Scott Stallings

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (31) / 3/25/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195

Scott Stallings twirled a 3-under-par 36-37=67 during his opening navigation of PGA National's Champion Course at the Honda Classic, circling a hole-in-one at the par-3 15th along the way.
Stallings arrived in good form, posting a solo eighth at the CareerBuilder Challenge and a T14 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am over his last three starts. He kept that momentum rolling today, posting his second-lowest score at PGA National's Champion Course (4-under 66, R2 of 2013 edition). The clear highlight of the round came at the 15th where he holed his tee shot at the 179-yard par 3. It will go in the books as his third-career ace on the PGA TOUR (2016 Valero Texas Open and 2011 Transitions Championship). Making his fourth appearance at the Honda Classic, Stallings is still looking for his first top 25 here, and is well on his way after a solid opening round. Feb 23 - 12:08 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201770 0 1 02407014261
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am140001550610
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000721800
CareerBuilder Challenge80011849310
The RSM Classic700001644921
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000724410
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000424800
Safeway Openn/a000328410
 

 