Rafael Campos

Team: PGA Golfer

Due to heavy rain in the area, round one of the Puerto Rico Open was suspended at 5:06 p.m. ET with play set to resume at 7:00 a.m. on Friday morning.
While the morning wave got ideal scoring conditions this morning, the afternoon wave did not get so lucky. Golfers played through off-and-on weather throughout the day, but the officials eventually deemed it too much and sounded the horn just after 5:00 p.m. ET. There were 36 golfers left stranded on the course, with one of those being last year's 36-hole leader, Rafael Campos. The local favorite is currently 5-under thru 15 as he's traded seven birdies with two bogeys so far. Last year he finished T8 at this event, his first top 25 in nine tries at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club. Mar 23 - 5:42 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201610 0 0 049140720
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 