening round.

Playing Monterey Peninsula CC, World No. 330 Scott Stallings enjoyed a 6-under-par 29-36=65 in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to reach 8-under 207, up 28 spots on the live leaderboard to T7. The 31-year-old is making his third appearance with missed cuts in 2011 and 2012. He opened with even-par 72 (Spyglass Hill) and 2-under 70 (Pebble Beach Golf Links). Today's lap was the Web.com Tour grad's ninth at the AT&T Pro-Am, and is his first sub-70. He split 12 (of 13) fairways and peppered 17 greens in regulation, circling seven birdies versus one bogey for 1.647 putts per GIR. This is Stallings' eighth start of the season and is vying for second top 10, joining solo eighth two starts ago at the Farmers, which was his first top 10 on TOUR in 61 weeks.

Web.com Tour grad Scott Stallings authored a 6-under-par 35-31=66 in the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to wrap his seventh straight appearance on 15-under 273, up 12 spots on the live leaderboard to T9. UPDATE: With play completed, Stallings finished in solo 8th, his first top 10 since T9 at the 2015-16 RSM Classic 61 weeks ago. The World No. 397 began the final frame on 9-under (T21) after opening laps of 67-71-69. He striped 11 (of 14) fairways and pelted 16 greens in regulation, currently No. 1 in SG: Tee-to-Green in R4 at 5.106. The Tennessee Tech alum squared bogey-4s at 6 and 13, but erased them with six birdies and a pitch-in eagle-3 at the 16th (from 44'6" away), concluding his round eagle-birdie-birdie finish.