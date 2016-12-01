Scott Jamieson Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (33) / 11/28/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 176

Latest News Recent News

Scott Jamieson won his only European Tour title in South Africa and he's on track to add another there after carding a 6-under-par 31-34=65 in Friday's second round at the Tshwane Open at Pretoria CC to tie for the 36-hole clubhouse lead with Alexander Bjork at 10-under 132. The Scot captured the 2013 Nelson Mandela Championship and has had three other top fours in South Africa since then including T4 at December's Alfred Dunhill Championship. He again showed his liking for this part of the world with seven birdies against a single bogey today. It was a steady start for Jamieson as he scribbled down four straight pars but then the birdies arrived and he circled red at 5, 6, 8 and 9. Despite a dropped shot at 11, just his second of the week, the 33-year-old responded with birdies at 12 and 14 before joining early starter Bjork for the lead with a final par breaker of the day at No. 17. The duo hold a two-shot lead over South African duo Thomas Aiken (62) and Peter Karmis (67).

Scott Jamieson had just four pars in his opening 16 holes before painting a 5-under-par 31-36=67 in round one of the season-opening Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa. The Scot's wild ride around Leopard Creek started birdie-eagle-birdie before he dropped a shot at 4. No matter, Jamieson responded with circles at 5 and 6 to hit 5-under before he ran into trouble with a bogey at 8. After three pars, the rollercoaster ride started up again with a bogey at 12 followed by a run of three birdies (13, 14 and 16) against another square at 15. Jamieson signed off with rare pars at 17 and 18 to finish his round in T3 and just a shot behind joint leaders Paul Dunne and Charl Schwartzel. Today's little adventure adds to bigger ones in this part of the world, the highlight a win in the Nelson Mandela Championship in 2012. He also posted T3 in this event the week after landing his sole European Tour win to date.

Scott Jamieson needed just 24 putts in a 6-under-par 33-32=65 on day two of the British Masters at The Grove and is just a shot behind leaders Alex Noren and Andrew Johnston. Tacked onto his opening 68, it puts the Scotsman at 9-under 133 and in great position to launch a weekend challenge at the English course used last for the 2006 WGC-American Express Championship. Jamieson, who piped 10 (of 14) fairways and hit 12 greens in regulation, fired six birdies and 12 pars in his bogey-free morning lap. His par breakers came in bunches, at 15, 17 and 18 on his opening nine and at 6, 7 and 8 coming home. He came into the event on the back of two missed cuts but prior to that had registered back-to-back top 10s in the Italian and KLM Opens.