Scott Jamieson

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (33) / 11/28/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 176

Scott Jamieson won his only European Tour title in South Africa and he's on track to add another there after carding a 6-under-par 31-34=65 in Friday's second round at the Tshwane Open at Pretoria CC to tie for the 36-hole clubhouse lead with Alexander Bjork at 10-under 132.
The Scot captured the 2013 Nelson Mandela Championship and has had three other top fours in South Africa since then including T4 at December's Alfred Dunhill Championship. He again showed his liking for this part of the world with seven birdies against a single bogey today. It was a steady start for Jamieson as he scribbled down four straight pars but then the birdies arrived and he circled red at 5, 6, 8 and 9. Despite a dropped shot at 11, just his second of the week, the 33-year-old responded with birdies at 12 and 14 before joining early starter Bjork for the lead with a final par breaker of the day at No. 17. The duo hold a two-shot lead over South African duo Thomas Aiken (62) and Peter Karmis (67). Mar 3 - 6:16 AM
