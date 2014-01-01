Joost Luiten Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (31) / 1/7/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'7' / 154

The Netherlands took a grip of Group A in the GolfSixes at Centurion Club in England as Joost Luiten and Reinier Saxton scored a 2-1 win over India. With two of the three matches played, the Netherlands top the group with four points after following up their opening 1-1 draw against Denmark with a victory (earns three points) over S.S.P Chawrasia and Chikkarangappa S. The Dutch duo started fast with a winning birdie at No. 1 and doubled their lead at No. 2 as the Indian pair could only bogey. Three pars secured the match was won before the final hole which India won via par. With the other three matches in the group so far all ending in draws, it means the Netherlands would knock out England if they win their final group match against the tournament hosts later this afternoon.

Joost Luiten secured his second sub-70 round of the week at the Volvo China Open, coming on strong after the turn to post 3-under-par 37-32=69 and 7-under 137 at the midpoint. That’s four swings behind clubhouse leader Dylan Frittelli of South Africa. Luiten had bogeyed his final hole in an opening 68 and immediately dropped a shot on his resumption today, taking five swishes at the 10th. He balanced the books with birdie at 15 but a 5-5 finish (bogey at 17) to his opening nine meant the Dutchman turned in 1-over. He needed a move to stay in touch with the leaders and found one with four birdies in his next eight holes. Luiten set the ball rolling via birdie-3 at the 1st hole before ticking 3, 6 and 8 to get back inside the top 10.

Joost Luiten swallowed a walk-off bogey-6 at 18 but still enjoyed an impressive opening lap at the Volvo China Open, signing for a 4-under-par 34-34=68 to finish Thursday's play in T8. Luiten would have hoped to sit three behind leader Alexander Levy as he walked off the 17th green after making par but needed six swishes at the closer to slip five back. Prior to that, he'd enjoyed a fine afternoon with five birdies and 12 pars. On his front nine at Topwin Golf & CC, he ticked the par 5s at 4 and 8 and coming home he added red numbers at 11, 13 and 15. Luiten also opened with a 67 in this event last year before slipping to T44 so he'll hope to do a better job over his remaining 54 holes this time.