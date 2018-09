Tom Lewis Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (27) / 1/5/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 165

Latest News Recent News

Seven years after his breakthrough win Tom Lewis finally grabbed a second victory with an assured final lap of 5-under-par 31-35=66 for a total of 22-under 262 in the Portugal Masters at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course. Eventually his margin of success was three shots with his good friend Eddie Pepperell and Lucas Herbert sharing second. The latter was Lewis' main threat and playing partner all day and trailed by only one until the end when he made double bogey-6 at 18. So on his 165th start Lewis has win number two and in the same place as his first. Who would have though it would take seven years? He is still only 27 and can now push on. He stamped his authority early, ticking the second, third, fifth and eighth. There was a bogey at ten, but red at 11 and 13 put him one clear and pars thereafter sealed the deal. It is also a second win in September although his Challenge Tour win now pales in comparison.

Tom Lewis fired a sensational 10-under-par 30-31=61 to leap into solo second after 54 holes of the Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course on 17-under 196, just two back of leader Lucas Herbert. What a month it has been for the Englishman who only weeks ago was floundering with little options on the European or Challenge Tours. He won the Bridgetone Challenger on the latter, added T3 in the Kazakhstan Open and then returned here, to the scene of his breakthrough win in 2011. He made a poor start, carding 1-over 72 on Thursday, but he has played his last 36 holes in 18-under. On Saturday he opened the scoring with four birdies in four holes at 2, 3, 4 and 5, then shortly afterward added another at the seventh. The back nine started with a hat-trick of red at 10, 11 and 12 before he took full toll of the 315-yard par-4 15th and par-5 17th. In his entire career he has only ever once been top two after 54 holes - when second in this year's Swedish Challenge; he finished third.

Tom Lewis crashed a 6-under-par 33-33=66 to end the second round of the D+D REAL Czech Masters T7 on 9-under 135, three shots back of leader Gavin Green. With his fantastic Friday effort the Englishman has given himself a great look at a season defining performance. That said, he has plenty to do still, but given his current position (one foot on both the Challenge and European Tours, neither on very solid foundations) he needs to grasp it (he's 170th on the Race to Dubai). He has form at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague: He was T39 in 2014, T27 in 2016 and third last year despite a first round 75 that left him T117 on Thursday night. Twelve months on he was T41 and made another move, ticking three birdies on both nines. They came at 4, 6 and 8 to the turn and 10, 12 and 17 on the way home.