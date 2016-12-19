Player Page

Patrick Cantlay

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/17/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 160

Patrick Cantlay is making his long-awaited return to competitive golf as he readies for this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Cantlay's story is a tale of injury as well as tragedy. A fracture in his L5 vertebra originally shut him down and continued to shut him down whenever his return seemed imminent. A spine/back injury is difficult enough to return from, but then Cantlay witnessed the hit-and-run death of his caddie and longtime friend Chris Roth last February. It's completely understandable that it's taken Cantlay this long to work his way back into physical and emotional form. His last PGA TOUR appearance came at the OHL Classic in November of 2014. On Thursday, it will be 816 days since his last competitive event. The phenom out of UCLA has all the talent in the world, but it's safe to expect a little bit of rust as he reunites himself with the PGA TOUR routine. Cantlay will have 10 starts on a Web.com Tour Medical, needing to earn 389 FedExCup Points or $624,746 to fulfill the terms and jump back into the WCT graduate reshuffle for the remainder of the season. Feb 6 - 7:50 PM
