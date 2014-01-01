Player Page

Joost Luiten

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (31) / 1/7/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'7' / 154

The Netherlands took a grip of Group A in the GolfSixes at Centurion Club in England as Joost Luiten and Reinier Saxton scored a 2-1 win over India.
With two of the three matches played, the Netherlands top the group with four points after following up their opening 1-1 draw against Denmark with a victory (earns three points) over S.S.P Chawrasia and Chikkarangappa S. The Dutch duo started fast with a winning birdie at No. 1 and doubled their lead at No. 2 as the Indian pair could only bogey. Three pars secured the match was won before the final hole which India won via par. With the other three matches in the group so far all ending in draws, it means the Netherlands would knock out England if they win their final group match against the tournament hosts later this afternoon. May 6 - 9:05 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 053120520
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship250001253520
 

 