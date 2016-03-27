Rafael Campos Team: PGA Golfer

Due to heavy rain in the area, round one of the Puerto Rico Open was suspended at 5:06 p.m. ET with play set to resume at 7:00 a.m. on Friday morning. While the morning wave got ideal scoring conditions this morning, the afternoon wave did not get so lucky. Golfers played through off-and-on weather throughout the day, but the officials eventually deemed it too much and sounded the horn just after 5:00 p.m. ET. There were 36 golfers left stranded on the course, with one of those being last year's 36-hole leader, Rafael Campos. The local favorite is currently 5-under thru 15 as he's traded seven birdies with two bogeys so far. Last year he finished T8 at this event, his first top 25 in nine tries at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

Puerto Rico's Rafael Campos finished off his ninth Puerto Rico Open with an even-par 37-35=72 and a 72-hole total of 9-under 279, down three spots on the day and into a three-way T8, good for his first career top 10 in his ninth overall PGA TOUR start. All nine events for the 27-year-old have been at the PR Open with a previous best of T29 in the 2014 edition. He was the 18- and 36-hole leader, reaching the midpoint on 9-under after a tourney-low 64 and 71, and played the weekend in a pair of 72s. Today's two-birdie two-bogey loop was a lot less eventful than his up-and-down round on Saturday, but both proved vital in maintaining his top-10 position that gets him an exemption into next week's Shell Houston Open should he choose to accept it. Campos finished the week with 18 birdies against seven bogeys and a double, and birdied his final hole (par-5 18th) to secure the top 10.

Overnight leader Rafael Campos rallied for an even-par 38-34=72 in the third round of the Puerto Rico Open for a 54-hole tally of 9-under 207, down four spots and into three-way T5, two shy of 54-hole leader Ian Poulter. The Puerto Rican led by one after opening his ninth PR Open appearance (and ninth overall PGA TOUR event) with a career-best bogey-free 64. He maintained the one-shot advantage with 1-under 71 in R2, but he's hanging on for dear life after a progressively worse 72. The 27-year-old, whose career-best finish on TOUR is T29 here in 2014, bobbled from the outset of his third frame, and didn't record a par until his eighth hole of the round. On holes 1-7, he erased three birdies with three bogeys and a double bogey-6 to reach the break on 2-over. To his credit however, the VCU alum came home in bogey-free 2-under, circling birdies on 12 and 16.