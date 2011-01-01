Player Page

Nicolas Colsaerts

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (34) / 11/14/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 154

Nicolas Colsaerts feels a big week is coming soon and past course form suggests it could be in this week's Rocco Forte Open at Verdura GC in Sicily, Italy.
Although this is a new event on the European Tour, Verdura was used for the 2012 Sicilian Open in which the Belgian shot 67-71-69-69 to finish in a tie for third. Looking back, Colsaerts told europeantour.com: "I liked my first experience of the place a couple of years ago so when I heard we were coming back here, I put my hand up. I remember a very good course, I remember the green set-ups were quite nice, there's picturesque holes by the water but it's actually pretty demanding if the wind blows a bit." The former Ryder Cup star had some good moments in the two events held in China recently but couldn't piece four rounds together, finishing T39 and T42. "I feel like I'm playing good enough but it's just these little details that when you add them all up make a bit of a difference," he said. For now, his best finish of 2017 remains T28 at the Qatar Masters. May 17 - 10:12 AM
Source: EuropeanTour.com
