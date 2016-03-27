Rafael Campos

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Bird Is The Word
Mar 23
Final Standard Mock
Mar 23
All About Steals: NL Edition
Mar 22
ST Daily: Go Go Glover
Mar 22
Podcast: Rockies Check-In
Mar 22
2017 Breakdowns: SPs
Mar 21
Podcast: Angels Check-In
Mar 21
ST Daily: Waiting on Urias
Mar 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Luis Valbuena (hamstring) to miss 4-6 weeks
Robinson Cano scratched with illness Thursday
Daniel Vogelbach optioned to Triple-A Tacoma
Pollock (groin) aiming to return to games Fri
Puig (calf) back in Dodgers' lineup Thursday
Rockies ship SP Jeff Hoffman to Albuquerque
Valbuena sent for MRI on sore left hamstring
Graveman picked as A's Opening Day starter
Raisel Iglesias injured elbow, hips in shower
Zobrist (neck) out of CHC lineup again Thurs
Brad Boxberger (lat) shut down for one week
Huntington: Kang won't be ready for opener
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Return of the Beast?
Mar 21
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 21
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Packers give Jean-Francois one-year, $3M deal
Jets add Quinton Patton to receiver corps
Julio expected to be 'full strength' for camp
'Increasingly likely' Revis signs with Pats?
Report: Payton, Manziel met at Super Bowl
New Vikings RB Murray has ankle surgery
Tim Hightower visiting Redskins Wednesday
Aiken, Dorsett to compete for Colts' No. 3 WR
Seahawks do deal with S Bradley McDougald
Steelers moving on from DeAngelo Williams
Saints keep Sterling Moore with one-year deal
Christian Hackenberg to make starts in 2017?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Squad Goals
Mar 23
Dose: Rudy Can't Fail
Mar 23
Fantasy Strength-of-Schedule
Mar 22
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 22
Mar 22
Dose: No Middleton Ground
Mar 22
Homie and Lil' Homie
Mar 21
Dose: Is James Harden MVP?
Mar 21
NBA Power Rankings: Week 22
Mar 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jeremy Lin (right ankle) available to play
Danilo Gallinari (knee) questionable vs. Indy
T.J. Warren (foot) listed as questionable
Alan Williams (illness) expects to play
Hassan Whiteside goes through shootaround
Paul Millsap (knee) ruled out for Friday
Rudy Gobert scores 35 pts, makes 13-of-14 FGs
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 32 points in win
X-rays negative on Derrick Rose's left foot
Russell Westbrook drops triple-double No. 35
Kyrie Irving scores 33 points in 27 minutes
J.R. Smith goes 1-of-7 from field as starter
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 24
Mar 23
Podcast: Underrated Players
Mar 23
Leafs Look Good on the Road
Mar 23
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 22
Playoff Pools Primer
Mar 22
Dose: Metropolitan's A Beast
Mar 22
Buffy the Minute Eater
Mar 21
The Oilers top the Kings
Mar 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kero, Blackhawks agree on two-year extension
Roman Polak suspended two games for boarding
Islanders summon Jaroslav Halak on Thursday
Ryan Strome out reg. season with broken wrist
Bernier makes 29 saves in win over Oilers
Polak to have disciplinary hearing on Thu
Anders Lee scores 1G, 1A in win over NYR
William Nylander extends point streak to nine
Paul Stastny week-to-week with LBI
Ristolainen will face a hearing Thursday
Carey Price dealing with a minor issue
H. Lundqvist set to play 2 of 3 games on trip
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Auto Club
Mar 22
Caps After Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 21
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Corey LaJoie: Double duty at ACS
Kyle Larson: Fontana Double Duty
Brennan Poole: Service King 300 advance
3 wins at ACS for Kyle Busch
Austin Dillon mostly strong on two-milers
Landon Cassill steadily increasing at ACS
Auto Club is important to Daniel Suarez
DiBenedetto: A pleasant surprise in CA
Kevin Harvick loses crew chief for 1 race
Keselowski penalized for Phoenix infraction
Gaughan has success at Auto Club Speedway
Brandon Jones: Service King 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Weather suspends R1 of Puerto Rico Open
F. Molinari (wrist) WDs after Round 2 loss
Kisner knocks out Patrick Reed in R2 of WGC
Woodland (personal) WDs from WGC-Match Play
Vegas upsets Pieters in R2 of WGC-Match Play
Recently-wed Trey Mullinax ties course record
Walk-off eagle gives Points an early PRO lead
Tanihara stuns misfiring, clumsy Spieth 4&2
Kjeldsen downs McIlroy in round one thriller
Schwartzel cruises to opening round victory
Reed ready to put on a show at WGC-Match Play
Finau chooses WGC over PR Open defense
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Springtime Top-30
Mar 23
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Mar 20
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: CHI to hold private workout w/ Kizer
Scout: I trust Mixon more than Dalvin Cook
Georgia DT Thompson (medical) returns to team
Moreau (pec) out 4-6 months following surgery
Chargers put Mahomes through private workout
Panthers bringing in David Njoku for a visit
Jones (Achilles): I'm the NFL Draft's best CB
Ex-Florida QB Harris looking like QB1 at TSU
UT HC Herman confirms interest in QB Harris
Trubisky says he thought he beat out Williams
LTU WR Henderson met with SF, ARZ, NO
Report: Hurd won't return to UT; NFL next?
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 29
Mar 20
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Gabriel Jesus hopes for late-season return
Gundogan on track for preseason return
Shaqiri denies his lifestyle is to blame
McCarthy might just make Fridays qualifier
Jones arrives back at United for more tests
Sanchez to start as Chile star is passed fit
Leicester trio set for European WCQ action
Courtois set to snub Real Madrid move
Wenger: Alexis' ankle in a 'terrible state'
Stoke reaches agreement for Martins Indi
Mesut Ozil to miss England friendly
Lukaku creates doubt over Everton future
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Rafael Campos
Team:
PGA Golfer
Latest News
Recent News
Due to heavy rain in the area, round one of the Puerto Rico Open was suspended at 5:06 p.m. ET with play set to resume at 7:00 a.m. on Friday morning.
While the morning wave got ideal scoring conditions this morning, the afternoon wave did not get so lucky. Golfers played through off-and-on weather throughout the day, but the officials eventually deemed it too much and sounded the horn just after 5:00 p.m. ET. There were 36 golfers left stranded on the course, with one of those being last year's 36-hole leader, Rafael Campos. The local favorite is currently 5-under thru 15 as he's traded seven birdies with two bogeys so far. Last year he finished T8 at this event, his first top 25 in nine tries at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club.
Mar 23 - 5:42 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Puerto Rico's Rafael Campos finished off his ninth Puerto Rico Open with an even-par 37-35=72 and a 72-hole total of 9-under 279, down three spots on the day and into a three-way T8, good for his first career top 10 in his ninth overall PGA TOUR start.
All nine events for the 27-year-old have been at the PR Open with a previous best of T29 in the 2014 edition. He was the 18- and 36-hole leader, reaching the midpoint on 9-under after a tourney-low 64 and 71, and played the weekend in a pair of 72s. Today's two-birdie two-bogey loop was a lot less eventful than his up-and-down round on Saturday, but both proved vital in maintaining his top-10 position that gets him an exemption into next week's Shell Houston Open should he choose to accept it. Campos finished the week with 18 birdies against seven bogeys and a double, and birdied his final hole (par-5 18th) to secure the top 10.
Sun, Mar 27, 2016 04:53:00 PM
Overnight leader Rafael Campos rallied for an even-par 38-34=72 in the third round of the Puerto Rico Open for a 54-hole tally of 9-under 207, down four spots and into three-way T5, two shy of 54-hole leader Ian Poulter.
The Puerto Rican led by one after opening his ninth PR Open appearance (and ninth overall PGA TOUR event) with a career-best bogey-free 64. He maintained the one-shot advantage with 1-under 71 in R2, but he's hanging on for dear life after a progressively worse 72. The 27-year-old, whose career-best finish on TOUR is T29 here in 2014, bobbled from the outset of his third frame, and didn't record a par until his eighth hole of the round. On holes 1-7, he erased three birdies with three bogeys and a double bogey-6 to reach the break on 2-over. To his credit however, the VCU alum came home in bogey-free 2-under, circling birdies on 12 and 16.
Sat, Mar 26, 2016 06:50:00 PM
Overnight leader Rafael Campos conjured up a 1-under-par 36-35=71 in the second round of the Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach for a two-day total of 9-under 135, good for the early 36-hole clubhouse lead.
UPDATE:
With play winding down for the day, Campos will head to the weekend with a one-shot lead over George McNeill.
Campos led by one after 18 holes following a career-best bogey-free 64. He's one of two players in the 132-man field to have played in every PRO since its inception in 2008 (Dicky Pride). In fact, the Puerto Rico native has
not
teed it up in any other PGA TOUR event. He was the first Puerto Rican to lead a TOUR event since Chi Chi Rodriguez at the 1979 Tallahassee Open. The 27-year-old, exempt through the second reshuffle on the Web.com Tour in 2016, began day two off No. 10 tee and opened with eight straight pars before birdie-4 at 18 to turn 1-under. He added 4s on both par 5s on his inward half, but erased them with bogeys on Nos. 1 and a closing-5 on the ninth after a failed scramble. Campos found eight (of 14) fairways and landed 12 greens in regulation, posting 1.833 putts per GIR.
Fri, Mar 25, 2016 01:27:00 PM
Weather suspends R1 of Puerto Rico Open
Mar 23 - 5:42 PM
Campos posts first career top 10 at PR Open
Sun, Mar 27, 2016 04:53:00 PM
Overnight leader Campos loses lead after 72
Sat, Mar 26, 2016 06:50:00 PM
Overnight leader Campos maintains lead at PRO
Fri, Mar 25, 2016 01:27:00 PM
More Rafael Campos Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Day
PGA
(722)
2
K. Stadler
PGA
(511)
3
D. Willett
PGA
(447)
4
R. McIlroy
PGA
(435)
5
C. Hoffman
PGA
(435)
6
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(426)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(414)
8
K. Kraft
PGA
(414)
9
T. Woods
PGA
(411)
10
B. Davis
PGA
(381)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
1
0
0
0
0
49
14
0
7
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
David Hearn is rounding into form just in time for the Puerto Rico Open.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
»
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
»
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
»
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
»
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
»
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
»
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
»
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
GOL Headlines
»
Weather suspends R1 of Puerto Rico Open
»
F. Molinari (wrist) WDs after Round 2 loss
»
Kisner knocks out Patrick Reed in R2 of WGC
»
Woodland (personal) WDs from WGC-Match Play
»
Vegas upsets Pieters in R2 of WGC-Match Play
»
Recently-wed Trey Mullinax ties course record
»
Walk-off eagle gives Points an early PRO lead
»
Tanihara stuns misfiring, clumsy Spieth 4&2
»
Kjeldsen downs McIlroy in round one thriller
»
Schwartzel cruises to opening round victory
»
Reed ready to put on a show at WGC-Match Play
»
Finau chooses WGC over PR Open defense
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved