Julian Etulain Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 6/21/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'8" / 156

Latest News Recent News

Making his tournament debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 441 Julian Etulain withdrew during the second round of the Barracuda Championship citing a wrist injury. The 29-year-old entered the week 159th in the FedExCup standings so this hurts, literally. It's his first mid-tourney WD in his 23rd career start, 21st as a member. Beginning off No. 10 tee, the Web.com Tour grad was -1 point on the day and -3 points total, a distant 12 points shy of the projected cut line when he called it a day. Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter

In four-ball action in the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Angel Cabrera and PGA TOUR rookie Julian Etulain tacked on a bogey-free 7-under-par 33-32=65 for a 72-hole total of 19-under 269, up one spot into a six-way T5, eight in arrears of a 2-team playoff that will take place on Monday morning. For the 47-year-old Cabrera, this may have been a team event, but it will still go down as his first top-10 finish on TOUR since his win at the 2014 Greenbrier Classic 55 starts ago. Teamed with fellow Argentine Etulain, 19 years his junior, they opened with 70-63-71 to begin the final round T6 on 12-under, seven back of 54-hole leaders Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith. The pairing went out in 3-under, with Cabrera circling birdie-4s at Nos. 2 and 7 (from 11'10"), and birdie-2 at nine from 15'10". Etulain got on the board with birdie-4 at 11 (12'11") and completed their scoring with a 9-footer for birdie at the par-4 14th. In between, Cabrera circled 12 and 13, both from inside of 10 feet. For Etulain, this is a career best and first top 10 in 13 career starts, previously T17 at the 2017 Puerto Rico Open.

Argentina's Julian Etulain and Ángel Cabrera teamed up to fire a bogey-free, 9-under-par 32-31=63 during round two of the Zurich Classic, reaching halftime on 11-under 133. After a ho-hum 2-under 70 in R1 (alternate shot), the Argentines picked up the pace today. They opened on the 10th tee and rattled off five birdies before the turn. Putting was the name of the game today as this duo splashed in six putts from outside 11 feet today, including a 32'6" birdie bomb from Cabrera at the par-5 11th. Next up for this team is a third-round tee time where they will shift back to the alternate shot format.