Player Page

Sung Kang

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 6/4/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 170

Latest News

Recent News

The first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open was suspended due to darkness at 6:04 p.m. MST and will resume at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow morning.
This is nothing new for the Phoenix Open as the amount of daylight is the biggest reason the field is restricted to 132 golfers in the first place. Prior to sunset, Sung Kang was closing his round in style. After a quiet 1-under 34 outward nine, he blitzed the back nine with four birdies in a five-hole stretch, starting with the par-5 13th. He currently sits at 4-under thru 17. The 29-year-old finished T40 here way back in his 2012 debut and this is his first time earning his way back. Feb 2 - 8:43 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
More Sung Kang Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201780 0 0 02408025330
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000721710
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001431720
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000528300
The RSM Classic330011548800
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000524700
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000920700
CIMB Classic210011648700
Safeway Openn/a000920700
 

 