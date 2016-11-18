Sung Kang Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 6/4/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 170

Latest News Recent News

The first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open was suspended due to darkness at 6:04 p.m. MST and will resume at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow morning. This is nothing new for the Phoenix Open as the amount of daylight is the biggest reason the field is restricted to 132 golfers in the first place. Prior to sunset, Sung Kang was closing his round in style. After a quiet 1-under 34 outward nine, he blitzed the back nine with four birdies in a five-hole stretch, starting with the par-5 13th. He currently sits at 4-under thru 17. The 29-year-old finished T40 here way back in his 2012 debut and this is his first time earning his way back. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

World No. 210 Sung Kang looks to turn things around at this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open where he's making his second appearance, first since T40 in 2012. The 29-year-old has missed three straight cuts and five of his last six, interrupted only by a T33 at The RSM Classic before the holiday break, which included a course-record 64 (Plantation Course). Overall, he's 2-for-8 on the season with a best of T21 at the no-cut CIMB Classic. Looking ahead to next week's AT&T Pebble Beach, the South Korean also owns the course (and tournament record) at Monterey Peninsula CC with 11-under 60, which is a career low in 244 rounds. He ranks 70th on TOUR in greens in regulation (72.75 percent) but 208th in putts per GIR (1.825). Source: PGATOUR.com

Sung Kang set the course record at Sea Island Resort's Plantation Course with an 8-under-par 32-32=64 during round two of The RSM Classic, vaulting up to 5-under 137 after day two, making it through the cut line on the number. With the Plantation Course being added to the RSM rota last year, it's only been used during four days of play now. While a plethora of golfers have pieced together a 7-under 65, Kang is the first to reach 64. He did so by striping 12 (of 14) fairways and landing 15 greens in regulation. The highlight was an eagle at the par-5 16th. Kang also chipped in for birdie at the par-3 seventh as he was making his way into the clubhouse. This round was a nine-shot improvement over round one when he carded a 3-over 73 at the host course (Seaside). He will now turn his attention back to the Seaside Course for the weekend.