Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Joost Luiten
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 1/7/1986
Ht / Wt:
5'7' / 154
Latest News
Recent News
The Netherlands took a grip of Group A in the GolfSixes at Centurion Club in England as Joost Luiten and Reinier Saxton scored a 2-1 win over India.
With two of the three matches played, the Netherlands top the group with four points after following up their opening 1-1 draw against Denmark with a victory (earns three points) over S.S.P Chawrasia and Chikkarangappa S. The Dutch duo started fast with a winning birdie at No. 1 and doubled their lead at No. 2 as the Indian pair could only bogey. Three pars secured the match was won before the final hole which India won via par. With the other three matches in the group so far all ending in draws, it means the Netherlands would knock out England if they win their final group match against the tournament hosts later this afternoon.
May 6 - 9:05 AM
Joost Luiten secured his second sub-70 round of the week at the Volvo China Open, coming on strong after the turn to post 3-under-par 37-32=69 and 7-under 137 at the midpoint.
That’s four swings behind clubhouse leader Dylan Frittelli of South Africa. Luiten had bogeyed his final hole in an opening 68 and immediately dropped a shot on his resumption today, taking five swishes at the 10th. He balanced the books with birdie at 15 but a 5-5 finish (bogey at 17) to his opening nine meant the Dutchman turned in 1-over. He needed a move to stay in touch with the leaders and found one with four birdies in his next eight holes. Luiten set the ball rolling via birdie-3 at the 1st hole before ticking 3, 6 and 8 to get back inside the top 10.
Apr 28 - 5:08 AM
Joost Luiten swallowed a walk-off bogey-6 at 18 but still enjoyed an impressive opening lap at the Volvo China Open, signing for a 4-under-par 34-34=68 to finish Thursday's play in T8.
Luiten would have hoped to sit three behind leader Alexander Levy as he walked off the 17th green after making par but needed six swishes at the closer to slip five back. Prior to that, he'd enjoyed a fine afternoon with five birdies and 12 pars. On his front nine at Topwin Golf & CC, he ticked the par 5s at 4 and 8 and coming home he added red numbers at 11, 13 and 15. Luiten also opened with a 67 in this event last year before slipping to T44 so he'll hope to do a better job over his remaining 54 holes this time.
Apr 27 - 6:13 AM
Joost Luiten will seek to find third gear during the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club, after a season of stolid progress.
Although the Dutchman’s figures in this event lack sparkle (he is 2-2) his career singles record shows eight wins against four defeats. That log book is highlighted by third place in the 2014 Volvo World Match Play, when he downed Mikko Ilonen (the eventual winner), Graeme McDowell, Alex Levy, Pablo Larrazabal and George Coetzee. Twelve months ago he again defeated Levy as well as Kevin Na, before a narrow 2 up loss to Hideki Matsuyama led to his elimination. His record this year is almost bizarre in its conformity. In four starts he has never once broken 70 in round one and always finished in the top 30 without once getting inside the top 20. A strong European Tour performer he needs to take a step up in class soon and a top ten in a WGC event, something he’s failed to achieve in 12 starts, would be a good start. To accomplish that he will first need to get past Paul Casey, Charl Schwartzel and Byeong-Hun An in the first round Group 12.
Mar 21 - 6:40 AM
Source:
PGATour.com
Luiten helps Netherlands move top of Group A
May 6 - 9:05 AM
Back-nine push lifts Luiten at the China Open
Apr 28 - 5:08 AM
Luiten inside top 10 after 1st round in China
Apr 27 - 6:13 AM
ET stalwart Luiten looks to up his WGC form
Mar 21 - 6:40 AM
More Joost Luiten Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
0
0
53
12
0
5
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
25
0
0
0
12
53
5
2
0
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
Luke List has been getting off to quick starts this season, making him an appealing FanDuel option.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
»
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
»
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
»
Blixt/Smith win Zurich playoff
May 1
»
GolfSixes Preview
May 1
»
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
»
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
»
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
GOL Headlines
»
Luiten helps Netherlands move top of Group A
»
England are held by India in GolfSixes opener
»
Darkness strands PM wave during R2 of WFC
»
Cejka (back) WDs during R2 of Wells Fargo
»
Power shares the 36-hole clubhouse lead @ WFC
»
Hurley III heats up in R2 of the Wells Fargo
»
Severe weather delays the start of R2 at WFC
»
Wood readies for new format at Centurion Club
»
F. Molinari sets a 6-under target in R1 @ WFC
»
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson steady in return
»
Noren catches fire early at the Wells Fargo
»
Simpson set for home game at Eagle Point GC
