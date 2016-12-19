Patrick Cantlay

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Hammel Finds A Home
Feb 5
Podcast: Rays Check-In
Feb 4
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
Lowdown: This is 40
Feb 1
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Romo to sign with Dodgers, pending physical
Nats and White Sox discussing Robertson trade
Royals and Jason Hammel agree to $16M deal
Jacob deGrom says elbow is pain-free
McCutchen moving to RF, Marte to CF
Gausman and Orioles settle at $3.45M
Report: Jays, Joe Smith agree to 1-yr deal
Angels reach minor league deal with Ackley
Jung Ho Kang to enter treatment program
Wilmer Flores beats Mets in arbitration case
Mets agree to contract with Jerry Blevins
Astros and Will Harris agree to two-year deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 6
Daily Dose: Pats On Top Again
Feb 6
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
Injury Report: Super Bowl 51
Feb 4
Roundtable: Pats or Falcons?
Feb 3
Super Bowl Picks
Feb 3
Podcast: Super Bowl Preview
Feb 3
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers officially name Shanahan head coach
Julius Thomas earns $3M guarantee on Feb 10
Falcons RT Schraeder tore ligament in ankle
Steelers waive ex-Browns top-ten pick Gilbert
Longtime K Shayne Graham hangs up his cleats
Brady: I'm not even considering retirement
Tom Brady earns 4th Super Bowl MVP honor
James White scores game-winning TD in SB51
Tevin Coleman helped off with ankle injury
Banged-up C Alex Mack active against Pats
Michael Floyd inactive for Super Bowl 51
Kyle Shanahan interested in Patriots LB coach
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 16
Feb 6
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 6
Dose: Super Sunday
Feb 6
Jamal Crawford's Pickup Games
Feb 5
Wired: Yogi & Top NBA Pickups!
Feb 5
Dose: Whiteside Was Wonderful
Feb 5
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 4
Feb 4
The Week Ahead: Week 16
Feb 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Will Barton and Chandler starting Monday
Kris Dunn (hand) not expected to play
Deron Williams (toe) officially out Monday
Emmanuel Mudiay, Faried ruled out Monday
Raymond Felton starting, Pierce to bench
Anthony Davis (quad) will play Monday vs. PHX
Kris Dunn (hand) a game-time call Monday
DeMar DeRozan (ankle) will play on Monday
Ramon Sessions (knee) will miss 4-6 weeks
Rodney Stuckey (ankle) available to play Mon
Robert Covington (hand) will start on Monday
Tarik Black starting, Mozgov to the bench
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
PPR: Sebastian Aho is AOK
Feb 6
Grubauer, Talbot and Montoya
Feb 6
Waiver Wired: Zucker's on fire
Feb 5
Dose: First Tricks, Road Trips
Feb 5
Carey the Load
Feb 4
Healthy Panthers best Ducks
Feb 4
Sharpen Your Sabres
Feb 3
Marleau Nets 500th Goal
Feb 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sebastian Aho receives first star of the week
Malkin making progress, won't play Tuesday
Frans Nielsen on IR, will miss next 2 games
Michal Neuvirth to get start in goal Monday
Kevin Hayes to practice on Monday
Kreider matches career high in goals
Montoya sensational in tough S/O loss to EDM
Cam Talbot perfect in Montreal on Sunday
Grubauer shuts out Kings with 38 saves
Fabbri out for the season with ACL injury
Yeo liked Jake Allen's game Saturday
McDavid to play in 100th career game Sunday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Busch, Erik Jones to run Winter Showdown
Kevin Harvick best at Talladega
2016 segmentation?: Jimmie Johnson 5th
Matt Kenseth 4th-best at Dover
Corey LaJoie gets 2-race sponsor
Newman 3rd-best at Charlotte, 5th at Kansas
Kyle Larson 3rd-best at Pocono
Kevin Harvick 3rd-best at Michigan
Matt Kenseth 4th-best at Kansas
Dauzat attempting ARCA Racing Daytona opener
SHR sues Danica Patrick sponsor
Kyle Busch 3rd-best at NHMS
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Patrick Cantlay returns from 816-day hiatus
Fraser with low key prep for Maybank defense
Simpson closes with 64; loses 4-hole playoff
Matsuyama wins back-to-back playoffs at WMPO
Spaun career-best T4; back-to-back top 10s
Oosthuizen wraps WMPO debut w/ bogey-free 65
Garcia wins 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic
Defender Matsuyama four shy w/ third-round 68
Laird one back in Scottsdale after 65 in R3
An leader by 1 at WMPO after bogey-free 65
Leishman 10-for-10 scrambling; bogey-free 65
Career- and week-low 63 for John Peterson
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Trubisky is a big fan of the Cleveland Browns
Attorney may bring lawsuit against Minnesota
Mixon didn't receive Rd. 1 grade from board
Report: Asiasi seeks transfer to West Coast
Feldman: Hoke expected to be Tenn DL coach
McDowell 'has a chance to be dominant' in NFL
Jayhawks start '18 cycle hot w/ WR Jason
Transferring DT Fehoko receiving many offers
Fournette: Bowl absence not my decision
Four Gophers have punishments dismissed
Further Wakeyleaks details unearthed
Guidry won't sign with LSU; returning to JUCO
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 24
Feb 6
Team News - Week 24
Feb 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 24
Feb 3
Late Fitness Check GW24
Feb 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW24
Feb 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 24
Feb 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 24
Feb 2
The Bargain Hunter-Week 24
Feb 2
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hazard reaches statistical landmark
Deadline signing Guedioura debuts at Spurs
Carroll battling to be ready for the Baggies
Huge blow for Saints as Boufal is injured
Defensive problems begin to mount for AFCB
Mkhitaryan leads MUN to 3-0 win at Leicester
Foxes reeling after Manchester United defeat
Siggy nearly heroic again but Swans lose, 2-1
Jesus with a miraculous match winner for MCI
Son wins key penalty as Spurs win 1-0
De Roon misses golden opportunity late
Black Cats victory comes at a cost
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Patrick Cantlay
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 3/17/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 160
Latest News
Recent News
Patrick Cantlay is making his long-awaited return to competitive golf as he readies for this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Cantlay's story is a tale of injury as well as tragedy. A fracture in his L5 vertebra originally shut him down and continued to shut him down whenever his return seemed imminent. A spine/back injury is difficult enough to return from, but then Cantlay witnessed the hit-and-run death of his caddie and longtime friend Chris Roth last February. It's completely understandable that it's taken Cantlay this long to work his way back into physical and emotional form. His last PGA TOUR appearance came at the OHL Classic in November of 2014. On Thursday, it will be 816 days since his last competitive event. The phenom out of UCLA has all the talent in the world, but it's safe to expect a little bit of rust as he reunites himself with the PGA TOUR routine. Cantlay will have 10 starts on a Web.com Tour Medical, needing to earn 389 FedExCup Points or $624,746 to fulfill the terms and jump back into the WCT graduate reshuffle for the remainder of the season.
Feb 6 - 7:50 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Patrick Cantlay's return to competitive golf remains a mystery heading into 2017.
UPDATE:
In a promising sign for Cantlay, David Woods (Director of Golf @ The Vintage Club)
tweeted
"Patrick Cantlay getting ready for his @PGATOUR return at Pebble. Set the course record (63) today on the Mountain Course at #thevintageclub"
The phenom out of UCLA fractured his L5 vertebra back in 2013 and has failed to make a full return since. He was last seen at the 2015 U.S. Open sectional qualifying where he failed to advance to Chambers Bay. Cantlay's last PGA TOUR action was a 76th-place finish at the OHL Classic in November of 2014. Only to compound the difficulty of returning, his caddie, Chris Roth, was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident last February. When/if the 24-year-old returns to golf, he'll have 10 events on a medical extension to earn 389 FedExCup points or $624,746. A fulfillment of those terms would put him back into the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle category for the remainder of the season. The youngster maintains huge potential on the PGA TOUR but gamers can keep him off their radars until he shows any sign of a return.
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 12:16:00 PM
Source:
David Woods, PGA
Patrick Cantlay is not in the field at the 2016 Northern Trust Open but his presence was felt nonetheless, albeit on the heels of a tragic event.
For a second consecutive day, players and caddies wore black ribbons on Friday in remembrance of Chris Roth, caddie for Patrick Cantlay, who was tragically killed in Newport Beach, California, on Feb. 13th after being struck by a car. Cantlay hasn't played since finishing last at the 2014 OHL Classic at Mayakoba (back injury) and when he eventually returns, will have 10 starts on a medical extension in the reshuffle category to earn $624,746 or 389 FedExCup points and a promotion to the Major Medical category.
Sat, Feb 20, 2016 07:45:00 AM
Despite an indication that Patrick Cantlay would resume his career earlier this year, the 23-year-old hasn't logged time in sanctioned competition since the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in mid-November of 2014.
It was in late March when we relayed the words of Cantlay's agent, Andrew Kipper of Excel Sports Management, who stated that the golfer was eyeing a return to action in the spring. However, the only time during which Cantlay was spotted was during an unsuccessful bid to sectional qualify for the U.S. Open. He still has 10 starts on a medical extension in the reshuffle category to bank $624,746 or 389.15 FedExCup points for a promotion to the Major Medical category, so he'll have immediate fantasy value whenever he gets back inside the ropes. In fact, he has the kind of firepower that warrants a spot at the end of the bench if your full-season roster has room. Just remember to hold your breath.
Sat, Dec 26, 2015 05:29:00 PM
Patrick Cantlay returns from 816-day hiatus
Feb 6 - 7:50 PM
No news on a return from Patrick Cantlay
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 12:16:00 PM
Players and caddies honor Chris Roth at NTO
Sat, Feb 20, 2016 07:45:00 AM
Patrick Cantlay's whereabouts remain unknown
Sat, Dec 26, 2015 05:29:00 PM
More Patrick Cantlay Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(814)
2
K. Stadler
PGA
(707)
3
P. Perez
PGA
(603)
4
P. Cantlay
PGA
(567)
5
J. Day
PGA
(496)
6
S. Kim
PGA
(492)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(468)
8
J. Overton
PGA
(452)
9
R. McIlroy
PGA
(445)
10
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(436)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2015
1
0
0
0
0
40
15
0
14
3
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Defending champ Hideki Matsuyama erased a 4-shot deficit with 5-under 66 and then won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in sudden death.
More GOL Columns
»
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
»
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
»
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
»
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
»
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
»
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
»
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
»
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
GOL Headlines
»
Patrick Cantlay returns from 816-day hiatus
»
Fraser with low key prep for Maybank defense
»
Simpson closes with 64; loses 4-hole playoff
»
Matsuyama wins back-to-back playoffs at WMPO
»
Spaun career-best T4; back-to-back top 10s
»
Oosthuizen wraps WMPO debut w/ bogey-free 65
»
Garcia wins 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic
»
Defender Matsuyama four shy w/ third-round 68
»
Laird one back in Scottsdale after 65 in R3
»
An leader by 1 at WMPO after bogey-free 65
»
Leishman 10-for-10 scrambling; bogey-free 65
»
Career- and week-low 63 for John Peterson
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved