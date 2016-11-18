Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Darkness leaves nine stranded in R1 of WMPO
Kuchar cruises to the top at WM Phoenix Open
Matsuyama continues to shine @ TPC Scottsdale
John Peterson paces early starters at WMPO
Pat Perez (shoulder) WDs during R1 of WMPO
Colt Knost WDs from WM Phoenix Open
Garcia cashes in; posts lead with 65 in Dubai
Koepka back on site of 2015 WMPO victory
Woods continues comeback with start in Dubai
Stenson clear favorite for second Dubai win
Matsuyama preps for title defense @ WMPO
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
Sung Kang
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Sung Kang
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 6/4/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'8' / 170
Latest News
Recent News
The first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open was suspended due to darkness at 6:04 p.m. MST and will resume at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow morning.
This is nothing new for the Phoenix Open as the amount of daylight is the biggest reason the field is restricted to 132 golfers in the first place. Prior to sunset, Sung Kang was closing his round in style. After a quiet 1-under 34 outward nine, he blitzed the back nine with four birdies in a five-hole stretch, starting with the par-5 13th. He currently sits at 4-under thru 17. The 29-year-old finished T40 here way back in his 2012 debut and this is his first time earning his way back.
Feb 2 - 8:43 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
World No. 210 Sung Kang looks to turn things around at this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open where he's making his second appearance, first since T40 in 2012.
The 29-year-old has missed three straight cuts and five of his last six, interrupted only by a T33 at The RSM Classic before the holiday break, which included a course-record 64 (Plantation Course). Overall, he's 2-for-8 on the season with a best of T21 at the no-cut CIMB Classic. Looking ahead to next week's AT&T Pebble Beach, the South Korean also owns the course (and tournament record) at Monterey Peninsula CC with 11-under 60, which is a career low in 244 rounds. He ranks 70th on TOUR in greens in regulation (72.75 percent) but 208th in putts per GIR (1.825).
Feb 1 - 3:01 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Sung Kang set the course record at Sea Island Resort's Plantation Course with an 8-under-par 32-32=64 during round two of The RSM Classic, vaulting up to 5-under 137 after day two, making it through the cut line on the number.
With the Plantation Course being added to the RSM rota last year, it's only been used during four days of play now. While a plethora of golfers have pieced together a 7-under 65, Kang is the first to reach 64. He did so by striping 12 (of 14) fairways and landing 15 greens in regulation. The highlight was an eagle at the par-5 16th. Kang also chipped in for birdie at the par-3 seventh as he was making his way into the clubhouse. This round was a nine-shot improvement over round one when he carded a 3-over 73 at the host course (Seaside). He will now turn his attention back to the Seaside Course for the weekend.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 04:43:00 PM
World No. 186 Sung Kang is in Kuala Lumpur for his tournament debut at the CIMB Classic.
After three straight years on the Web.com Tour, the 29-year-old made it back to the main stage last season, finishing 96th in the final FedExCup standings, keeping his card for the first time in his third year on TOUR. He posted seven top 25s in 16 made cuts (29 starts), including a T18 in his Playoffs debut at The Barclays where he closed with a course-record-tying 7-under 64 at Bethpage Black. The Irving, Texas, resident's season best among two top 10s was T8 at the Northern Trust and also posted a T18 at the U.S. Open in his only major appearance in 2016. He arrives off a missed cut (by one) last week at the Safeway (70-72).
Wed, Oct 19, 2016 11:54:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Darkness leaves nine stranded in R1 of WMPO
Feb 2 - 8:43 PM
Kang back at WMPO after 5-year hiatus
Feb 1 - 3:01 PM
Kang sneaks thru cut line w/ course-record 64
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 04:43:00 PM
Kang makes his CIMB debut in Malaysia
Wed, Oct 19, 2016 11:54:00 AM
More Sung Kang Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
8
0
0
0
0
240
80
2
53
3
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
21
7
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
14
31
7
2
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
5
28
3
0
0
The RSM Classic
33
0
0
1
15
48
8
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
5
24
7
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
9
20
7
0
0
CIMB Classic
21
0
0
1
16
48
7
0
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
9
20
7
0
0
Headlines
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Ryan Moore has a solid history in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Check out where he lands in this week's power ranking.
More GOL Columns
»
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
»
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
»
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
»
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
»
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
»
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
»
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
»
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
GOL Headlines
»
Darkness leaves nine stranded in R1 of WMPO
»
Kuchar cruises to the top at WM Phoenix Open
»
Matsuyama continues to shine @ TPC Scottsdale
»
John Peterson paces early starters at WMPO
»
Pat Perez (shoulder) WDs during R1 of WMPO
»
Colt Knost WDs from WM Phoenix Open
»
Garcia cashes in; posts lead with 65 in Dubai
»
Koepka back on site of 2015 WMPO victory
»
Woods continues comeback with start in Dubai
»
Stenson clear favorite for second Dubai win
»
Matsuyama preps for title defense @ WMPO
»
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
