Julian Etulain

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 6/21/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'8" / 156

Making his tournament debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 441 Julian Etulain withdrew during the second round of the Barracuda Championship citing a wrist injury.
The 29-year-old entered the week 159th in the FedExCup standings so this hurts, literally. It's his first mid-tourney WD in his 23rd career start, 21st as a member. Beginning off No. 10 tee, the Web.com Tour grad was -1 point on the day and -3 points total, a distant 12 points shy of the projected cut line when he called it a day. Aug 4 - 7:41 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017170 1 1 05831713145124
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
RBC Canadian Openn/a001624500
John Deere Classicn/a000624600
The Greenbrier Classic680001150920
Quicken Loans Nationaln/a000421830
Travelers Championship750009341100
FedEx St. Jude Classic240001549701
AT&T Byron Nelsonn/a000522810
Wells Fargo Championship360011347911
Zurich Classic of New Orleans50002345400
Valero Texas Open7500010412010
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am330001451601
Farmers Insurance Open6300014431500
CareerBuilder Challengen/a001541511
The RSM Classic710001529820
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000621900
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000720810
Safeway Openn/a000821700
 

 