Patrick Cantlay Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 3/17/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 160

Latest News Recent News

Patrick Cantlay is making his long-awaited return to competitive golf as he readies for this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Cantlay's story is a tale of injury as well as tragedy. A fracture in his L5 vertebra originally shut him down and continued to shut him down whenever his return seemed imminent. A spine/back injury is difficult enough to return from, but then Cantlay witnessed the hit-and-run death of his caddie and longtime friend Chris Roth last February. It's completely understandable that it's taken Cantlay this long to work his way back into physical and emotional form. His last PGA TOUR appearance came at the OHL Classic in November of 2014. On Thursday, it will be 816 days since his last competitive event. The phenom out of UCLA has all the talent in the world, but it's safe to expect a little bit of rust as he reunites himself with the PGA TOUR routine. Cantlay will have 10 starts on a Web.com Tour Medical, needing to earn 389 FedExCup Points or $624,746 to fulfill the terms and jump back into the WCT graduate reshuffle for the remainder of the season. Source: PGATOUR.com

UPDATE: In a promising sign for Cantlay, David Woods (Director of Golf @ The Vintage Club) tweeted "Patrick Cantlay getting ready for his @PGATOUR return at Pebble. Set the course record (63) today on the Mountain Course at #thevintageclub" Patrick Cantlay's return to competitive golf remains a mystery heading into 2017. The phenom out of UCLA fractured his L5 vertebra back in 2013 and has failed to make a full return since. He was last seen at the 2015 U.S. Open sectional qualifying where he failed to advance to Chambers Bay. Cantlay's last PGA TOUR action was a 76th-place finish at the OHL Classic in November of 2014. Only to compound the difficulty of returning, his caddie, Chris Roth, was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident last February. When/if the 24-year-old returns to golf, he'll have 10 events on a medical extension to earn 389 FedExCup points or $624,746. A fulfillment of those terms would put him back into the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle category for the remainder of the season. The youngster maintains huge potential on the PGA TOUR but gamers can keep him off their radars until he shows any sign of a return. Source: David Woods, PGA

Patrick Cantlay is not in the field at the 2016 Northern Trust Open but his presence was felt nonetheless, albeit on the heels of a tragic event. For a second consecutive day, players and caddies wore black ribbons on Friday in remembrance of Chris Roth, caddie for Patrick Cantlay, who was tragically killed in Newport Beach, California, on Feb. 13th after being struck by a car. Cantlay hasn't played since finishing last at the 2014 OHL Classic at Mayakoba (back injury) and when he eventually returns, will have 10 starts on a medical extension in the reshuffle category to earn $624,746 or 389 FedExCup points and a promotion to the Major Medical category.