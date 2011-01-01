Welcome,
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Nicolas Colsaerts
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 11/14/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 154
Latest News
Recent News
Nicolas Colsaerts feels a big week is coming soon and past course form suggests it could be in this week's Rocco Forte Open at Verdura GC in Sicily, Italy.
Although this is a new event on the European Tour, Verdura was used for the 2012 Sicilian Open in which the Belgian shot 67-71-69-69 to finish in a tie for third. Looking back, Colsaerts told
europeantour.com
: "I liked my first experience of the place a couple of years ago so when I heard we were coming back here, I put my hand up. I remember a very good course, I remember the green set-ups were quite nice, there's picturesque holes by the water but it's actually pretty demanding if the wind blows a bit." The former Ryder Cup star had some good moments in the two events held in China recently but couldn't piece four rounds together, finishing T39 and T42. "I feel like I'm playing good enough but it's just these little details that when you add them all up make a bit of a difference," he said. For now, his best finish of 2017 remains T28 at the Qatar Masters.
May 17 - 10:12 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Nicolas Colsaerts is a previous champion in the Volvo China Open and he needs to revive those good vibes at Topwin Golf & CC this week.
Three T3s through the early section of the 2016 season were given an extra buff of respectability for the Belgian with a T4 at the DP World Tour Championship, but the brutal reality is that he hasn’t won since mid 2012 – too long for a player of his ability and 2017 has not started well. Seven events in he is 151st in the Race to Dubai and T28 in the Qatar Masters is his best result. Next best was last week’s T37 in the Shenzhen International, which he concluded with a 67, but it’s paltry stuff. Perhaps good memories of the event will prompt a recovery: he won this tournament in 2011, was second in defense and was T3 heading into the final round here at Topwin 12 months ago before a 72 left him T15.
Apr 25 - 10:39 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Nicolas Colsaerts has been slow out of the blocks in 2017; he'll try and hit the gas with a big performance in this week's Trophée Hassan II in Morocco.
While young compatriot Thomas Pieters was finishing T4 at the Masters, the original trailblazer for Belgian golf has had to sit and watch for the last few weeks. Colsaerts isn't getting into the big events anymore and his world ranking has slipped further in 2017 to its current position of 147th. There were some encouraging signs in 2016 when he logged a trio of top three finishes in the space of seven events before ending the season with T4 at the prestigious DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. But he's cashed just twice in five starts in 2017 with T28 in Qatar and T60 at the Hero Indian Open in his most recent event. Colsaerts once had a top 20 at this week's course, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, in his Challenge Tour days (2002) but didn't play the par 72 when it returned to the schedule last year.
Apr 12 - 4:48 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Nicolas Colsaerts made the top five on his last start in the United Arab Emirates and will hope to replicate that impressive performance when pegging it up in this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
The T4 came in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship and propelled the big-hitting Belgian to 33rd on the 2016 Race to Dubai - his best finish since 11th in 2012, the year he played on Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team at Medinah. Colsaerts has had his moments at Abu Dhabi GC and played a strong final 54 holes to finish T11 in the 2011 edition. He was also T6 after round one in 2012 before ending T24 and T16 at halfway in 2015, eventually settling for T26. Overall, he’s 3-for-5 after missing the cut last year.
Jan 17 - 6:03 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Colsaerts happy to make return to Verdura GC
May 17 - 10:12 AM
Tournament specialist Colsaerts needs boost
Apr 25 - 10:39 AM
Colsaerts hopes to ignite season in Morocco
Apr 12 - 4:48 AM
Colsaerts looking to make mark in Abu Dhabi
Jan 17 - 6:03 PM
More Nicolas Colsaerts Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
1
0
0
0
0
26
3
0
5
1
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
