FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Lightning suspends R2 play at the Barracuda
Rookie Etulain WD (wrist) at the Barracuda
Overnight leader Pieters dips with R2 70
McIlroy three back entering the weekend @ WGC
Walker sets a 7-under target at Firestone CC
Zach Johnson posts 4-under after R2 67
Stuart Appleby out in front at the Barracuda
Weather suspends play again in Akron, Ohio
John Huh sets the 18-hole Barracuda target
Pieters posts blemish-free 65 to lead WGC
McIlroy makes an early move at Firestone CC
Knox takes it low in R1 of WGC-Bridgestone
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Julian Etulain
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 6/21/1988
Ht / Wt:
5'8" / 156
Latest News
Recent News
Making his tournament debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 441 Julian Etulain withdrew during the second round of the Barracuda Championship citing a wrist injury.
The 29-year-old entered the week 159th in the FedExCup standings so this hurts, literally. It's his first mid-tourney WD in his 23rd career start, 21st as a member. Beginning off No. 10 tee, the Web.com Tour grad was -1 point on the day and -3 points total, a distant 12 points shy of the projected cut line when he called it a day.
Aug 4 - 7:41 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
In four-ball action in the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Angel Cabrera and PGA TOUR rookie Julian Etulain tacked on a bogey-free 7-under-par 33-32=65 for a 72-hole total of 19-under 269, up one spot into a six-way T5, eight in arrears of a 2-team playoff that will take place on Monday morning.
For the 47-year-old Cabrera, this may have been a team event, but it will still go down as his
first top-10 finish
on TOUR since his win at the 2014 Greenbrier Classic
55 starts ago.
Teamed with fellow Argentine Etulain, 19 years his junior, they opened with 70-63-71 to begin the final round T6 on 12-under, seven back of 54-hole leaders Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith. The pairing went out in 3-under, with Cabrera circling birdie-4s at Nos. 2 and 7 (from 11'10"), and birdie-2 at nine from 15'10". Etulain got on the board with birdie-4 at 11 (12'11") and completed their scoring with a 9-footer for birdie at the par-4 14th. In between, Cabrera circled 12 and 13, both from inside of 10 feet. For Etulain, this is a
career best
and first top 10 in 13 career starts, previously T17 at the 2017 Puerto Rico Open.
Apr 30 - 10:40 PM
Argentina's Julian Etulain and Ángel Cabrera teamed up to fire a bogey-free, 9-under-par 32-31=63 during round two of the Zurich Classic, reaching halftime on 11-under 133.
After a ho-hum 2-under 70 in R1 (alternate shot), the Argentines picked up the pace today. They opened on the 10th tee and rattled off five birdies before the turn. Putting was the name of the game today as this duo splashed in six putts from outside 11 feet today, including a 32'6" birdie bomb from Cabrera at the par-5 11th. Next up for this team is a third-round tee time where they will shift back to the alternate shot format.
Apr 28 - 3:03 PM
Julian Etulain charged up the leaderboard in round four of the Puerto Rico Open, piecing together a bogey-free, 8-under-par 32-32=64 to close out the week on 14-under 274, good for a spot inside the top 20.
The PGA TOUR rookie started the day in a share of 47th place, allowing him to play stress-free golf and attack flagsticks. The Argentine did just that, landing 15 greens today en route to eight birdies. Etulain would love to have his first round back, as he carded a 1-over 73 before blitzing Coco Beach Golf & Country Club to the tune of 15-under-par over the final three rounds, swallowing just one bogey in Rounds 2 thru 4. This will go in the books as a career-best TOUR finish for Etulain, previously a T33 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Mar 26 - 1:58 PM
Rookie Etulain WD (wrist) at the Barracuda
Aug 4 - 7:41 PM
Etulain & Cabrera net T5 at Zurich Classic
Apr 30 - 10:40 PM
Etulain & Cabrera climb up the board in R2
Apr 28 - 3:03 PM
Etulain flashes low score in R4 of PR Open
Mar 26 - 1:58 PM
More Julian Etulain Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
17
0
1
1
0
583
171
3
145
12
4
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
RBC Canadian Open
n/a
0
0
1
6
24
5
0
0
John Deere Classic
n/a
0
0
0
6
24
6
0
0
The Greenbrier Classic
68
0
0
0
11
50
9
2
0
Quicken Loans National
n/a
0
0
0
4
21
8
3
0
Travelers Championship
75
0
0
0
9
34
11
0
0
FedEx St. Jude Classic
24
0
0
0
15
49
7
0
1
AT&T Byron Nelson
n/a
0
0
0
5
22
8
1
0
Wells Fargo Championship
36
0
0
1
13
47
9
1
1
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
5
0
0
0
23
45
4
0
0
Valero Texas Open
75
0
0
0
10
41
20
1
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
33
0
0
0
14
51
6
0
1
Farmers Insurance Open
63
0
0
0
14
43
15
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
1
5
41
5
1
1
The RSM Classic
71
0
0
0
15
29
8
2
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
6
21
9
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
20
8
1
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
8
21
7
0
0
